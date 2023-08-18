In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Rob Kientz of GoldSilverPros.com to evaluate the immediacy of another major US banking crisis and the ricochet effect this could have on people’s bank deposits.
The two precious metals experts examine whether spiralling debts - now in the trillions - are designed to break the system and usher in a ‘build back better’ financial period even darker than the great depression.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 03:00 What Rob sees as the most important drivers of gold and silver in America
- 08:00 How imminent is a US banking crisis?
- 12:00 What about student loan debt
- 17:30 Are they trying to break the system so it can be built back better?
- 25:00 Why this will be worse than the great depression
- 29:30 The central banks are buying gold; they don’t believe in their own product!
- 33:00 How much gold does China own and what is Russia doing?
- 42:30 These markets are not fit for purpose they’re just to make money
- 49:00 What to do with depreciating dollars
