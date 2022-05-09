Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the outlook for the week ahead.
- S&P suffers longest weekly losing streak in a decade (00:00).
- ECB's Holzmann suggests two to three rate hikes this year (2:27).
- G7 to phase out Russian oil (3:13).
- Saudis cut oil prices from record highs (3:41).
- Bitcoin on watch testing key downside levels (3:56).
- Ford is selling 8mn shares in Rivian (5:09).
- Sinn Fein wins historic victory in Northern Ireland (6:54).
- US CPI is the main data point out this week (8:06).
