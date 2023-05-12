- UK Unemployment/wages (Mar) – 16/05 – with the Bank of England raising rates again last week, attention returns to the robust nature of the UK labour market, as well as the resilience in wage growth which to all intents and purposes is helping UK consumers navigate their way through the current inflationary shock. In February, wage growth unexpectedly remained steady for the 3 months to February at 6.6%. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said on several occasions that the MPC expects inflation to cool and that the country needs to be careful about a wage-price spiral. We are currently nowhere near that given that inflation is averaging over 10% a month, and wages have lagged CPI since October 2021. Unemployment did tick higher in February to 3.8%, back to the levels it was in Q2 2022, although a lot of the rise may be down to people returning to the jobs market as the cost-of-living squeezes incomes further. Average earnings growth has remained resilient and looks set to rise further to 6.8%, from 6.6% in February, as more and more people secure wage increases above 10%.
- EU CPI (Apr) – 17/05 –. With the ECB stepping down the pace of its rate hiking cycle earlier this month, raising rates by 25bps, in response to a slight fall in core prices in the April flash CPI to 5.6% the governing council will be hoping that this early fall is confirmed in this week’s final numbers, and thus ease the pressure on the ECB to hike further. ECB President Christine Lagarde was at pains to insist that the ECB was far from done when it comes to further hikes. Sadly, for her the market has a different view, and while headline CPI is expected to be confirmed at 7%, the sharp declines being seen in PPI suggests that we could be heading lower on the inflation front over the next few months.
- China Retail sales (Apr) – 16/05 – retail sales in China saw a big rebound in March after 3 months of negative readings as consumer sentiment rebounded in the wake of Chinese New Year. A rise of 10.6%, the highest number since June 2021 saw optimism increase that the Chinese consumer would help support the global economy in the wake of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Some positive updates from the likes of luxury goods providers LVMH, Hermes and Kering has also raised optimism that the Chinese consumer is back, although recent PMI numbers have suggested that the April rebound might have stalled in May. That’s a story for next month with April retail sales expected to see the best performance since March 2021 with a rebound of 22%, although this needs to be set in the context of a year ago when a lot of the Chinese economy was in lockdown. Industrial production is also expected to see a strong pickup from the 3.9% seen in March, with a similarly strong number of 10.1%, and the best performance since March 2021.
- US Retail Sales (Apr) – 16/05 – US retail sales growth has been reasonably resilient so far year to date, starting strongly in January at 2.4%, before slowing to 0% in February, while March was revised up from -0.8% to -0.4%. Inflation has continued to fall back against a backdrop of a resilient labour market, while recent earnings numbers have been broadly positive which augurs well for this week’s numbers from Walmart and Target. The recent turmoil in the US banking sector does appear to be giving consumers some pause when it comes to their spending patterns, with the weakness in March, which could spill over into this week’s April retail sales numbers, especially given that one year inflation expectations jumped sharply higher during the month to a 6-month high of 4.6%. Consensus is for a 0.4% gain.
- EU Q1 GDP – 16/05 – the recent Q1 GDP numbers from Spain, Italy, Germany and France showed an EU economy that was slightly more resilient than was expected at the end of last year, largely due to the milder winter which kept energy costs down. Nonetheless the recent EU flash Q1 GDP numbers were a little surprising as they came in weaker than expected at 0.1%, at the end of last month, while Q4 was revised lower to a -0.1% contraction. This week’s final Q1 numbers aren’t expected to provide any surprises but given the weakness in manufacturing there is a concern that any recovery in Q2 might be snuffed out by the ECB’s continued tightening measures.
- easyJet H1 23 – 18/05 – airlines have seen some steady gains so far this year with the easyJet share price hitting its highest level since June last year in mid-April when the airline reported its Q2 results. The airline said it expects H1 losses to be less than expected, about £400m, while saying it expects to exceed full year expectations of profits of £260m. A 35% rise in passengers in Q2, and a 43% rise in revenue per seat was followed by a reiteration of its H2 guidance of 56m seats, a rise of 9%. An upgrade to easyJet holidays guidance to 60% growth year on year was also welcome. Group revenue is expected to come in at £2.69bn, while costs are expected to be around £3.1bn, due to higher fuel prices. The load factor in Q2 was 88% with an expectation that this moves into the mid 90% during H2.
