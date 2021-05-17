- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).

- A technical look at T-notes, Nasdaq 100, gold futures (2:14).

- Non-commercial traders added to shorts last week (6:15).

- 4 key things to look out for in GBP this week (7:20).

- Bitcoin slips overnight with Elon Musk and Tesla in focus (15:50).

- What to expect from the US calendar this week - FOMC mins (18:44).

- AT&T nears deal to create $150bln streaming giant (19:36).

- China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production (20:04).