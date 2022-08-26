CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0000 after Powell's speech
EUR/USD has erased a big portion of its daily gains and retreated below 1.0000 after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell reiterated that the Fed will watch the data before deciding on the size of the September rate hike.
GBP/USD in free-fall towards 1.1700
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having advanced to a daily high of 1.1900 during the American session on Friday. The pair fell sharply during Powell's presser as Fed's chief unwound risk-aversion. The Fed won't hesitate on rate hikes, despite whatever harm that means to economic growth.
Gold plunges post-Powell's words and nears weekly lows
Gold has turned south after having advanced beyond $1,750 during the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day following Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole
Equity markets will finally get some clarity on the next move in interest rates when Powell takes to the pulpit on Friday. Recent commentary from fellow board members has turned hawkish, but this did not dent equity enthusiasm on Thursday.