Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung reviews the main stories this weekend and what to look for in the week ahead.
- Summary of the main events this week (00:00)
- US may allow more Iran oil to flow even with a nuclear deal (00:38)
- Saudis raise oil prices for Asia (2:43)
- US considers lifting tariffs on some Chinese goods (3:32)
- Fighting in Ukraine intensifies (5:11)
- Boris Johnson could face a vote of no confidence this week (6:07)
- Elon Musk backtracks on job cuts comments (10:06)
- ECB meeting preview (11:00)
- US CPI preview (12:40)
- RBA is set to hike rates this week as inflation picks up (13:44)
- Chinese trade data due this week (14:17)
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7200 as traders brace for RBA, US inflation
AUD/USD holds lower ground within a choppy range after reversing from six-week high. Markets remain indecisive as US data, Fedspeak favor bears but China-linked news suggests improvement in sentiment. RBA is up for the second rate hike of 2022 to tame inflation.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback eyes 1.0760 hurdle
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate Friday’s losses as buyers eye another battle with the short-term key resistance line. The major currency pair rises to 1.0727 during Monday’s initial Asian session.
Gold stays pressured around $1,850 with eyes on US Inflation
Gold Price licks US NFP-led wounds around mid-$1,800s during the initial Asian session on Monday, with eyes on this week’s US CPI. The metal’s corrective pullback could also be linked to the risk-positive headlines concerning China’s covid conditions and the US-China trade relations.
This Bitcoin fractal clarifies why a crash to $20,000 is inevitable
Bitcoin price is showing a bear flag fractal form on a lower timeframe, forecasting a 30% crash. A breakdown of the $30,000 psychological level from a weekly time frame would further help the bears’ case.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!