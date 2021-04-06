In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Gold is marching higher after one of the most handsome price action setups ever.
Silver also joins the bullish party and denies the Head and Shoulders pattern.
The EURUSD climbed higher after the Inverted Head and Shoulders bounced from the 38,2% Fibonacci.
The USDCHF is in a correction mode aiming for the crucial support of 0.93.
The EURPLN dropped lower after a false bullish breakout from the ascending triangle.
The USDCAD is very close to ending a long-term bearish trend.
The GBPCHF is seeing a very sweet drop, which has a great chance to be one of the best trades in terms of risk to reward ratio.
The NZDCHF fell after the price ended a flag pattern with a head and shoulders pattern. A test of the up trendline seems imminent.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region
A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group
Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.