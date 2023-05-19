- UK CPI (Apr) – 24/05 – having seen the Bank of England hike rates by another 25bps this month to 4.5% this week’s CPI numbers for April could go some way to indicating whether we can expect to see another hike at the June meeting. In recent months UK CPI has remained very sticky, largely driven by food prices which have been rising at close to 20% per year. Unlike its EU and US counterparts the CPI numbers haven’t full reflected the decline in energy prices that we’ve seen over the last few months, however there is an expectation that is merely an effect that has been deferred due to the government energy price cap, which has prevented this effect trickling down into the headline numbers. With the government having withdrawn the package at the end of March, there is now an expectation that this will be reflected in this week’s April numbers, in a move that could well be quite sizeable, over the next quarter. This time last year oil prices were above $100 a barrel while UK natural gas prices were over double the level they are now. Expectations are for headline CPI to fall sharply to about 8%, while core prices are forecast to remain steady at 6.2%.
- Fed minutes – 24/05 – the market reaction to the Federal Reserve’s most recent decision to raise rates again by 25bps was a subdued one, given that there had been some speculation that the Fed might signal a pause due to the ongoing regional banking instability. The removal of the language that signalled that more hikes were coming was a notable omission from the Fed statement, and while not inherently dovish, it did strike the right tone in acknowledging the recent change in financial conditions, which are now tighter, without ruling out the possibility that rates could still rise further. The ensuing press conference by Powell was uneventful, however he was at pains to push back on the idea that rate cuts could well soon follow. Powell went on to say that the Fed’s next move would depend on how the data and events evolved, but in the context of a tight labour market and high inflation levels, rate cuts still seem some way off. The Fed also indicated that rates are unlikely to come down quickly, with policymakers keen to stress that rates are likely to remain high for some time to come. As we look to this week’s minutes the key question is likely to be how much of a caucus there was for a delay instead of the hike that we got, and whether there was a discussion over how many more rate hikes might be needed or whether we are close to the peak.
- UK retail sales (Apr) – 26/05 – with inflation at the levels we’ve seen so far this year, well above 10% and food prices even higher it’s surprising that consumers have remained as resilient as they have. In January we saw a surprise gain of 0.9%, followed by an even more solid performance of 1.1% in February. It wasn’t too much of a surprise to see a -0.9% decline in the March retail sales numbers with economic activity supressed somewhat by wet weather as widespread strike action amongst healthcare and transport staff, which would have suppressed spending across the board. As Q2 gets under way the Easter holidays will probably have seen an uplift, however the bigger question given that we have seen strike action ripple over into April is how much that has acted as a lag. The recent CBI retail sales numbers did show a modest improvement in April, as did the latest British Retail consortium numbers, so it’s unlikely that retail sales will be worse than March. Expectations are for a rise of 0.3%.
- US PCE core Deflator (Apr) – 26/05 – with this weeks Fed minutes expected to cast further light on the recent deliberations over the last increase in interest rates the latest core PCE and deflator numbers will determine how much of the recent slowing in headline inflation is starting to feed into core prices. In the March numbers we saw PCE core deflator remain sticky at 4.6%, slipping only modestly from 4.7%. PCE Deflator has been slightly less rigid, slipping from 5% to 4.2%, however the latest US Q1 GDP numbers showed that quarterly prices were still rising, so while single month numbers are encouraging prices are still higher than they were 3-months ago. Nonetheless, evidence that prices have peaked in the short term is still encouraging in terms of reflecting an expectation that rates probably won’t go much higher. The last 5-months has seen US PCE core deflator remain steady around at between 4.6% and 4.7%, having fallen from 5% in October. We now want to start seeing evidence of further weakness as we look to head back towards 4%
- US Q1 GDP – 25/05 – the first iteration of US Q1 GDP was disappointing with the economy growing by 1.1%, slowing by more than expected, largely due to a bigger than expected scaling down in inventories. On the plus side personal consumption rebounded strongly from 1% in Q4, to 3.7%, as US consumers went out on a New Year splurge. Slightly more concerning was rise in core PCE over the quarter, from 4.4% in Q4 to 4.9%. We’re not expecting to see much of a change in this week’s revisions, although most of the attention will be on the core PCE number for evidence of any downward revisions, as more data gets added to the wider numbers.
