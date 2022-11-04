- UK Q3 GDP – 11/11 – the most recent revision to UK Q2 GDP from -0.1% to 0.2% may well have offered the opportunity for the UK government to say that the UK economy is in better shape than originally feared, but for most people it probably won’t feel that way. However, this week’s first iteration of Q3 GDP comes across it is likely to underplay the extent of the pinch facing a lot of consumers in the UK. PMIs have been trending lower for months now, while in August and September retail sales fell off a cliff, dropping by -1.7% and -1.4%. The recent monthly GDP numbers don’t offer much hope with July expanding by 0.1%, while August saw a -0.3% contraction. September is unlikely to be much better, given the extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral, which means we could see a contraction of -0.5%.
- US CPI (Oct) – 10/11 – while US headline CPI has been slowly coming down from its summer peaks of 9.1%, the same cannot be said for core prices which have continued to trend higher, and which hit a 40 year high of 6.6% in September. We are now starting to see companies start to pass on the increase on their costs to consumers and it is now starting to make itself felt in underlying core prices, and squeezing consumer incomes further. This high reading saw markets start to price in the certainty of another 75bps from the Fed meeting last week, but also the prospect that we could see a 75bps move in December. Unsurprisingly bond markets sold off sharply on that pushing expectations of a terminal rate for Fed funds, beyond 4% and which could see 5% by the end of Q1 next year. In the wake of last week’s Fed meeting and the 75bps rate move, today’s US CPI number is expected to be key in whether we see 75bps next month, or whether we start to price in the prospect of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, from 75bps per meeting to perhaps a slower pace of 50bps or even 25bps.
- US Mid-terms – 08/11 – with the US mid-terms coming up the politics in the US aren’t likely to see much in the way of big decisions made if the Republicans do well at the expense of the Democrats. If anything, they will be able to effectively roadblock anything the Democrats propose in a fashion that they weren’t able to do in the first two years of Biden’s Presidency. This may well be the best outcome when it comes to policy if recent experience has taught us anything. Sometimes markets prefer it when political meddling is kept to a minimum as it means that the ability of politicians to mess things up is limited.
- China Trade (Oct) 07/11 – last month China’s September trade numbers were unexpectedly delayed by a couple of weeks, prompting concerns that the data was likely to paint a really ugly picture of the China economy. While the numbers eventually came in slightly ahead of expectations there is little doubt that they probably don’t offer an accurate reflection of the problems facing the Chinese economy as Covid cases continue to surge as winter approaches. Imports in September saw a modest increase of 0.3%, unchanged from August while exports also rose 5.7%, beating expectations of a 4% increase, and down from 7.1% in August. Consumer demand continues to look challenging even as industrial production continues to improve. The recent manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for October also point to a weak economy, both sliding into contraction territory.
- Associated British Foods FY22 – 08/11 – at a time when budget retailers are probably doing better than their more established counterparts, ABF’s share price has underperformed quite significantly this year. The share price has been on the slide all year, sliding to 10-year lows back in September, despite riding out the worst that the pandemic could throw at it. During the first half of this year the company reported a 25% rise in H1 group revenue of £7.9bn, while adjusted profit before tax rose to £666m, a rise of 109%. Its Primark business has been the main driver of this rebound with sales rising to £3.54bn, with the UK business driving the recovery. In Q3 the numbers showed that the worst was behind it as group revenues rose 32% to £4.05bn, with the Primark business seeing an 81% rise to £1.73bn. This is hugely encouraging, with Q3 revenues for this segment now comfortably above the levels we saw pre-pandemic. For the 9-month period, total revenue saw a rise of 29% to £11.93bn, with solid growth in all of its other business areas. In a nod to its lack of online operation, its Primark business is looking at trialling a click and collect service by the end of this year, in a number of stores on a range of children’s clothing as it looks to boost sales back to pre-pandemic levels. In September the company did warn that profits next year are likely to be lower due to rising input cost inflation, primarily due to a decline in operating margins in its Primark business. This led to a cash outflow of £750m primarily due to the higher costs of rising prices which led to £440m of the total. While net cash has seen a decline, largely due to the logistics of its Primark operation, which saw costs rise by £200m, its grocery business is expected to grow its revenues, as will its sugar and agriculture businesses.
- Marks & Spencer – Q3 22 – 09/11 – it’s not been a good year for the M&S share price, down over 50%, and wiping out all of its gains from 2021. The shares have managed to hold above their November 2020 lows, with markets pricing in a significant slowdown in consumer spending. The pessimism seems somewhat overdone given the changes that have taken place over the last few years, under the tenure of previous CEO Steve Rowe, with the current Marks & Spencer a very different animal from the business two to three years ago. In July M&A announced the acquisition of its long-term food logistics provider, Gist for £145m as it looks to streamline its food supply chain operation, and control its costs better. In September its partnership with Ocado saw the company announce that it expected to see a small sales decline over the full year 2022, with core earnings set to come in at about break-even. Last month M&S announced it would be speeding up the closure of some of its main stores, while opening up more food halls. This process is expected to do this in the next 3 years, instead of the previous 5-year timeframe.
- Haleon Q3 22 – 10/11 – it’s not been a great start for Haleon, the consumer business that was spun out of GSK back in July, and which saw GSK management reject a £50bn bid for by Unilever earlier this year. It was clear then that was likely to prove an expensive mistake and so it has proved, with the shares trading at half that valuation now and well below their IPO price of 330p. Haleon’s products range from the likes of Sensodyne toothpaste, as well as Advil and anti-indigestion tablets TUMS. The ability of the business to pass on rising costs to consumers could well dictate where we go next. Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever have shown they have the ability to do so. In H1 Haleon saw revenues rise 13.4% to £5.19bn, driven largely by its pain killer brands of Advil, Theraflu, and Panadol, while posting adjusted operating of £1.19bn. For the full year Haleon says it expects to see full year organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8%, which seems on the low side when you consider that this winter could see the first proper flu season post covid. On the Zantac litigation claims which has hammered the share price in recent months management rejected any idea that they should shoulder liability over the antacid drug.
