German investor sentiment rose slightly in June as financial market experts were less pessimistic about the economy, though it remained in negative territory due to numerous risks. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index rose to -28.0 points from -34.3 in May. A Reuters poll had pointed to a June reading of -27.5.
The U.K. jobless rate rose in May as the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by less than expected, despite continued gains in overall employment levels. The Office for National Statistics said that the claimant count fell by 19,700, while the jobless rate rose to 3.8% of the population.
Wholesale Price Index of India in May surged to 15.88%. It is the highest jump in over 10 years because of a sharp jump in the prices of fuel, metal, chemicals, and food articles, the government data showed on Tuesday. Earlier in April, the WPI-based inflation stood at 15.08% in and 14.55% in the previous month. The WPI-based inflation has been in double-digit for 14 months in a row.
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations one year from now worsened in May but there they were still generally bullish about the strength of the labor market, underscoring the imbalances facing the U.S. Fed this week as it grapples with how to rein in price pressures.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 78.0100 and traded within the range of 77.9600-78.0675. The pair closed the day at 78.0150 levels. The USDINR pair remained firm today as speculations surrounding aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve kept the US dollar index elevated. The domestic equity market also closed the day with the minor cut while the domestic bond market gained comfort from the fallen US treasury yield and cooled off inflation print that was released yesterday. India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index hit a fresh high in May, rising to 15.88%, according to data released by the commerce ministry today. Oil prices rose as tight global supply outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. Higher crude prices also kept the domestic currency under pressure today.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair has managed to erase a portion of yesterday’s losses, supported by the improving market mood. The pair continues to edge higher toward 1.0500 but it could have a difficult time attracting buyers as investors brace for a hawkish Fed surprise. The widening policy divergence between the ECB and the Fed continues to favour the dollar over the shared currency. The GBPUSD pair has managed to stage a rebound after having slumped to its weakest level in multiple months near 1.2100 yesterday. However, the pair lost its recovery momentum near 1.2200. Disappointing employment figures made it difficult for the British pound to find demand. Overall structure remains bullish for the USDJPY pair, with dollar supported by rising expectations of more aggressive than expected Fed rate hike, as well as widening gap between Fed and BoJ policies.
Bond market
Treasury yields fell as investors assessed the prospect of the Federal Reserve taking the most aggressive step yet in its fight to lower soaring inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped around 7 bps to 3.288%, paring gains after climbing to 3.39% and notching its biggest move since 2020 in the previous session. Investors are bracing themselves for a 75 bps hike from the Fed this week, rather than a 50 bps hike many had come to expect. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.583%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 finished a volatile session in the red, as investors globally remained cautious about the impact of red-hot inflation in the US on already hawkish central banks and the overall impact on economic growth. Losses in financial and consumer durable shares pulled the headline indices lower, but gains in select realty, pharma and metal counters limited the downside. Broader markets also failed to hold on to intraday gains, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling 0.3% and 0.6% respectively.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be on the US PPI data.
European stocks were choppy after sharp declines in global markets yesterday, amid fears that central banks will be forced into aggressive monetary policy tightening with inflation remaining high. U.S. equity futures bounced higher, following the biggest three-day trading decline of the year on Wall Street, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting amid accelerating bets on faster and deeper rate hikes. The FOMC is widely expected to announce at least a 50 bps hike tomorrow, having already raised rates twice this year, though market bets for a 75 bps hike have risen in light of Friday’s inflation reading. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.
