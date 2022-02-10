Outlook: US CPI this morning will be worse at 7.2% (from 7.1%), the fastest rate since 1982, according to Bloomberg. Core prices likely rose 5.9%. “Ahead of the data, traders see a higher than one-in-three chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting.”

The FT has 7.3%. The question is whether any or all is priced in and whether the market chooses to freak out on the news. We also get the usual Thursday jobless claims, but that’s not a likely trigger. Given the sideways move in currencies, something is brewing.

See the CPI forecast chart from the WSJ. Maybe the FX players believe the projections of fast-falling inflation and thus the Fed softening its stance by the time we get to June. After all, judging from the Dec numbers, inflation is due to gasoline, used cars and energy–not things the Fed can fix.

Why the state of the market is so hard to figure out: Australia completed QE purchases this week and will decide on what to do with maturing issues–in May, according to Gov Lowe. Talk about withholding forward guidance! Bloomberg says most economists expect a rate hike in August, despite the RBA saying no hikes at all.

Even if the RBA does hike in August, by then the US will have not only raised rates at least once but probably twice and entered QT as well. So why is the AUD so firm? Granted, it gets a boost from China perhaps having succeeded in halting the downward slide in growth as well as various commodity prices, but gee, relative rates and expectations about rates are supposed to rule. The NZD is also getting a boost for no reason at all.

Stay tuned. This is one of the times we warn against “trading the news.” As with payrolls, this time the CPI number and how it get interpreted is dangerous. We usually get a move when data varies widely from the expected. That’s not really the case this time–we expect a high number. So, even after we get the response, it will be tricky figuring out the rationale behind whatever move we get.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

