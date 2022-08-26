Europe, which has been hit hard by supply chain disruption due to reduced supplies of Russian natural gas and after a difficult period of quarantine due to COVID-19, faces a strong possibility of a recession.
 
During the COVID-19 pandemic, people reduced their spending and increased their personal savings, resulting in increased demand when the COVID-related restrictions were eased. Since there have been shortages of workers and it takes time to restart production, there have been disruptions in the supply chain. Increased demand and reduced supply led to inflationary pressures, which were significantly affected also by the high increase in energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.
 
The effects of the war in Ukraine, mainly in terms of energy with possible shortages in the coming winter, are not yet apparent in Europe. But with European gas prices at high levels, a recession in Europe is very likely. An economic slowdown in Europe would affect China while creating potential difficulties in servicing some countries and markets public and private debt.
 
The good news is that commodity prices are easing while measures of long-term inflation expectations look relatively stable. If this is confirmed, central banks will become less aggressive in their monetary policy because they will not need to weaken their economies further to stabilize inflation.
 
However, the cost of almost everything has skyrocketed, causing consumers to spend less, while inflation is at historically high levels worldwide. Rising US interest rates and a bleak outlook among America's trading partners, including Europe and China, mean a US recession is likely sometime in the medium term.
According to the IMF, the global GDP will reach 102.4 trillion dollars at the end of 2022. The remarkable point is that the global GDP, despite the volatility from the financial crisis of 2008, the debt crisis in Europe in 2015 and the pandemic crisis in 2020, has shown remarkable resilience. From 2008 to 2022, it almost doubled, as shown in the chart below.
 
But over the past 25 years, the US, China, and major European economies have accounted for more than 50% of annual global GDP growth. If these economies go into recession, this will signal a global recession. This is a scenario that, given current weaknesses and challenges, is quite likely to be confirmed.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0000 after Powell's speech

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0000 after Powell's speech

EUR/USD has erased a big portion of its daily gains and retreated below 1.0000 after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell reiterated that the Fed will watch the data before deciding on the size of the September rate hike.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD in free-fall towards 1.1700

GBP/USD in free-fall towards 1.1700

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having advanced to a daily high of 1.1900 during the American session on Friday. The pair fell sharply during Powell's presser as Fed's chief unwound risk-aversion. The Fed won't hesitate on rate hikes, despite whatever harm that means to economic growth. 

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges post-Powell's words and nears weekly lows

Gold plunges post-Powell's words and nears weekly lows

Gold has turned south after having advanced beyond $1,750 during the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day following Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.

Gold News

XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%

XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%

XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole

Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole

Equity markets will finally get some clarity on the next move in interest rates when Powell takes to the pulpit on Friday. Recent commentary from fellow board members has turned hawkish, but this did not dent equity enthusiasm on Thursday.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures