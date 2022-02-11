UK Unemployment/Average earnings (Dec) - 15/02 – unemployment in the UK fell back to its lowest level since July 2020 in the three months to November, however the fall to 4.1% was overshadowed by a fall in wages to 3.8%, putting further pressure on incomes as the cost-of-living squeeze was exacerbated further. This is a key concern, especially with upward pressure on prices. Since the middle of last summer when wage growth rose by 7.4%, the level of increase has been in decline, with little sign of a pick-up. Even with the level of UK unemployment still well above pre-pandemic levels of 3.8%, and the number of payrolled employees rising by 184k in December, the number of vacancies also increased, rising to 1.25m. Compared to pre-pandemic the figures showed that there were 459k fewer people in work, with no obvious sign that these people would return to the workforce any time soon. This squeeze is likely to have significant consequences on UK retail sales growth in the coming months, after the big -3.7% fall we saw in December.



UK CPI (Jan) – 16/02 – having seen headline inflation rise to its highest levels since 1992, at the end of last year, moving up to 5.4% from 5.1%, the Bank of England took the decision to raise rates by 0.25% to 0.5% at the start of this month. What was slightly more surprising was that 4 MPC members wanted to go further and hike by 50bps, which suggests that a similarly strong number this week could signal another rate rise next month. On the RPI measure prices rose even faster, rising to 7.5%. The most notable takeaway from the December numbers was a sharp rise in food and non-alcoholic drinks, along with increases in the prices of clothing and household goods, as the various supply chain disruptions we’ve been hearing about for several months start to filter down into consumers wallets. This is unlikely to be the end of it given that the Bank of England expects CPI to peak at 7.25%, probably in April, which in turn is likely to push RPI up to over 9%. This week’s January numbers are expected to see UK CPI come in at 5.5%, and core prices to rise to 4.3%, although both of these could come in a lot higher if the recent US CPI numbers are any guide.



UK retail sales (Jan) – 18/02 - in the wake of the Governments rollout of Plan B restrictions in mid-December, sales volumes plunged as consumers stayed at home, and limited their social contacts. The -3.6% decline in sales saw most of the pain felt in pubs and hospitality, although high street retail also felt the effects with lower footfall, and although there may have been a bit of a rebound between Christmas and New Year, confidence post New Year appears to have taken a knock, after consumer confidence slipped to an 11-month low in January. There appears to be little doubt that the surge in prices seen in the last two months has shaken consumer confidence, and caused a significant pullback in spending habits. The recent BRC retail sales numbers saw a decent rebound in January, as sales of homeware and electronics bounced back, while food sales slipped back. If the BRC numbers are any guide we could see a modest improvement, with a rise of 0.9% expected, however rising prices and shrinking real incomes is likely to see UK consumers rein in their spending in the coming months.



Fed minutes – 16/02 – there were no surprises from the most recent Fed statement and the decision to keep monetary policy on hold, however the Powell press conference gave an indication that the thinking of the FOMC was evolving quickly when it comes to the pace of rate rises, when they start in March. He went on to say that the FOMC wouldn’t hold back from continuing to raise rates at a faster pace than it did in the last tightening cycle, and that it would be appropriate to start shrinking the size of the balance sheet, at the same time. His admission that there was “quite a bit of room to raise rates before it hurts the labour market”, sent the message of a Federal Reserve appearing ambivalent about the risks of moving too quickly to combat an inflation problem that they appear increasingly concerned about. While some Fed officials were keen to push back on the idea that rates could rise by 50bps in March, the most recent payrolls report appears to show that the US labour market is much more resilient than first thought. Nonetheless this week’s minutes are likely to focus on the appetite amongst Fed officials for the likelihood of a 50bps rise in March, as well as the prospect of a rise at every meeting. We could also find out more on FOMC members thinking around the timing of balance sheet reduction, and whether we can expect to see it in H1. Since the end of last year, market thinking on Fed rate rises has shifted significantly from 3 rate rises this year, to as many as 7, with the bigger question as to whether Fed officials thinking on the pace of rate rises has shifted as well.



US retail sales (Jan) – 16/02 – while wage growth in the UK has struggled in recent months, in the US it’s been much more resilient and has been rising consistently for two to three months, while jobs growth has also been solid, defying some of the gloom around the spread of Omicron. Nonetheless December retail sales still saw a decline of -1.9%, while November was revised lower to 0.2%. This bigger than expected decline may well have been due to the fact that US consumers bought all their Christmas presents early in October, when sales rose by 1.8%, due to concerns about supply chain disruptions. The disruption caused by the spread of the Omicron variant certainly played a part in December’s slowdown with drops in spending across the whole retail sector. On the control group measure which ties into US GDP the decline was even bigger at 3.1%, while November was also revised lower to -0.5%. This end of year weakness could well translate into a New Year rebound given the resilience in wages with expectations of a rise of 1.7%



Reckitt Benckiser FY 21 – 17/02 – when Reckitt reported its H1 numbers back in July the shares took a tumble on concern about falling margins. Net revenues for H1 came in at £6.6bn, while operating margins declined 260bps to 21.6%, with the company citing accelerated cost inflation in Q2. The company went on to say that these rising costs were expected to be a drag over the rest of the fiscal year, before improving to between 22.7% to 23.2% by year end. In Q3 Reckitt said that group net revenues rose by 3.3% on a like for like basis, pushing revenue year to date up to £9.87bn. This equates to a fall of 5.3% year on year, however this decline can be explained by the disposal of its IFCN China business in September for $2.2bn, as well as its Scholl brand. On a like for like basis, 9-month revenues saw a rise of 3.6%, showing that like its peers, Unilever and Procter and Gamble, it has been able to pass on price increases to its customers without adversely affecting sales. In terms of its guidance the company said it now expects to see like for like revenue rise between 1-3%, up from 0-2%, and says it remains on course to meet its guidance of the margin improvement that it outlined in July. Earlier this month speculation over a disposal of the rest of its infant formula business was said to be up for discussion as a result of pressure from shareholders over whether this business could really be considered high margin enough to be considered worth investing further resources in. Let’s not forget that this business was acquired back in 2017 for the not inconsiderable sum of $17bn in an M&A deal with Mead Johnson.



NatWest Group FY 21 – 18/02 – the last 12 months have been good ones for the NatWest share price, up over 40% from the lows last year, the shares are back at levels last seen in December 2019. That’s not to say that CEO Alison Rose has had an easy task, the bank is still paying the price for legacy issues after taking a charge of £294m after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering in October last year. Since then, the bank has agreed a deal to sell its Irish loan books to Permanent TSB for €6.4bn in December last year, in a deal that is expected to complete around 12 months from now. In the first half of the year the bank saw profits of £1.84bn, with the bank taking the decision to resume the dividend, declaring an interim payment of 3p per share. Profits have been helped by the adding back of £949m, which was set aside in 2020 in respect of non-performing loans. The bank also said it planned to buy back £750m of its own shares in the second half after the Bank of England removed restrictions on payouts towards the end of last year. As we look ahead to this week’s Q4 and full year numbers, shareholders will be looking for the bank to add the £2.5bn reported profits year to date, we saw at the end of Q3, which compared to a £644m loss over the same period in 2020. Shareholders will also be looking for management to follow through on the pledge to distribute a minimum of £1bn per annum to shareholders from 2021 to 2023 via a combination of ordinary and special dividends, which will also be good news for the UK government whose stake now sits at 52.96%. As far as the underlying business is concerned, particular attention will be focussed on personal loans and credit card lending, which was subdued in Q3, as well as mortgage lending which has driven a lot of this year’s lending growth. We also need to pay attention to net interest margins which have struggled, slipping back to 1.54% in Q3, from 1.61% in Q2.



Walmart Q4 22 – 17/02 – one of the more notable takeaways from recent earnings report for US big box retailers has been the big rise in costs as they look to take on Amazon’s stranglehold on US retail. Walmart has been one of the few that has been able to take the fight to Amazon on this front even as its share price has traded sideways over the last 6 months. As with other retailer’s, business costs have eaten into the top line as extra staff were hired to help clean stores, stack shelves and get online orders out of the door. In total the company hired in excess of an extra 500k people last year alone, and as we look towards the US holiday period these numbers are only likely to have increased. There were concerns that these higher costs would impact its Q3 numbers. These proved unfounded with the retailer raising its full year EPS guidance to $6.40c a share. Q3 EPS came in at $1.45c a share on revenues of $140.53bn, compared to $134.7bn a year ago. US same store sales ex-fuel rose 9.9%, and e-commerce sales rose by 8%, despite some tough comparatives from 2020. For Q4 the retailer expects to grow sales by another 5%, as consumers buy early to guarantee Christmas delivery, while profits are expected to come in at $1.496c a share.



Airbnb Q4 21 – 15/02 – when Airbnb reported a year ago, the business had only just completed its IPO and was trading up close to $220 a share giving it an impressive valuation in excess of over $120bn, and well above more established players in the hospitality market like Marriott International, and Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group. The shares have settled down a little since then trading close to $160 a share, which remains high. Last year Airbnb reported annual losses of $4.6bn, though a good part of that was as a result of a $2.8bn charge in relation to the IPO. Revenues in Q4 2020 fell 22% to $859m, and while they declined to offer a forecast for this year’s profit and revenue numbers there was optimism over a recovery, especially in the US. Analyst expectations for revenue this year is for an improvement on 2019 levels, to $5.9bn, after a very strong performance in Q3, helped by improved vaccination rates and the return of international travel. In Q3 Airbnb saw its highest ever revenues of $2.24bn and profits of $1.22c a share. For Q4 Airbnb said it expects Q4 revenues to come in between $1.39bn and $1.48bn, and for the outlook to improve further in 2022. Despite this the company still isn’t expected to generate an annual profit, although we could see a modest quarterly profit of around $0.10c a share. Annual losses are expected to come in at $0.65c a share.



Nvidia Q4 22 – 16/02 – along with other chip companies Nvidia has been a big winner from the shortage of semiconductors. In the wake of its Q3 numbers its shares hit new record highs after blowing through expectations on revenues and profits, while posting a bullish outlook for Q4. Revenues came in at $7.1bn, a rise of 50% on a year ago, helped by huge demand for its graphic cards, as well as a huge jump in demand for its data centre services. Gaming revenue rose 42% to $3.22bn. A 55% rise in sales of high spec chips for AI tasks saw revenues in this growing area of the business rise by over $1bn to $2.9bn. The launch of a new suite of chip products called the Omniverse is also expected to drive revenues in this area in coming quarters. For Q4 the company said it expects revenues of $7.4bn, plus or minus 2%, with gross margins of 65.3% to 67%. Profits are expected to come in at $1.22c a share.