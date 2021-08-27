- US non-farm payrolls – 03/09 – there wasn’t much to dislike about the July jobs report with strong gains of 943k, as well as a decent upward revision to 938k for June, which sent the unemployment rate tumbling from 5.9% to 5.4%, while the underemployment rate also fell from 9.8% to 9.2%. A rise in the participation rate was also well received, although it was fairly modest, rising to 61.7%, still well short of the 63.4% pre-pandemic. In the aftermath of the Jackson Hole symposium, the prospects of a Fed taper seem a little clearer than they were a month ago. That doesn’t mean we are any clearer on the timing of such a decision given the weakness in other US data, but nonetheless a decent job’s report this week could well see the splits on the FOMC become even more noticeable than they already are. One of the major protagonists in the hawk’s camp Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed has said he remain very much focussed on the data, saying he would be persuaded to pullback on a call for a taper if the data demanded it, however his recent comments would suggest that he remains to be persuaded of that. The labour market remains the key touchstone for US policymakers, and another strong August number would certainly up the ante in that regard, although expectations appear slightly more tempered for this month. New York Fed President John Williams is one of the members concerned about the lacklustre participation rate, given where it was pre-pandemic at 63.4%. This week’s August report continues to come against a backdrop of prices that still remain elevated, and weekly jobless claims that are trending lower, with the mismatch between job openings and the participation continuing to prompt some head scratching amongst many Fed officials. How many of the 5m people no longer in the labour force and not reflected in the current participation rate will come back? How many have retired early or set up their own businesses? Quite simply it seems too early to know. We should get a better idea when the various emergency unemployment benefits all expire in September, and the schools go back, which means that people will then have to go out and earn money, rather than rely on stimulus payments. The Fed can continue to talk about the merits of tapering as well as the possible timing of rate rises, but they can’t do anything about fiscal measures. Expectations are for a slight slowdown with 750k new jobs expected to be added in August.
- Global Services PMIs (Aug) – 03/09 – the latest flash PMIs from both the UK and US saw further weakness in both during August. The main reason for the fall in UK services activity, is the continued after effects of the so called “Pingdemic”, which hampered the economic activity of employees who were self-isolating due to being “pinged” by the NHS Track and Trace app. Unlike July, businesses were more optimistic with respect to the outlook, with optimism over new job creation rising as the recovery picked up. Services have been hiring at their fastest rates in 25 years, although costs are also rising, due to staff and supply shortages. In France and Germany while the readings in both manufacturing and services were both resilient, we continue to see evidence of weakening economic activity, albeit from a fairly high base. German manufacturing and services activity are still both above 60, albeit off their peaks but still strong, with little sign that the recent flooding has hampered economic activity. One notable takeaway from all the reports was rising input costs, which for now don’t appear to be impacting supply chains but are likely to in the coming months. Cost pressures still remain notably high in both the UK and the US.
- EU flash CPI (Aug) – 31/08 – the inflation outlook in Europe continues to look weak, despite headline CPI now at 2.2% and at a multiyear high. This is because core prices are still rooted down at 0.7%. There are pockets where inflation levels are higher, Germany for example, however in Europe with its broad geographical footprint and divergent economies, the headline CPI rate is well below the likes of its peers in the UK and US where rates are over double the EU rate. This is despite ECB policy rates sitting well into negative territory, and little sign that inflation will become any more durable than it has in the last ten years. ECB President Christine Lagarde has said rates would rise once 2% inflation becomes sustainable, and while we are already there now, this is not expected to be sustained which suggests that it’s likely to be a long time before the ECB even considers going down a rate rise path.
- UK Consumer Credit/Mortgage lending (Jul) – 31/08 – last month UK mortgage lending hit a record £17.9bn in June as UK consumers rushed to meet the tapering down of the stamp duty deadline, which tapered down on the 1st July. At the same time mortgage approvals fell back to 81,338 which would appear to suggest that the July lending numbers are likely to fall back sharply. Having seen May and June lending numbers increase by almost £25bn as a result of this pull forward effect, we could see a similar effect to what happened in April when lending fell back sharply after a similar bump higher in March. While mortgage demand has been strong, unsecured lending has been much more cautious, with only modest growth in the last two months. Year on year consumer credit growth is down 2.2%, and is likely to remain cautious heading into August.
- US ISM Surveys (Aug) – 01/09 and 03/09 – the ISM reports tend to be decent bellwethers of the underlying strength of the US economy, not only in terms of employment, but also in terms of inflationary pressures, as well as domestic and overseas demand. For the last couple of months, we’ve seen increasing evidence of an improvement in employment trends, and a slight softening in prices paid from multiyear highs. Manufacturing prices saw a peak of 92.1 in June before softening to 85.7 in July, and US central bank officials will be hoping that this trend continues in August. Employment trends have also started to rebound after falling sharply in Q2 and now appear to be set for a rebound. In July these improved to 52.9, with the hope that this will continue into August. Services are the most important component for the US economy, however as these numbers come out after the US payrolls numbers, they won’t be able to guide us. These have also started to rebound on the employment side, however there appears little evidence that prices paid are slowing here, last month hitting 82.3, and moving closer to its sixteen year high of 83.5.
