Investors got the policy pivot they were looking for this week; unfortunately, not from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but from the Bank of England (BoE) instead.
In an extended market reaction to Wednesday’s Fed decision, the US dollar gained across the board, as investors repositioned for a more aggressive Fed tightening.
The Fed will not stop until it pushes rates above 5%, at least. I say at least, because it will depend on how fast the rate hikes translate into lower inflation, and lower jobs.
Released Wednesday, the ADP report exceeded analysts’ expectations with 239’000 new private job additions last month.
Due today, the NFP is expected to reveal 200’000 new nonfarm jobs in October, for an average hourly pay rise steady around 0.3%.
A stronger than expected jobs, or wages data could only further boost the Fed hawks, whereas today’s jobs figures should be particularly soft to throw cold water on very hot hawkish Fed expectations before the weekly closing bell.
The S&P500 lost another 1% yesterday, and more than 5% since the peak of this week. The latest bear market rally is now leaving its place to another dive, and we could see the index sink toward 3400 in the continuation of an ABCD pattern building since March this year.
Nasdaq dived another 2% and is poised to extend gains toward the 10200 level in the continuation of the latest selloff wave.
Only ugly US data could relieve others’ pain
Unfortunately, the only thing that could reverse the morose investor sentiment would be dramatically ugly jobs, and economic data from the US.
That’s also the only thing that could save the rest of the world from the worsening Fed aggression: rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the US.
As long as the US economy remains resilient, the Fed will continue exporting its pain, and inflation to the rest of the world through a too-strong US dollar.
So, Americans would excuse the rest of the world for praying to see ugly jobs figures from the US, today.
What is BoE trying to do?
The Bank of England (BoE) raised its interest rate by 75bp yesterday, but announced that the city analysts have got the BoE’s terminal rate wrong, and that the future rate hikes from the BoE will be softer, given that the economic situation is alarming.
So why to hike by 75bp in the first place?
To avoid sterling from crumbling?
But sterling dived anyway, and will dive deeper. Cable, which began the week above the 1.16 mark dived all the way down to 1.1150 after the BoE statement, and the divergence between the Fed – looking for smaller rate hikes but toward a higher end rate, and the BoE, which threw a useless 75bp hike, and doesn’t want to get more aggressive than this, will likely weigh on the pound-dollar in the medium run. We could again see the pair testing parity in the coming weeks.
Good news, however, is, the short end of the British gilt curve eased on expectation of a lower end rate from the BoE. The 2-year yield tipped a toe below 3% yesterday, the 10-year yield remained below the 3.5% level. What BoE is trying to do is to get some pressure off the mortgage rates, and the housing market, even if it means higher inflation than otherwise, for longer.
It looks like the BoE also relies on a reasonably restrictive fiscal budget from the new Sunak government.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.