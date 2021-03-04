In the Feb 23 public blogpost, we mentioned the secret ingredient in many crash waves and in the Feb 9 public blogpost, we discovered a historic dominant active cycle that is repeating and is +/-3 TD (Trading Days). For a historic cycle to be "active", it has to have atleast 3-5 direct "hits", ie repeating historic Highs and Lows. Currently this cycle has 13 hits. These cycles are rare and not found often, probably due to manipulation. They are Time Cycles and does not always predict Price magnitude.
From my 2/23 Raj T&C Daily Email: "The active cycle suggests volatility, but is generally lower into a 3/4 Low, Shorter term, we see a 2/23L (#1, see chart), 2/24H (#2), decline into 2/26L (#3), 1 day rally into 3/1H (#4) and decline into 3/4L (#5)"
Actual: From the 2/16H, we saw a 2/23L, 2/24H, 2/26L, 3/1H and 3/4L, all +/-0 TD.
This active cycle has a variance of +/-3 TD and it currently has 13 hits so far:
1. 03/23/20L-3
2. 06/08/20H-3
3. 09/02/20H+1
4. 09/24/20L+1
5. 10/12/20H+3
6. 10/30/20L+0
7. 01/04/21L-2
8. 01/15/21L-3
9. 02/11/21HH+ 1 1/4 TD = 2/16/21HH
10. 02/23/21L+0
11. 02/24/21H+0
12. 02/26/21L+0
13. 03/01/21H+0
14. 03/04/21L+/-0?
Conclusion: The markets have been unfolding as the dominant active cycle predicted with surprising mysterious precision with the last 4 Highs and Lows being +/-0, which has been a fortune making feat, however we still do not expect perfection in any future forecast and trade as it can be generally off by +/-3 TD.
What's next: The dominant active cycle is looking for a 3/4 short term Low, but Volatility should continue, as the largest moves are yet to come.
Trading in Stocks, ETF, Options and Futures involve risks. Trade at your own Risk. Do your own homework. The contents of this blog are for general information and educational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).