- Barratt Development FY 21 – 02/09 – having seen Persimmon post better than expected numbers a couple of weeks ago, the rest of the sector looks set to return similarly robust full year numbers. House price growth this year has been strong, while the various stamp duty tax breaks have helped underpin demand. In July Barratt upgraded its adjusted full year profit before tax forecasts for the current year, after a year which has seen total home completions rise 36.8% year on year to 17,273, only modestly below 2019 levels. The expectation remains to return to 2019 volumes by 2022, while average selling prices have risen in line with inflation, rather than by margin improvement.
- Berkeley Homes Q1 22 – 03/09 – Berkeley Homes exposure to the central London housing market has meant that the company has struggled to keep up with its more suburban rivals, with price trends in London lower than the national average. Back in June the company reported a 2.9% rise in profits to £518.1m, above the expectations that were guided in March when management said they expected to deliver a similar profit to last year, of around £504m. Revenues increased 14.7% to £2.2bn, with the company selling 2,825 homes at an average selling price of £770k. Forward sales guidance was left unchanged at £1.7bn, with the company saying it expects profits to remain steady over the next two years, while returning up to £280m a year to shareholders by way of dividends or buybacks. The shares have been treading water for the past few weeks albeit near one-year highs, however it is still well below its pre-pandemic peaks, with the entire sector having to absorb higher costs in labour as well as raw materials.
- Melrose Industries H1 21 – 02/09 – when Melrose acquired GKN back in 2018 there was some concern that the company would hollow out the company’s manufacturing base in areas like aerospace and automotive engineering. The private equity company was called a “short termist asset stripper” by the Labour party. At the time Melrose management offered assurances that the company’s manufacturing base would be safeguarded for at least five years, however the pandemic appears to have upended a lot of that, particularly in aerospace. In June the company announced the completion of disposal of Nortek Air Management for £2.62bn, while returning £730m to shareholders. The company also said trading was in line with expectations, with a recovery in automotive and powder metallurgy, although shortages in semi-conductors were causing problems. The aerospace division is likely to remain a drag given the lack of pick up in flying hours since then. The shares have struggled to rally significantly as a result of recent events, and we are still below this year’s high’s which we saw in early January, although we have seen a bit of an uplift as a result of the M&A activity surrounding Meggitt and Ultra Electronics.
- Zoom Video Q2 22 – 30/08 – Zoom’s share price has lost ground since the record highs of October last year. Having been one of the big winners of 2020, we’ve seen a slow drift back lower by over 40%. The biggest concern remains that its technology is easily replicable, and while it is profitable it doesn’t really have any other strings to its bow. Its competition in the form of Webex, LogMeIn, Skype and Teams are now starting to up their game, even if they aren’t the core offerings for the likes of Cisco or Microsoft. Revenues have seen some big gains, jumping to $2.65bn in 2021 from $622.7m the year before, and are projected to rise to just shy of $4bn in the upcoming fiscal year. While there is no suggestion that the prospect of an economic reopening and a successful vaccine rollout suggests will see business growth slow, there is a concern that the easy wins have been achieved and the road from here on in will be more challenging. There is no doubt that Zoom has done well, and will have to invest more to improve its infrastructure, to improve resilience. In light of these gains and the current valuation there is a sense that while Zoom has been a big winner from the pandemic, questions do need to be asked as to whether the company is worth its current valuation. The direction of the share price seemingly capped at the $405 level, and a market cap currently around the $100bn level. Zoom’s success has prompted its competitors to up their game, so the fledgling company could find it has to work that much harder to stand still as time goes by. This is likely to continue to put the valuation under slightly more scrutiny, amongst questions as to whether it is sustainable at current levels. Q2 profits are expected to come in at $1.16c a share.
- Brown Forman Q1 22 – 01/09 – it’s not just Jack Daniels that appears to appeal to people’s taste for whiskey products, Brown-Forman’s new Tennessee Apple brand has helped the share price to perform well in recent months, with full year sales rising 3%, to $3.5bn, when the company reported back in June. The company pulled its guidance initially in the wake of the Covid disruption, however it did keep the dividend and went on to say it fully expected to continue to be able to do so, despite the uncertainty around Covid. The sales of its Early Times, Canadian Mist and Collingwood brands also helped in improving the company’s focus on its best performing markets. For Q1 the company may well have enjoyed a boost after the EU and US agreed to postpone a planned doubling of tariffs on American whiskey to 50%, which was supposed to take effect on 1st June. With negotiations ongoing with respect to the complete removal of the current 25% tariff the next 12 months could well offer a significant boost to sales if a tariff removal could be agreed. Management said they expected full year 2022 numbers to see mid-single digit growth in underlying sales and operating income. Profits are expected to come in at $0.39c a share.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that there has been progress on employment but also that the virus is spreading.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, leaping in response to a balanced message from Fed Chair Powell. He balanced progress with worries about the virus. Earlier, sterling was under pressure due to Brexit-related issues and rising UK covid cases.
XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell
Metals rose sharply after Powell’s speech amid a decline of the US dollar and risk appetite. XAU/USD is testing the weekly top near $1810/oz.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.