We saw the first quarter contraction for the US economy revised higher to 1.6% yesterday.
Japanese Industrial Production just out, collapsed. Down 7.2% on the month.
The US has already seen manufacturing move into contraction territory too.
Which makes it all the more odd when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell keeps saying the US economy is strong, and can withstand aggressive rate hikes. That it can afford and should be slowed from current levels. That his number one focus is to keep hiking rates aggressively until inflation is under control. That could easily be a full year away, and would mean rates would be closer to 5% then! Far above previous expectations toward the 3.25% area. Well above anything the market is currently attempting to price.
We just had a first quarter US contraction in GDP. Manufacturing and services are slowing rapidly. Consumer sentiment is at GFC levels. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index just hit its lowest level ever! It began its sentiment index series in the 1950’s?
Yet, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve is speaking about a strong economy?
This is what we warned of last year, when I forecast the Fed would be too late and hike too aggressively. At that point, I did not know we would also have a serious war in Europe with the added burden of severe sanctions against one of the world’s largest energy providers.
This is going to be a continued runaway inflationary period with a mistaken Fed Chairman at the wheel. This is looking even worse than I first thought. Which was already to protect and sell your stock holdings all year long.
What the latest economic data and Fed Chair Powell comments are telling us is that the bottom for the stock market and indeed the US economy is still a long way down. Looking into those deep waters there may not be any bottom at all.
This could indeed be that 3-6 year severe slow down and stock correction scenario we have been concerned and warning of.
Japan Industrial Production Collapses No BOJ Hikes.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0550 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has displayed a modest rebound on a minor correction in the DXY. The central banks do not see the return of a lower inflation environment. The US PCE Price Index may slip to 4.7% vs. 4.9% recorded earlier.
GBP/USD rebounds to near 1.2140 on subdued DXY, UK GDP and US Core PCE Price Index eyed
GBP/USD has attracted some bids around 1.2106 as the DXY has surrendered 105.00. The pound bulls are weakened as the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK’s GDP numbers are seen stable while the annual US core PCE Price Index may slip to 4.7%.
Gold awaits US PCE inflation for a sustained move lower Premium
XAUUSD is licking its wounds near $1,820 early Thursday, despite the pullback in the greenback amid mixed sentiment on global markets. Fed expectations and end-of-quarter flows to remain in play. XAUUSD sellers keep their sights on $1,800, US PCE inflation in focus.
How patient investors can capitalize on AVAX price move regardless of the direction
AVAX price seems ready for a quick bounce if it produces a higher low. However, the bears have been pushing Avalanche down since June 26, creating a power struggle. Therefore, investors need to be patient to ride the next leg, be it up or down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!