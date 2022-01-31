This Week In Markets: BoE, ECB, RBA, NFP, US earnings preview [Video]

Get up to speed on all you need to know on what's happening in markets this week.

- Summary of main headlines in play (00:00).

- Bostic says Fed could raise rates by 50bps (1:17).

- Bank of America expect 7 Fed rate hikes in 2022 (3:07).

- Chinese PMI data update (4:16).

- US and UK considering new sanctions on Russia (5:28).

- Italy re-elects Mattarella to end political statement (6:47).

- Alphabet, Meta, Amazon report earnings this week (7:22).

- Chinese markets closed all week for Lunar New Year (8:07).

- EZ GDP and CPI data due this week (8:30).

- RBA set to scrap QE (9:23).

- US ISM PMI data due to ease slightly in January (9:50).

- OPEC expected to continue plans to ease supply curbs in March (10:18).

- Traders expect BoE to raise rates again on Thursday (11:12).

- ECB set to hold policy (12:12).

- US Non-Farm Payrolls preview (13:00).