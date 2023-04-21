Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.620.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 77.29.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 130.15.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 4 ticks Lower and trading at 4151.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1999.40. Gold is 197 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Lower with the Sensex and Singapore exchanges Higher. Currently Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks 4:35 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:20 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:20 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:20 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/20/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/20/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices weren't correlated and hence the Down bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 110 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested a Downside Day as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning, hence the Downside bias. As suggested, the markets veered to the Downside and closed Lower. It didn't exactly help that the economic news reported yesterday didn't either meet or exceed expectation, and this no doubt dragged the markets Lower. Today we are light on economic news as we only have two reports: Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI. Could this be enough to drive the markets Higher? Only time will tell.