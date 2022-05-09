- S&P suffers longest weekly losing streak in a decade (00:00). - https://amplifyme.com/course/finance-... (1:30). - ECB's Holzmann suggests two to three rate hikes this year (2:27). - G7 to phase out Russian oil (3:13). - Saudis cut oil prices from record highs (3:41). - Bitcoin on watch testing key downside levels (3:56). - Ford is selling 8mn shares in Rivian (5:09). - Sinn Fein wins historic victory in Northern Ireland (6:54). - US CPI is the main data point out this week (8:06).

Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.