In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Rob Kientz of GoldSilverPros.com to evaluate the immediacy of another major US banking crisis and the ricochet effect this could have on people’s bank deposits.

The two precious metals experts examine whether spiralling debts - now in the trillions - are designed to break the system and usher in a ‘build back better’ financial period even darker than the great depression.

Timestamps