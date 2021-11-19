S&P 500 rose, once again driven by tech and not value. That‘s still defensive, mirroring the weak credit market's posture. While waiting for bonds to turn – not that there wouldn‘t be an optimistic HYG open yesterday – the Austria and Gibraltar lockdown news sent markets into a tailspin, the fear being a good part of Europe would follow suit rather sooner than later. Oil has taken the crown of panicked selling, stocks held up better, and precious metals weren‘t changed much.
Sure, any crippling of European economic activity would take a toll on the most sensitive commodities, but in light of energy policies across much of the Western world, it‘s my view that oil prices would be effected only in the short term. This isn‘t a repeat of the Apr 2020 liquidation sending black gold negative. The rest of the world would be happy to step in, U.S. included, as we‘re entering winter with comparatively very low stockpiles from oil to copper – and don‘t get me started on silver. If you want a green economy, these metals are essential, and oil is still in huge demand in the interim.
Fed money printing hasn‘t vanished, debt ceiling awaits, and the dollar is so far still solidly underpinned. The banking sector and emerging markets' performance aren‘t panicky, but sometimes for stocks to come back at ATHs is needed. Precious metals resilience is encouraging for commodities, which need the most time to recover (eyes on energy).
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 bulls have the upper hand, but short-term volatility and uncertainty are creeping in. Still, there is no sinking the bull right here, right now.
Credit markets
Tentative signs of credit markets stabilization are here, and HYG turnaround to last is the missing sign. I‘m though not looking for a risk-off slant to disappear, which would slow down the coming rise in yields.
Gold, silver and miners
Gold and silver are still consolidating, and the more time passes at current levels, the less opportunity the bears have. The chart remains very bullish as precious metals are anticipating inflation to come.
Crude oil
Crude oil bulls are facing a spanner in the works today, and it‘s my view the sellers wouldn‘t get too far. I‘m looking at the oil sector to presage that.
Copper
The copper setback was soundly bought, and commodities hardly sold off, the same for other base metals. I still like the chart posture – favors the bulls.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum bears took the gauntlet, and another opportunity to pause might be here. I‘m not yet optimistic prices would hold out before the upleg resumes.
Summary
S&P 500 bulls keep hanging in there as if waiting for bonds to come to their senses. The credit market's non-confirmation being probably in its latter stages, was my yesterday‘s point – but with corona panic returning, all short-term bets are off. Looking at the big picture, energy hasn‘t been fixed, precious metals are set to rise sharply, and inflation hasn‘t yet knocked off stocks or the real economy. Look for VIX to keep rising from the current 17.50 level.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.