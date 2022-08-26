Europe, which has been hit hard by supply chain disruption due to reduced supplies of Russian natural gas and after a difficult period of quarantine due to COVID-19, faces a strong possibility of a recession.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people reduced their spending and increased their personal savings, resulting in increased demand when the COVID-related restrictions were eased. Since there have been shortages of workers and it takes time to restart production, there have been disruptions in the supply chain. Increased demand and reduced supply led to inflationary pressures, which were significantly affected also by the high increase in energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

The effects of the war in Ukraine, mainly in terms of energy with possible shortages in the coming winter, are not yet apparent in Europe. But with European gas prices at high levels, a recession in Europe is very likely. An economic slowdown in Europe would affect China while creating potential difficulties in servicing some countries and markets public and private debt.

The good news is that commodity prices are easing while measures of long-term inflation expectations look relatively stable. If this is confirmed, central banks will become less aggressive in their monetary policy because they will not need to weaken their economies further to stabilize inflation.

However, the cost of almost everything has skyrocketed, causing consumers to spend less, while inflation is at historically high levels worldwide. Rising US interest rates and a bleak outlook among America's trading partners, including Europe and China, mean a US recession is likely sometime in the medium term.

According to the IMF, the global GDP will reach 102.4 trillion dollars at the end of 2022. The remarkable point is that the global GDP, despite the volatility from the financial crisis of 2008, the debt crisis in Europe in 2015 and the pandemic crisis in 2020, has shown remarkable resilience. From 2008 to 2022, it almost doubled, as shown in the chart below.

But over the past 25 years, the US, China, and major European economies have accounted for more than 50% of annual global GDP growth. If these economies go into recession, this will signal a global recession. This is a scenario that, given current weaknesses and challenges, is quite likely to be confirmed.