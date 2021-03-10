Investors are doing their best to feel good about China’s national team stepping in to buy stocks and the OECD upgrading its outlook for global growth. We’ve since seen a healthy rebound in risk appetite, with stocks back up and the US Dollar under pressure again.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 despite upbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, extending losses, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat Chinese inflation data. RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-off mood and the US dollar's strength weigh on the aussie.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 200-day SMA below 1.1900
Despite recently picking up from the intraday low of 1.1888 to 1.891, EUR/USD prints 0.10% losses during early Wednesday. The major currency pair fades the previous day’s U-turn from 200-day SMA while keeping downside break of a key support line, portrayed last week.
Dogecoin targets $0.07 after breakout from key pattern
Dogecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. DOGE bulls target $0.07 as the next price after shifting the momentum back in their favor. The digital asset could see a pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.