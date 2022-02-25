Market movers today

All eyes are on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on further details about the West's sanctions response. For a status on the crisis please see below.

The war has monetary policy implications for many central banks and today, ECB's Lagarde will join the press conference following the euro group meeting at 15:00 CET. Her participation was confirmed prior to yesterday's events.

In terms of economic data, flash inflation figures will be released from France ahead of the Euro Area print next week. US private consumption data for January will also be interesting, as the focus will be on whether consumption patterns have continued to normalize in early 2022.

In Norway we get registered unemployment data which we expect will continue to support the case for higher policy rates over the coming years despite the Russian invasion.

The 60 second overview

Uncertainty remains high: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues market uncertainty remains high and transparency low. Markets look for live updates in the jungle of on-the-spot reporting and eye-witnesses on social media while official announcements serve to confirm the extent of the Russian advance. At the time of writing Western intelligence reports that Russia effectively has put out Ukraine's air defences leaving Kyiv at high risk in the coming days.

Markets: Price action has been volatile and choppy since the launch of the Russian attack. While the first reaction delivered a heavy blow to risky assets excluding commodity prices a relief rally followed late in the US session possibly as Western sanctions proved less harsh than feared (more below). Volatility is set to remain very high in today's session.

Monetary policy: Central banks' stagflation trade-off has only become more difficult amid the Russian invasion. Inflation was already high and in many parts of the world the war primarily constitutes a negative supply shock which risks lifting inflation further. In our view, Fed is still set to hike rates in March although the case for a 50bp hike has weakened. Other G10 central banks, Norges Bank, Bank of England, Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Bank of Canada look set to continue tightening policy at roughly unchanged pace while there is big uncertainty for the ECB. The war not only constitutes a negative supply shock but also a potential large negative demand shock for the Eurozone. In our view, ECB is still set to put a formal end-date (Q3'22) to its AP-program in March but we think ECB will focus on maintaining a large degree of optionality and flexibility in its guidance on potential future rate hikes.

Central banks of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland face additional inflation challenges from their currencies weakening and we cannot rule out policy action aimed at defending the currencies.

The West responds with sanctions: Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine Western governments last night unveiled new sanctions against Russia. The US measures targeted the two biggest Russian banks, Sberbank and VTB bank, accounting for 50% of the Russian banking sector, and a couple of other large Russian banks, prohibiting them from undertaking transactions in USD and freezing assets of VTB bank. The US measures will also restrict major Russian state-owned enterprises and private entities from raising equity and debt financing on US financial markets while also prohibiting export of high-tech products to Russia. US President Biden revealed that there was not support in parts of Europe for exclusion of Russia from the international payment system Swift. Also, the sanctions notably did not hit energy exports.

The EU also announced a list of measures which will cover the financial sector, the energy and transport sectors, dual-use goods as well as export control and export financing, visa policy, additional listings of Russian individuals and new listing criteria. However, there were not yet details in the EU statement on which entities and concrete measures are in scope.

The UK measures included freezing the assets and imposing a travel ban on eight named individuals and 11 businesses including six banks as well as members of the Russian Dumas. Other Western countries have also imposed various other sanctions on Russia.

While especially the US sanctions will cripple the ability of Russian banks making transactions in USD, the sanctions will probably not lead to a major setback for the Russian economy in the near-term as Russia has means to supports its economy and the Russian Rouble also strengthened after the announcement of the Western measures.

Energy prices. A range of prices on key Russian commodity exports rose yesterday. European natural gas by far the most - it was up as much as 60%. Notably Brent briefly touched USD105/bbl and wheat and metal prices also rose sharply. The premium on these commodities near-term depends on the risk Russia will be hit by sanctions which hits its exports. At the US sanctions press conference, President Biden stated that the administration intends to protect US consumers from higher energy prices by releasing more oil from the strategic oil reserve. This eased some pressure on oil but it is still too early to call the top in our view.

Equities: European investors saw a "crash and burn"-session on Thursday, but US equities gradually improved. The most obvious explanation for the bounce were the new sanctions or rather the lack of sanctions on Russian energy exports as SWIFT is still off the table. S&P500 took a U-turn, from -2% in the early session to close at 1.5%, Nasdaq 1.2%, Dow -1.4% and Russell 2000 2.6%.

FI: The Russian invasion of Ukraine had a dramatic impact in the CDS on Russian government debt last seen during the financial crisis as well as the rally in Bunds and Treasuries and a decline in global equity markets. Given the rise in oil and gas prices inflation linked bonds rallied and real rates plunged and short-dated German linkers trade with a real rate below -4%.

FX: On the back of the situation in Ukraine, we saw stronger USD, CHF and JPY yesterday while Eastern Europe, EUR and Scandies sold off. Risk aversion has come off a bit but uncertainty obviously remains high.

Credit: Credit markets opened sharply wider yesterday before reversing some of the losses during the afternoon. This led iTraxx Xover to widen almost 18bp (while at its intraday widest it was up by almost 40bp) and Main 3.2bp. Cash bonds did not participate in the afternoon reversal and hence HY closed 29bp wider while IG bonds widened 10bp.