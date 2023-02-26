Chief Content & Culture Officer Anthony Cheung looks at the main need-to-know news for the week ahead in global markets.
The latest video for the week ahead
- Main tops in focus this week (00:00)
- US stocks coming off their worst week so far this week (00:32)
- Important trend line in the S&P 500 this week (1:36)
- Expectation builds for a post-Brexit settlement (2:51)
- Eurozone inflation and ECB minutes in focus on Thursday (4:13)
- US retail giants report this week (5:48)
- Chinese Manufacturing PMI's out on Wednesday (6:28)
- US ISM Manufacturing and Services preview (8:24)
