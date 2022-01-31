This Week In Markets: BoE, ECB, RBA, NFP, US earnings preview [Video]

Get up to speed on all you need to know on what's happening in markets this week.
- Summary of main headlines in play (00:00).
- Bostic says Fed could raise rates by 50bps (1:17).
- Bank of America expect 7 Fed rate hikes in 2022 (3:07).
- Chinese PMI data update (4:16).
- US and UK considering new sanctions on Russia (5:28).
- Italy re-elects Mattarella to end political statement (6:47).
- Alphabet, Meta, Amazon report earnings this week (7:22).
- Chinese markets closed all week for Lunar New Year (8:07).
- EZ GDP and CPI data due this week (8:30).
- RBA set to scrap QE (9:23).
- US ISM PMI data due to ease slightly in January (9:50).
- OPEC expected to continue plans to ease supply curbs in March (10:18).
- Traders expect BoE to raise rates again on Thursday (11:12).
- ECB set to hold policy (12:12).
- US Non-Farm Payrolls preview (13:00).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s spinning top, oversold RSI test sellers, 1.1185 in focus
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1145, keeping Friday’s corrective pullback from multi-day low amid a quiet start to the week’s trading. The major currency pair justifies Friday’s bullish spinning top candlestick amid oversold RSI conditions.
GBP/USD: Bears lurking at critical daily resistance near 1.3440
GBP/USD bulls are taking control with eyes on a significant correction for the opening sessions. The bulls are correcting the bearish impulse on the daily chart and a move into retest old support near 1.3440 could on the cards for the sessions ahead. However, bears will be looking for a discount should the resistance hold initial tests
Gold steadies below $1,800 despite upbeat yields
Gold fades bounce off intraday low around $1,786 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The bright metal struggles to extend Friday’s losses around a six-week low as market players remain divided over the Fed’s next moves amid a light calendar and a one-week-long absence of Chinese traders.
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44, almost 35% away.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Apple turns risk back on but can it hold after January falls
Monday represents the last chance to turn equities around for the year if our analysis is correct. The January barometer as it is known has an 80% success rate in predicting the outcome for the rest of the year. Apple (AAPL) has boosted market sentiment but can it hold?