Outlook: We are worried about markets seeing all the central banks as dovish when you really have to stretch to see things that way. The Fed raised 25 bp, as more or less promised, while the BoE and ECB each did 50 bp, also as expected.

Next up is the RBA on Tuesday and all we have for a hint is the Q4 inflation rate not only high, but rising (7.8% from 7.3% in Q3) and even the trimmed mean at 6.9%, the fastest pace since the series began in 2003, according to Trading Economics. The universal expectations is for the RBA to do 25 bp. Quick, find a reason to see the RBA as dovish however you struggle to parse the statement. The Melbourne Institute sees consumer inflation expectations falling a bit, but that’s not the same as the real thing. We also have to wait to Friday to get the “Statement on Monetary Policy.” We don’t get the Q1 data until April 26, with Treading Economics forecasting 6.5%. A promising note–Australian and Chinese trade delegates are meeting for the first time in three years.

This is a weak data week with plenty of time to contemplate economic developments. Both the IMF and Larry Summers are now saying growth will slow, but the US and maybe the world will not get a true recession. For Summers to agree, reluctantly, to a soft landing is nice and he never mentioned stagflation even once in a Sunday TV talk show. Tomorrow we get an update of the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1. The last one on Feb 1 was for a measly 0.7% but nicer than negatives from the Blue Chip consensus. Note that the Atlanta Fed number is influenced by “inventory investment” and we know various sectors are overloaded with inventory (which bodes well for inflation).

But on the whole, we do not have good prospects for inflation falling. The monster jobs report carried with it the news that average hourly earnings fell to 4.4% y/y from 4.8% (revised), but the labor shortage is real and some 3 million persons have seemingly just left the labor force, so it’s hard to feel sure about wage pressure falling off.

Then there’s the ISM service PMI on Friday, up to 55.2 in Jan (from 49.2 in Dec), the best gain since June 2020–but “prices paid” still awfully high at 67.8 from 68.1 in Dec. In other words, we have little evidence of inflation falling as much as it has to fall to get the Fed off our backs.

This makes the Fed cutting rates in H2 a ridiculous idea that markets still cling to. What happens when they throw in the towel? The Bloomberg World Interest Rate Probability (WIRP) calls for another 25 bp hike at the March 22 meeting and a lesser likelihood (but over 50%) for yet another in May. Brown Brothers says “If we do get that second hike, which seems very likely, that would take the Fed Funds target range up to 5.0-5.25%, which is where the December Dot Plots put it by year-end.” Bottom line, it ain’t even close to being over.

We do get a revision to CPI on Friday but have to wait for Feb 14 for a new number. Complicating things is the BLS’s intent to start annual re-calibration based on spending weights starting with that Feb 14 report for Jan. The BLA used to do every 10 years, then every 5 years, then every 2 years and now every year. The idea is to improve the accuracy of CPI but we are likely to get a shock. We remember the first change from 10 to 2 years in 2002–the critics were out in force pointing out some of the silly things the BLS was giving weight to. This time the data for 2023 CPI will be from 2021, just as the pandemic was roiling everything, especially housing and medical care. We can only hope the Fed, which supposedly doesn’t heed CPI anyway, has better data.

Forecast: the dollar rally is vulnerable to a Tuesday pullback, and may not be the Big One we expect later in the year. Stay tuned.

Tidbit: About that Chinese spy balloon that occupied a whole weekend’s worth of talking heads on TV. We are shocked, shocked! Not that China is spying on us, but that they think we will believe it was a civilian balloon. The curious thing is what can you get from a balloon 60,000 feet up that you can’t get from a satellite–or Google Earth, for that matter? You can bet the intelligence honchos are not going to tell us.

Also curious is that the Chinese sent three over the US when Trump was in the White House, too, as well as (maybe) at least one earlier one during Biden’s time, but now is when the Republicans choose to complain it should have been shot down much earlier. The Pentagon now says they were not detected until after they had left, which sounds like a lie. The Pentagon also says China has a fleet of surveillance balloons spotted over Latin America, Europe and Asia, and there is one in Latin America right now. What ARE they looking for? Apparently the lengthier time over a target than a spy satellite allows for more data collection.

And where was NORAD in all this? Technically, the balloon came in over the Aleutians (the US watch) but then Canada (according to the Wikipedia map). Oh good, let’s blame Canada. Finally, at least the debris is in water only 47 feet deep and the Navy divers can get most of it. Too bad they won’t tell us. The foreign affairs establishment is at sixes and sevens. There is a good possibility that the balloon really did suffer from unexpected weather and this was a big fat mistake, not a provocation. Bottom line–this is a strange event but not a national security Event.

Tidbit: We wrote before the hiatus that the House Republicans fully intend to push the US into default by refusing to raise the debt ceiling. They are cowardly bullies and will cave at the last minute, but it’s going to be an ordeal. It would not be surprising for one of the ratings agencies to downgrade the US sovereign credit rating, as S&P did in 2011. The problem is what country can replace the US–who has the size, breadth, variety and liquidity? There is only one answer–the UK, despite Liz and the lettuce. Happily, the pound has been undervalued since Brexit, and as of December, was 12.9% undervalued still. That’s according to The Economist’s Big Mac comparison.

You have to scroll at the site to see the full list–but the overvalued are all shown. You might think Turkey has the most undervalued currency but no, it gets a rating of -25.6%. The most undervalued is Egypt, -65.6%. Japan is 41.2% undervalued, while Mexico is 21.8% and Canada, 14.7%. This doesn’t mean the peso can or should gain 21.8% against the dollar. As The Economist takes pains to point out, the Big Mac indices have no forecasting value at all… except periodically, when they do.

