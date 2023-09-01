Share:

US stocks are little changed Friday and on pace for a solid 2%+ gain for the week as investors react to today's strong Payrolls and ISM releases, Thursday's benign PCE inflation release, and position into a catalyst-rich September.

The headline figure for August payrolls appeared somewhat more robust than anticipated, but this was counterbalanced by downward revisions to previous months' data. Additionally, there was a promising uptick in labour force participation. When combined with the insights from the JOLTS report and the PCE inflation releases earlier in the week, the collective data from this week seems to provide sufficient evidence of advancements toward addressing inflationary pressures and rebalancing the labour market. As a result, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will likely maintain its current stance in September, refraining from significant monetary policy changes. However, the persistent price pressures and wage growth may keep the debate about the need for further tightening beyond September alive.

Chairman Powell's recent speech unmistakably signalled that the possibility of another interest rate hike remains viable. While the market's current stance officially suggests that the Fed has completed its rate adjustments, it's worth noting that a single unfavourable inflation report could swiftly tilt that outlook towards one more rate hike, possibly occurring in November.

In the United States, summer traditionally spans approximately three months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. As we approach Labor Day weekend, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the stock market's performance during this summer period, and the verdict is undeniably favourable. Since Memorial Day, the S&P 500 has surged by approximately 7%, propelled by a robust second quarter of 2023 earnings season and a growing realization that the U.S. economy is unlikely to slide into a recession. These two factors, which were not widely anticipated back in late May, have played a pivotal role in bolstering investor confidence. Notably, second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) for the S&P 500 only declined by 4%, a far cry from the projected -9% decline, further underscoring the market's resilience during this summer stretch.

August presented a more challenging landscape for financial markets compared to the relatively smoother sailing of June and July. Investors had to navigate a steep increase in U.S. sovereign bond yields during the month. This uptick in yields was driven by the growing recognition that economic growth is maintaining a sustained, elevated trajectory. Additionally, signals from Japan suggesting a potential removal of yield curve control further exerted upward pressure on U.S. interest rates.

As we transitioned from August into September, there has been a notable retreat in interest rates. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, while still elevated, have eased back to 4.16% after reaching a peak of 4.34% in August. The recent focus has primarily centred on economic data, with three major releases collectively painting a continued positive low and slower, as in lower inflation and slightly slower growth for the U.S. economy this week.

Inflation remains relatively benign, with the July core PCE price index showing a modest 0.22% month-over-month increase, bringing the year-over-year rate to 4.24%, in line with consensus expectations. The slight uptick in the year-over-year inflation rate wasn't surprising, as prior months may have slightly underestimated it.

Employment remains robust, as evidenced by the August non-farm payrolls report, which showed a growth of 187k jobs, surpassing the consensus expectation of 170k. Earlier in the week, the JOLTS report revealed a significant drop in the number of job openings, suggesting that the labour market is gradually returning to a more normal state even as demand for labour continues to be strong.