- BT Group FY 23 – 18/05 – BT Group shares have seen some decent gains since hitting two-year lows back in December. The art of meeting expectations appears to have been behind this outperformance with the shares up over 25% year to date. In Q3 BT reported numbers that were in line with expectations. Adjusted revenue came in slightly below expectations at £5.21bn, a decline of 2.9%, although adjusted EBITDA increased in line with expectations to £2.01bn. On a 9-month basis profits after tax came in at £1.32bn, on revenues of £15.59bn, with adjusted EBITDA rising 3% to £5.88bn. BT reaffirmed its full year guidance. Full year revenues are expected to come in at £20.53bn, with full year adjusted EBITDA of £7.87bn.
- Burberry FY 23 – 18/05 – the last few weeks have seen a raft of luxury retailers report some strong Q1 numbers, with the likes of LVMH, Kering, and Hermes all reporting strong rebounds in Q1 sales due to strong rebounds in their Asia markets, as the economies of China and Japan report strong post Covid recovery sales. Burberry shares hit record highs back in April on the back of optimism over the China recovery as we look ahead to this week’s full year numbers which are expected to show that full year revenues came in at £3.1bn. In the first 3 quarters of this current year China sales have proved to be a drag with a decline of 23% in Q3 and 19% in Q2. This weakness didn’t stop H1 sales rising by 5% with same store sales rising by 1% in Q3. This week’s Q4 and full year numbers should see China and Asia come back with a vengeance, with Q4 revenues of £812m.
- Home Depot Q1 24 – 16/05 – saw a sharp fall in the share price back in February after posting some disappointing Q4 numbers, before finding a short-term base around the end of March. With the US housing market in the doldrums, you might expect more money to get spent on home improvements, although spending does tend to be limited during the winter months. Comparable store sales fell by -0.3% in Q4, against an expectation of a 0.3% gain. Other than that, the numbers weren’t that bad, with net sales coming in at $35.83bn, while profits beat expectations, coming in at $3.30c a share. The outlook, however, was disappointing with Home Depot forecasting flat sales growth for 2023, while operating margins are set to come in below 14.5% due to higher wage costs. Q1 revenues are expected to come in at $38.6bn and profits of $3.85c a share.
- Walmart Q1 24 – 18/05 – when Walmart reported its Q4 numbers back in February, the shares fell sharply in the days after, before rebounding off 5-month lows and the 200-day SMA on the 10th March. The reaction was surprising given that the retailer saw a record quarter, with revenues coming in at $164.05bn, although the weaker outlook may have had a part to play in that. US comparable sales rose by over 8%, while profits came in at $1.71c a share, building on the solid numbers seen in Q3. On the outlook, Walmart said it expected to see Q1 sales growth of 5%, and profits of between $1.25c to $1.30c a share, with the full year picture appearing to be more challenging. Consensus forecast appears to align with this, with revenues expected to come in at $148.36bn, and profits of $1.30c a share. Since those 5-month lows in March Walmart shares have risen sharply, rising to 11-month highs in April. Annual EPS profits are expected to be lower than last year’s $6.29c a share, at between $5.90 to $6.05c a share.
- Target Q1 24 – 17/05 – Target shares have struggled since hitting 6-month highs at the start of February and have been languishing since reporting a sharp fall in Q4 profits back in February. These numbers in Q4 came against a backdrop of a cut to its guidance in Q3, and while sales in Q4 increased by 1.2% to $30.98bn pushing annual sales up by 2.8% to $107.59bn. Q4 profits fell by 41% to $1.89c a share, or $876m, but were still better than forecast. Annual profits came in at $2.78bn or 5.98c a share, a decline of 57.6%. Higher costs have been the main problem for Target as a business, these rose by 9.7% to $82.2bn over the year. This appears to be a turned that might continue with Target’s Q1 guidance particularly underwhelming. Sales are expected to come in a wider range, either side of zero, from a low single digit decline to a low single digit increase, with profits expected to come in between $1.50c to $1.90c. For the full year Target is expecting a similar sales performance as Q1. Consensus forecast for same-store sales is for a rise of 1.3% on revenues of $25.2bn, and profits of $1.79c a share.
