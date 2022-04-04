- Main headlines in play this week (00:00).
- European gas advanced as the EU weighs more sanctions (00:35).
- China's covid situation worsens with mass testing in Shanghai (1:56).
- Hong Kong tech shares up on concession in audit disclosure (3:41).
- Fed's Daly says case for 50bps has grown (4:25).
- Iran says agreement to revive nuclear deal with US is close (6:04).
- Tesla delivers record number of cars in difficult quarter (6:53).
- Main calendar events in the week ahead: ISM & FOMC mins (7:57).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on BOE's Cunliffe
GBP/USD has edged lower toward 1.3100 with the dollar holding its ground at the beginning of the week. Supported by rising US yields, the US Dollar Index continues to stretch higher toward 99.00, weighing on the pair.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.