- ITV PLC Q3 22 – 09/11 – for most of this year ITV shares have been struggling largely over concerns about the sustainability of advertising revenues, as well as its streaming strategy, which comes across as somewhat disjointed. On the plus side ITV Studios has been performing well. In H1 total revenue rose to £1.99bn, helped by a 16% rise in ITV Studios, while total advertising revenue rose 5% over the first half. The number for advertising is slightly misleading in that it disguises a drop of 5% in Q2, and a prediction of a 9% decline in July and an 18% decline in August. The company did say that by the end of September TAR is expected to be broadly flat compared to 2021. While Q3 is expected to see a deterioration in revenues, the World Cup in Qatar could offer a respite with a significant uplift expected in Q4, which could offer a silver lining after the shares hit a two year low in September.
- Aviva Q3 23 - 09/11 – it’s been a rough quarter for the Aviva share price, the shares hitting a 23-month low back in October as a result of the meltdown in the UK gilt market as markets fretted about problems in the UK pensions market. In H1 Aviva reported a 14% rise in operating profit to £829m, and while the headline number missed estimates that didn’t stop the shares from getting an initial boost after the insurer said it would look to buy back more shares at the end of the financial year. The company’s insurance business has also been expanding with the launch of its new quotemehappy.com car insurance product, Essentials which has been expanded beyond its previous higher tier offering to a more tiered bespoke approach.
- Disney Q4 22 – 08/11 – Disney shares have been struggling for a good part of this year, trading at or around two-year lows for most of the last 3 months. We did see a decent rally in August; however, the shares have drifted back since then. In the streaming space Disney has been outperforming its main rival Netflix, adding to its subscriber base, and also has plans to add an ad supported tier of Disney+ in response to concerns over rising prices. The various boosts from the parks and studios business helped to boost Q3 revenues to $21.5bn, comfortably beating forecasts of $21bn, while profits rose to $1.09c a share, also beating forecasts of $0.96c a share. The growth in Disney+ subscriber numbers continued with a rise from 137.7m to 152.1m, with the company also announcing it would be raising prices to $11 a month for its US audience. Most of these new subscribers came from its Hotstar service in India. Disney now faces twin challenges, how to continue to grow its subscriber base as the cost-of-living squeeze continues, while its parks business is likely to take a hit from the announcement that its Shanghai resort will close indefinitely due to rising cases of Covid in China. Profits are expected to come in $0.53c a share.
- Rivian Q3 22 – 09/11 – having hit a record low earlier this year the shares have stabilised over the last few months as the business starts to add capacity to justify all the hype that accompanied its IPO at the end of last year, as it comes up to the one-year anniversary of its IPO. At the end of Q2 the company was showing signs of progress. Having built 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227 of them in Q1 the company said it expected to produce 4,000 in Q2. The company managed to achieve that, with 4,401 produced with the company delivering 4,467 of them. Rivian said it remained optimistic of delivering on its 25k target for the whole year, despite the challenges facing production and sourcing raw materials. The company also announced a recall in October for almost all of the pickups the company produced to deal with a problem on its front suspension. Forward sales have been doing well coming in ahead of expectations in Q2, at $364m, however the company said production costs were rising, which meant that Q2 losses were higher than expected at $1.71bn. Since then, Rivian has signed a deal with Mercedes to produce electric vans, and could well look at further collaborations. Full year losses are expected to rise to $5.4bn, and while it still has plenty of cash, the rise in costs is likely to be a problem unless they look at raising prices in the months ahead. Losses are expected to come in at $1.86c.
- AMC Entertainment Q3 22 – 08/11 – with the summer blockbuster scene behind it, AMC Entertainment’s share price has slipped below the waves again, sliding to an 18-month low last month. This came in the aftermath of the management taking the decision to declare a special preferred stock dividend. This bizarre decision, which in essence saw the stock split into preferred and ordinary shares, was given a collective raspberry by investors who were uniformly unimpressed, and overshadowed the company’s Q2 numbers. Revenue came in as expected at $1.17bn while losses came in at $0.20c a share. Ticket sales more than doubled from a year ago as the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got punters through the door. In July the cinema said it had the highest monthly attendance in US theatres since December 2019 as confidence returned. AMC went on to say that Q3 is likely to see a slowdown due to the lack of big new releases, but that Q4 is expected to be better. CEO Adam Arons is no stranger to odd decisions having taken a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining earlier this year and which has seen the company write down the value of some of its stake. The decision to offer a special preferred stock dividend seems a strange one given AMC’s still very high debt levels, which for some reason Aron seems unconcerned about at a time when he should be more concerned about creating a more sustainable business model and reducing the company’s debt load. Losses for Q3 are expected to come in at $0.24c a share.
- Vroom Q3 22 - 07/11 – it’s been nothing but a tale of woe for Vroom since it IPO’d at the height of the pandemic lockdowns in June 2020. Declining sales, revenues and big losses have shown little signs of abating, after the online car sales company reported a 37.6% decline in Q2 sales to $475.4m, well below expectations of $545.9m. Sales fell in ecommerce as well as wholesale, while operating losses widened to $100m, with the company also announcing a raft of job cuts, as well as outlet closures across the US. The shares hit a record low last month, and have lost over 95% of their value. Against a backdrop of a slowing US economy the outlook doesn’t look bright with losses for Q3 expected to come in at $0.55c a share.
