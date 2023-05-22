President Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday to hold high-stakes talks on the still-unresolved debt ceiling standoff.
Both sides agree that the government will need to take on more debt in order to pay its bills. Republicans are trying to leverage some concessions on discretionary spending. But even if they were to get everything they want, the budget won’t come close to balancing.
Whatever agreement is ultimately reached to raise the government’s borrowing limit, the debt problem itself won’t be solved. It will only get bigger.
At root, the debt problem is a monetary phenomenon. The currency in which debts are owed is itself a debt instrument.
U.S. Federal Reserve notes are backed by nothing but faith and credit. Since they do not represent anything tangible, such as a particular quantity of gold or silver, they can be issued in unlimited quantities.
In theory, the amount of debt the government can take on is unlimited since the debt doesn’t represent anything real. It only represents an obligation to generate a quantity of currency in the future. New currency can always be generated by borrowing more of it into existence and, if necessary, tapping the lender of last resort – the Federal Reserve.
Even as the financial media and the U.S. Treasury Secretary herself play up the threat of a potential debt default and the economic calamities it would bring, the reality is that the federal government has already defaulted. It defaulted decades ago – on August 15, 1971 to be exact – when President Richard Nixon declared the United States would no longer redeem dollars held by foreign governments for gold.
Since then, the national debt has exploded from a mere $400 billion to $32 trillion. In the process, the dollar has defaulted on its purchasing power by 87%. It takes $7.50 today to buy what $1.00 could buy in 1971.
By contrast, an ounce of gold retains much the same purchasing power today as it did 50 years ago, even centuries ago, despite nominal fluctuations in price (dramatically to the upside overall).
Unlike debt-based fiat currency, gold isn’t an IOU. It doesn’t have an issuer and cannot be issued in whatever quantity is convenient for debtors. It is honest money.
Reintroducing honesty to the nation’s monetary system is the only real solution to the debt problem.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.0800; DXY flat Premium
EUR/USD rose back towards 1.0820 in a quiet trading session. The Euro opened the week moving sideways after Friday's rebound from a one-month low. The US Dollar posted mixed results as investors awaited debt-limit talks later on Monday. Economic data, specifically with the Global PMIs, will take center stage on Tuesday.
GBP/USD hovering around 1.2430 on a quiet session
During the American session, GBP/USD rose from 1.2415 to the 1.2450 area. Market activity was subdued as investors awaited news from debt-limit negotiations while getting ready for PMI reports from Europe and the US scheduled for Tuesday.
Gold: XAU/USD holds ground above $1,970, awaits fresh catalyst Premium
Spot Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, with XAU/USD trading at around $1,975 a troy ounce. The bright metal, however, hovers at the upper end of Friday’s range as financial markets await a fresh catalyst.
Binance Coin price: on the road to recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) price is heading higher this Monday after a failed string of tests at the topside and a breakdown in the ASIA PAC session on Monday morning.
A big week to come despite a sluggish start to the week
It hasn't been the most thrilling start to the week but that is highly unlikely to continue, with debt ceiling talks, inflation releases, PMIs and Fed minutes all to come.