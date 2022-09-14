Outlook: The world had expected a nice drop in inflation to 8% and didn’t get it, plus the monthly and core were higher than expected, too. The reaction across all markets seems exaggerated, but not in the context of expected vs. actual. Happy expectations were apparently fully priced in, making the reversal extra-big.

One idea that seems overdone is that the Fed will do a 100 bp hike at the Sept meeting. Former TreasSec Summers joined a bank analyst or two saying 100 bp would send the right message. No. If the Fed will ignore good immediate/one-month data in order not to pull back too soon, it should also ignore bad immediate/one-month data. But “peak inflation” may well be off the table now and the idea of hikes ending in Q1, too.

Since the Cleveland Fed did such a good job forecasting the September data, let’s see the Q3 quarterly (once the revisions are in)–sure enough, a significant drop in all the cells. We may be in for a repeat the next time out, meaning PCE on Sept 30.

The new perspective takes markets from one strong position to the opposite in a super-short period of time. Fund managers were already there. The BofA Fund Manager Survey yesterday is full of just awful sentiment indicators. The managers have 6.1% of assets in cash, the highest since 2001. Everyone is underweight equities. The bull/bear sentiment dial is at "maximum bearishness."

It’s not just the US: 52% of portfolio managers were underweight global equities, a record, from 26% in August and 44% in July. Where did the money go? Some of it made its way to commodities, where the allocation is 19% overweight in Sept (from 10% in Aug).

The managers upped their estimate of the odds of recession with 68% seeing it in the next 12 months (from 58% in August and 47% in July).

Importantly, 38% of those polled see Fed funds peaking at 4%-4.25%, while in August the peak was 3.5%-3.75%.

The biggest tail risks used to be “inflation stays high” and that’s still the winner this month. “Hawkish central banks” keeps second place, too. But third place replaces “geopolitics” with “global recession.” The Russia-Ukraine conflict doesn’t even make it on the list this time.

As we noted last time, portfolio managers may be the servants of conventional wisdom and not the best forecasters, but this gang consists of 240 panelists with $695 billion in assets under management, so disregard at your peril.

Forecast: The dollar resumed its strong position far faster than we had expected, but don’t forget that a giant move like this is always followed with a retreat that is usually minor–but not always. For the majors, we see the euro continuing its primary trend, with a bump or two if the EC can actually get an energy crisis plan (which is doubtful and at least two weeks away, anyway). We feel differently about the UK pound, where the energy crisis plan is going to be imposed from on high and while awkward, may actually work. As for the yen, that BoJ dog won’t hunt. It would be ridiculous to intervene. Traders can pretend to be respectful and that will limit the yen’s decline, but the trend is obvious. A level like 150 to 165 is not out of the question, whether the US gets stagflation or not.

Footnote to CPI Report and Oil: Everyone complained that inflation should not still be so high when after all, gasoline prices fell and stayed low. Shenanigans by OPEC didn’t hurt much. And besides, everyone has been watching natgas prices, especially in Europe. But consider that if oil and gasoline prices had not been getting support from the US government, inflation would have been a whole lot higher. See this chart of US sales from the Strategic Reserve. Yikes!

Bloomberg has an opaque comment that just has to come from an insider leak: “Despite the markets rout, oil clawed back some losses on news that the US is weighing refilling its emergency oil reserve when prices fall to about $80 a barrel. The government wants to stay mindful of domestic output growth, however, and preventing the market from plummeting.” Egad, it’s hard to know whether to frown on government interference in a market (which always results in misallocations) or to cheer that the “government is doing something.” Before anyone gets emotional about it, consider the good intentions of governments subsidizing farm crops, which really does save the farms.

Separately, Bloomberg has a warning piece about production slowing in the Permian, in part due to the unavailability of the right kind of pipes. And US natural gas prices may not be at European rates of increase, but has almost doubled since March and American households are feeling the pinch. As for Europe, it seems the press has a secret agreement to publish only the immediate favorable news–Germany met its October goal for storage some six weeks early, and so on. The Netherlands is putting up new natgas terminals at warp speed, some of them floating. And today we get a new forecast from the IEA about demand from China falling dramatically and if not driving prices down, at least not contributing to higher ones. Maybe that will offset the end of US strategic reserve sales, due to end at month-end.

But the unavoidable fact of the matter is that Europe will not likely get through the winter without rationing, and that’s even if it’s a mild winter. Current thinking, according to the WSJ, is that the European embargo to start in December will cost Russia 1.9 million bpd to 9.5 million. This is the view of the IEA. They should know better. Oil is fairly interchangeable/fungible. Russia will just sell what Europe doesn’t buy to someone else. That’s what happened in April when the IEA forecast a loss of 3 million bpd. No loss ensued–basic supply and demand. Besides, “There are exceptions for countries near totally dependent on Russian crude.”

There’s talk of soft rationing and hard rationing, but realistically, the European public is not accustomed to doing without, at least not this generation of Europeans. And at least one forecaster says we are entering a “cooling cycle.” That means Turkey, India and China can continue to buy Russian oil and gas cheap and ship it back to Europe, even if without proper paperwork and insurance, but in inadequate amounts. Watch the politics shift when regular people start suffering vastly higher energy costs and factories can’t operate, so the state has to pay salaries, as they did in Germany during the Covid pandemic.

Three outcomes are easy to foresee. First, leaders have to decide how to tell the green movement their time has not come after all and climate-friendly initiatives have to be postponed (and coal has to be brought back). And that includes nuclear, something the UK accepted without a whimper. Second, European government budget and debt constraints go out the window. This is an authentic crisis. Third, even if by come miracle the West can actually cap the price of Russian oil, Russia will just produce and ship more, keeping gross revenues stable. Remember someone said Russia is just a gas station in a frozen desert. Everything else Russian is falling apart, from ballerinas to industrial and military equipment that needs western parts. Critically, Von der Leyen said EU sanctions on Russia had left the country’s industry ‘in tatters.’” Well, the economy is in tatters but not the oil industry. Yet. (The last data we can get on Russian oil output is from April, so no proof.)

In other words, Europe suffering from the loss of Russian oil is not going to have the intended effect of bringing Putin to the peace table. Whether this damages the noble ideals of the regular European toward helping Ukraine remains to be seen. (Most of the military supplies are coming from the US, anyway). How long does it take for Europeans to start hating Americans for energy self-sufficiency and stop loving Ukraine when the war is making them suffer and not even harming Russia?

Tidbit: Remember those city councillors calling for Putin to resign and the war to end? Today The Economist writes “A court in St Petersburg set in motion the dissolution of a local council, after some of its members called for Mr Putin to be removed from office. One of the councillors claimed they had also been fined 47,000 roubles ($780) for “discrediting” the regime.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!