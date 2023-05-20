Share:

Markets

US stocks traded moderately lower Friday as investors were slightly wrong-footed heading into the weekend after the White House and Congressional Republicans reached an impasse in negotiations on the debt ceiling.

Still, the S&P 500 made hay on the week as investors have been reacting to a generally solid set of retailer reports, albeit with some signs of consumer softening, a nice uptick in business sentiment, and macro-economic solid activity data out of the US that all suggest the US remains on a path to a soft landing of its economy in the wake of last year's inflation spike.

Even with the back-and-forth headlines around a resolution to the debt limit stalemate that has sidetracked investors, overall, it was a decent result, given that tail risk abounds. Still, things didn’t get riskier, at least not last week.

Many have pointed to the abundance of tail risks as a reason to remain cautious about risk assets as we head into summer. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, China issues, the debt ceiling, the regional bank turmoil, and commercial real estate pressures are all looming in the background of any portfolio. But last week, none of these issues appeared to get any worse. But before the tape starts printing, “I TOLD YOU SO,” take this as a reminder that tail risks always permeate. Only in hindsight can we determine that a market was operating without tail risk since 'black swan' events represent the ultimate tail risk.

Yields on 10-year US treasuries are up almost 30bp this week as investors recalibrate the probability that the US economy is in a better place than expected and that the Fed may see no need to cut rates anytime soon.

The debt limit endgame

While we are reasonably confident that Congress will reach a deal before the deadline and more confident that a payment lapse will not occur, the path to resolution is much less clear. While the situation is fluid and could change quickly, investors are circling three scenarios, although there could be many permutations within those scenarios. In other words, it’s not black or white.

It seems pretty likely that a full-fledged deal will be reached before early June, but the timing is hard to predict. While negotiation strategy and political incentives imply a last-minute deal, the Memorial Day holiday and surrounding congressional recesses provide more incentive than usual to get a deal done early. (70 % Chance)

While talks have come far enough that it seems likely that a deal will get done, there is clearly a chance that the two sides will still be at odds over spending caps or work requirements for benefits programs by early June. ( 25 % Chance)

We do not believe either side aims for a negative outcome, but it could happen by accident. ( 10 % Chance)

But I think it is important to note that the June deadline poses a different risk than the debt limit usually does. The Treasury does not run out of cash on June 1, which is a defacto date implied by Treasury Secretary Yellen’s comments to reach a deal.

We think lawmakers are treating June 1 as a hard deadline since it is the only specific date the Treasury Congress has to work with. That said, if, as the date approaches, it becomes clear that the Treasury will not be close to depleting funds by June 1, some lawmakers might begin to see the hard deadline as slightly softer.

Wait and watch

Overall, most parts of financial markets appear relatively sanguine regarding the approaching debt limit deadline. While we expect a deal to occur ahead of the deadline, we also expect a few more twists along the way and suspect that markets will likely price additional risk before the debt limit is finally raised.

Forex

As many dollar bulls have argued, FX markets were pricing too much divergence, and it was a narrow path to get enough US credit tightening to cool inflation without further rate hikes but not so much to prompt a safe-haven bid for the Dollar. In this light, the recent US dollar rally reflects a fine-tuning of the US rates curve to a more neutral rather than dovish setting.

Recent data on credit conditions have been a bit better than feared. And cost pressures have eased somewhat but remain a top priority, so several Fed officials have said they still see some risk that rates may ultimately have to rise further. However, we don’t think that is the base case; instead, Fed officials are trying to guidepost markets to 2024, when there is a more timely chance of the Fed cutting rates to a more neutral setting. Of course, I could be completely wrong, but I have traded many ups and downs on interest rates, so I feel confident in this call.

More recently, markets have also taken some comfort from the fact that Congress appears to be advancing debt ceiling negotiations ahead of the debt limit X day, though not without the usual back and forth. For now, progress toward a deal has been Dollar-positive, as markets perceive it as primarily a potential US-negative growth shock rather than a broader financial market issue.

Foreign developments have also lent some support to the Dollar against the majors. Economic growth has sputtered a bit in Europe and China relative to robust expectations, and policymakers have been somewhat more cautious there and in Japan.

Dollar depreciation usually coincides with solid activity in the rest of the world, not US underperformance. We think recent developments all support this view and should also support some further Dollar strength over the near term.

CNY

Sentiment towards Chinese activity and the currency was already somewhat negative through April. Yet, that has weakened further in May following releases of disappointing data (lower inflation, further decline in imports, weaker credit growth and disappointing activity indicators). Not surprisingly, this has led to further currency weakness, with USD/CNY breaking higher through 7.00, continuing its rapid depreciation pace. In response, we saw the first verbal interventions from the PBoC/SAFE, which voiced their concern over currency weakness on Friday, and vowed to curb speculation.

While that should slow the pace of CNY depreciation from here, FX fundamentals will likely continue to trend in a currency-negative direction soon. Local Asia rates traders now expect a 25bp RRR cut by the PBOC towards the end of Q2, and the accommodative monetary policy stance should keep Chinese rates at subdued levels in the near term, maintaining an unfavourable interest rate differential that has caused many investors to use CNY as a funding currency relative to other higher yielding EM FX longs.

Oil

Oil prices closed on the south side of the daily midpoint on Friday. Still, traders are taking solace because prices ended higher on the week, in no small part due to wildfires that continue to rage in Alberta, Canada’s top energy-producing province, shutting in some 250,000 barrels a day.

And given China's strong services sector demand, Asian refiners are buying up US oil cargoes again, which is known and in the price. Markets are not bearish on China's service sector demand, which should continue to climb. Still, extremely sour sentiment towards other parts of the economy, like manufacturing, youth employment, wage growth and the property sectors, could continue to haunt Oil bulls throughout the year's second half.

And if you zoom out a bit, crude prices fell 15% over the past four weeks due to weak oil and fuel demand from shrinking global manufacturing sectors.

Right now, bulls are hanging their hats on a second-half deficit and better summer fuel demand in US markets than expected. It makes sense since the US consumer is holding up much better than expected. But it didn't really bear out in last week's retail sales data that pointed to sluggish demand at the pump.

IEA is also equally bullish "The current market pessimism, however, stands in stark contrast to the tighter market balances we anticipate in the second half of the year, when demand is expected to eclipse supply by almost 2 mb/d,"

Bears suggest the market will remain oversupplied due to Russian and Iraq dark fleets, increasing discord within OPEC and another 1.3 million barrels per day from Libya, whose oil chief sees output hitting a decade high by year-end.