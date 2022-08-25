Outlook: We get only weekly jobless claims today, plus a revision to Q2 GDP to a less negative number. This is the rearview mirror and not a market-mover.

Yesterday the Atlanta Fed downgraded Q3 GDP growth from 1.6% to 1.4% on the basis of real gross private domestic investment growth worsening from -3.5% to -4.7%. MishTalk has a dandy chart showing the change over time, and points out that GDP is not the best measure of consumer conduct, but Real Final Sales, which removes gyrating inventories and is therefore better than GDP. Well, for some purposes.

The whole financial world is focused on one thing–Fed chief Powell’s speech tomorrow at 10 am at Jackson Hole. The WSJ reminds us that sometimes big things happen at Jackson Hole, including Mr. Draghi’s bond-buying announcement in 2014. It neglects to mention that in 2008, a Fed board member named Mishkin warned at Jackson Hole about the real estate sector potentially bringing down the economy. We wrote about it at the time, saying he was proposing the tail wagging the dog (we were, of course, wrong).

The focus on Powell is mostly of his own making. After sounding as hawkish as a central bank can get at the last hike, Powell went on to sound a bit doubtful about perhaps over-tightening, setting off equity rallies as traders cut their forecasts for the Sept and subsequent hikes. Then came the gang that sees the Fed as cowardly and all too willing to slow the pace of hikes to prevent a much-feared recession, perhaps using peak inflation as the excuse (zero rise in the latest month-over-month). But as sensible people keep noting, being data-dependent certainly doesn’t mean making decisions on a single data point.

The symposium theme this time is “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy,” implying identification of structural changes arising from the pandemic. Clearly the topmost issue is supply chain-induced inflation in a world long accustomed to demand-induced inflation. The NY Fed asserts that “60% of US inflation over the 2019-21 period was due to the jump in demand for goods while 40% arose from supply-side issues.”

If Mr. Powell accepts this judgment, it keeps him on track to target employment and rising wages feeding consumer demand–the traditional scapegoat in fighting inflation. Nobody knows how high unemployment should go to get the desired effect–and Project Syndicate the labor shortage is not a temporary or pandemic-only event, but rather something more sinister–a drop in the participation rate, by men mostly and not women. Interest rate hikes seemingly have nothing to do with the falling participation rate, implying Powell will be pushing on string.

One thing the central bankers will likely avoid is home-sourcing to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, the anti-globalization movement in a world where globalization had been the primary font of global growth for three decades. The topic may be avoided because of its political implications, like the US plan, now funded, to build chips in the US to reduce dependence on Asia.

The amount of commentary on Powell’s speech is astounding. One point made by Bloomberg is that “Stocks, bonds, commodities -- everything is moving in lockstep, their unified swings turning almost exclusively on views as to whether the central bank will cause a recession. The obsession with economic data and remarks by Fed officials have driven a measure of cross-asset correlation tracked by Barclays Plc to almost double, putting it among the highest levels of the past 17 years.”

…. “Equities and fixed income just staged their worst concerted selloff since June, after spending much of the previous two months in a rally mode.” It’s a “macro-driven market,” as one analyst puts it. Hedge funds, for one, are building massive bearish positions, expecting the hawkish version. And “With the central bank embarking on the most aggressive hiking cycle in decades, Treasuries have seen their status as a safe haven shaken. The swift rise and fall in yields -- putting 2022 on track for the most violent year in more than a decade -- have become a source of market stress, at times forcing investors to rein in risk appetite.”

It goes without saying that the Kansas City Fed did not design Jackson Hole to be a market-mover catalyst. It’s supposed to address high-minded policy issues that central banks have to deal with. Notice that FX is never on the table, which is ridiculous.

Finally, a Bloomberg opinion piece adds some spice to the dish. “Jackson Hole should be a central bank mea culpa, Marcus Ashworth writes. The response to the pandemic prevented a major recession, but stimulus was left in place for far too long. Super-relaxed financial conditions, roaring stock markets and frothy asset prices ought to have given enough clues. There needs to be clear communication on what went wrong and what needs to be done to fix it.”

This is likely fighting the last war–Powell has already apologized for the Fed missing rising inflation last year and there is no point in harping on it, let alone making upcoming policy on past mistakes. At the same time, it probably sticks in the collective Fed craw that the Fed is accused of pampering the stock market and will chicken out if too many recessionary data points start appearing.

The Fed claims it can achieve a soft landing–conquering inflation without a recession–and the market has blown a raspberry to that. The inverted yield curve is the evidence. To be fair, the inversion is moderating to only -0.25% from -0.48% on Aug 8. Does this mean the market foresees the soft landing? A bit hard to swallow.

Powell is damned if he does (hint at moderating hikes) and damned if he doesn’t (hawkish all the way). It’s hard to imagine he doesn’t repeat “data dependence,” the primary source of doubt. Everyone will be glued to the TV on Friday morning and you can bet Bloomberg TV will be showing notes and bonds as well as equity indices in the little windows on the screen as he speaks.

As usual, we warn against trying to trade the news in FX. A shock can easily causes prices to gap right over your stop and your target, too. It’s simply too high-risk, as we also see on release of nonfarm payrolls. For what it’s worth, our guess is that Powell will affirm a hawkish stance (= 75 bp in Sept) but also hint at moderating in Q1, depending on data. Something for everyone and a big boxing match over which is more important. Funny enough, a fully hawkish stance without the possibility of moderation is not necessarily dollar-favorable. As we saw earlier in the UK, BoE fully-hawkish comments were perverse and drove sterling down.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading.

