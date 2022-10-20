I’m all for due process, but Donald Trump has abused that principle so egregiously that, at least up to now, he’s managed to position himself above the law. Whether he can maintain that status in the future remains to be seen; but, if the idea of applying the law equally ends up being merely aspirational, the country will suffer irreparable harm.

Trump has been accused of many things, most of which he has denied. Still, at least two episodes of criminal activity seem to me to be undeniable. The first was his conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, when Trump pressured Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes. The second was Trump’s unlawful handling of the documents that he brought to Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House. These are cases where Trump unambiguously broke laws. Both incidents are under investigation, so the ultimate resolution is still in doubt; but the uncertainty as to whether Trump will face charges certainly challenges the idea that the law applies without prejudice or favor.

Of course, the January 6th Committee laid out the case that Trump bears ultimate responsibility for the assault on the Capitol — a far bigger offense than either of the two examples that I’ve referenced above. But too many of my fellow Americans either haven’t been listening or otherwise dismiss these hearings as being a partisan exercise. I have little doubt that Trump was culpable, but I understand that proving criminality is another thing, altogether. Even picking a jury to hear a case explicitly relating to responsibility for the insurrection would be problematic.

I don’t think the same shortcomings are present, however, in the cases of the two episodes that I’ve highlighted above. Those were cases in which the American people saw crimes taking place in real time. Trump’s intentions in both situations were transparent, and his actions were inexcusable. Such blatant criminality demands a definitive and timely response. The conversation with Raffensperger happened January 3, 2021, almost 22 months ago. How or why it should take this long for this case to be adjudicated is a mystery to me. This delay simply casts doubt on the capacity of our justice system to perform as it should. The phrase, “justice delayed is justice denied,” comes to mind.

Should other considerations override this call for a more expeditious effort to hold Trump accountable? A good friend suggested a thought experiment to me — one that, in retrospect, I’m somewhat chagrinned that I hadn’t considered on my own. Consider, he said, what would happen if (when?) Trump is brought before a court of law. We both agreed that, in all likelihood, he would summon his minions to action; and his court appearance would be accompanied by mass demonstrations involving scores if not hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters. The scary thing is that many of those demonstrators would be armed.

The reticence to avoid the potential for violence in that situation by simply allowing Trump’s behavior to go unchecked may be understandable, but it’s misguided. If Trump is ever indicted, I’m prepared to see blood in the streets. I don’t welcome it, but if gun toting MAGA zealots bring arms to bear, I don’t see any way this kind of carnage can be avoided — just one other manifestation of our insane dedication to the most extreme reading of the second amendment. Too many guns; too many crazies. What could possibly go wrong?

Those who would resort to violence are truly dangerous, and the only way to inoculate ourselves against their peril is for the certainty of the application of the rule of law to serve as a deterrent. Those who would resort to violence — particularly in an effort to interfere with the workings of our justice system — should have little doubt as to the consequences of their criminal actions. Blood on the streets of this country may be a high, albeit essential price to pay to maintain the rule of law; but when they say, “no man is above the law,” that proposition has to start at the top.