The COVID-19 improvement in many European countries and in the US havestalled and many countries see higher cases again.The pace of vaccination is gradually increasing in the EU but is still much below the level ofthe US and the. Risk is that we see another wave in March (depending on the weather, among other things) due to the more contagious British variant and lifting of some restrictions before getting better again in April. Our best guess is that April will mark the real turning point in the crisis due to a combination of warmer weather and vaccinations.This means that “The Great Gradual Reopening” can soon begin.

We still believe that restrictions will not be re-imposed in the autumn when it starts to get colder again. The reason is that vaccinenews continue to be positive. First of all, studies from the UK, Israel, the US and Denmark show that the vaccines are working, as they are supposed to. Secondly,analysis so far have found that vaccines are effective also against new variants, especially with respect to severe cases, which in our view is the most important feature of vaccines. Producers have already begun updated vaccines, just in case and both the US FDA and EU EMA have said they do not need to be tested as much as the original vaccines (since they are basically identically). For more details see COVID-19 Update: The Great Gradual Reopening (... in April). While economic activity near-term remains subdued, we continue to expect a sharp economic rebound in most advanced economies from Q2 and onwards, due to warmer weather, vaccinations and easy fiscal and monetary policy. This would likely also mark the end of the big divergence between manufacturing (booming) and services (struggling), as consumers return to a more “normal” consumption pattern. Also notice that Chinese macro data are decelerating as expected, as the recovery has come a long way and authorities have removed some of the support to the economy.

Yields continue to move higher but where yields were previously driven mainly by higher inflation expectations, we saw by the end of last week thatrealrates(yields minus inflation expectations)have started to rise as well. The reason is that investors, just like us, are quite optimistic on the economic outlook post-vaccinations and that central banks, as a result, will reduce accommodation sooner than what they are communicating right now. Given the rising real rates by the end of last week hit market sentiment(sending inflation expectations, stocks and cyclically-sensitive currencies like NOK, SEK and GBP lower), we think there is a limit to how much further centralbanks will let real rates rise. The first step is to intervene verbally but if that is not enough, both the Fed and the ECB can buy more (long-term) bonds.We think, however, that recent yield movements is a foretaste of what is waiting, in particular in the second half of the year, where both the US and Europe have completed vaccinations. It is worth repeating that rising real rates do not necessarily have to lead to a significant sell-off in equity markets, as long as the macro fundamentals are strong.

Since our last update, it seems very likely that President Joe Biden’s fiscal relief package of around USD1,900 is going to be approved without Republican support. The package should boost US growth, as the Fed has made it clear it is not going to offset expansionary fiscal policy by tightening monetary policy.

