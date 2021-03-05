The market has been in a correction for the past 3 weeks with even some analysts called for market top and crash. Majority retail traders simply have no idea what to do to manage their existing portfolio or to formulate a trading strategy that is suitable for the current market condition because 90% of the stocks are in red, which are consistent with the broad market correction.

However, finance sector and more specifically the bank stocks such as CCB, CADE, EBC, TBBk, ISBC are still in a strong uptrend because the money is being rotated out from the growth theme into value theme. Find out the potential entries with simple breakout trading or pullback trading strategy to ride on the strong uptrend of these outperformed stocks in the current market correction. Watch the video below:

Timestamps