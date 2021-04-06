In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold is marching higher after one of the most handsome price action setups ever.

Silver also joins the bullish party and denies the Head and Shoulders pattern.

The EURUSD climbed higher after the Inverted Head and Shoulders bounced from the 38,2% Fibonacci.

The USDCHF is in a correction mode aiming for the crucial support of 0.93.

The EURPLN dropped lower after a false bullish breakout from the ascending triangle.

The USDCAD is very close to ending a long-term bearish trend.

The GBPCHF is seeing a very sweet drop, which has a great chance to be one of the best trades in terms of risk to reward ratio.

The NZDCHF fell after the price ended a flag pattern with a head and shoulders pattern. A test of the up trendline seems imminent.