- France and Germany Flash PMIs (May) – 24/05 – one of the more notable trends we’ve seen in recent months has been an ongoing divergence between services sector activity and manufacturing activity. All across the board manufacturing PMI’s have got progressively weaker, or has struggled with prices also falling back, while employment measures have been stagnating. Compare that to services sector activity which has been improving and has continued to do so into Q2 as falling energy prices help to free up disposable income and thus prompt a bit of a consumer rebound. The bigger question comes about how long this trend can continue, as we head into Q2, and although pricing pressures have been slowing, prices have still been rising, notably when it comes to wages. In Germany services activity rose to a one year high in April, as did France, while manufacturing slipped further into contraction. UK numbers exhibited similar traits, with strong services, and weak manufacturing. Will this continue in May, or are we at risk of a pullback when it comes to services?
- Kingfisher Q1 24 – 24/05 – when B&Q owner Kingfisher reported its full year numbers in March the shares initially opened higher, however the gains quickly disappeared with the shares giving up almost all of its gains this year. Since those April lows, the shares have trod water over concern about the outlook. In its full year numbers profits saw a decline of 39% to £611m, while revenues also declined modestly to £13.08bn. The fall was driven by higher costs and discounting which ate into margins, which fell to 36.7%, a decline of 70bps. In Q4 total group like-for-like sales came in flat, indicating a more cautious consumer, however in the Q1 numbers so far there has been evidence of a pick-up with modest gains of 0.5%. The statement showed that profits declined across all their businesses, with UK and Ireland seeing a 24% drop in reported profits with quarterly sales seeing notable drops on an annual basis, although the Screwfix business did see a pickup in sales of 4.9% during Q4, unlike B&Q which saw sales decline every quarter. On the outlook for 2023/2024, Kingfisher said Q1 had got off to a good start across all its regions, although the French business was being impacted by strike action, while the poor weather in March, along with strike action here in the UK could have slowed the sales numbers after a string start to the quarter. Consensus forecasts for Q1 are for revenues to come in at £3.3bn, with same store sales in the UK and Ireland expected to decline by 2%, with B&Q forecast to see a 4.25% fall.
- Marks & Spencer FY 23 – 24/05 – it’s been a tough 12 months for the M&S share price, the shares are well below the peaks we saw early last year as markets cheered a business that has finally managed to execute a solid turnaround plan, with both food and general merchandise performing well. Since the October lows of 91.70p the shares appear to be on course to recover 50% of the losses seen since the 2022 peaks. At the start of this year the company reported Q3 numbers that were broadly better than expected despite tough trading conditions. Total food sales rose 10.2%, while on a like for like basis they rose 6.3%, as its food business grew its share of the grocery market, and looks set to continue to do so, with plans to open 20 new shops this year and refurbish a lot of their existing stores. 12 of these new shops will be food halls with wider aisles and are expected to open next year. More importantly clothing sales also saw decent growth of 8.8%, and 8.6% on a like for like basis, and according to management achieved over 10% market share during the period, the best level since 2015. Total group sales came in at £3.6bn, a rise of 9.9%. Click and collect orders saw a big increase of 20% helped in some part by the Royal Mail strikes as customers collected their own parcels. Despite the strong Q3 performance management maintained their full year guidance perhaps mindful that Q4 could see a slowdown after a strong Q3. Full year revenue is expected to come in at £11.78bn, up from £10.9bn last year, although profits are expected to be lower due to higher costs.
- Zoom Video Q1 24 – 22/05 – Zoom Video shares have continued to struggle and have now fallen back to levels last seen in January 2020, pre-pandemic, and pre-lockdown, as the last of the lockdown premium disappears. This underperformance jars somewhat against how much bigger the business is now compared to 3 years ago. When the company reported in Q4, sales came in at $1.12bn, pushing annual revenues to $4.39bn, and Q4 profits of $1.22c a share. The company also said it has seen an increase in enterprise customers over the last 12 months, helped by a 27% gain in those who spent more than $100k on a 12-month basis. The company said it expected to see Q1 revenue at between $1.08bn and $1.085bn, which was slightly disappointing, however, profits are expected to come in between $0.96c and $0.98c a share. Full-year revenue is expected to rise to between $4.44bn and $4.46bn
- Nvidia Q1 24 – 24/05 – having hit two-year lows back in October last year, Nvidia shares gone an absolute tear since then, pushing above their highs from 2022 in the process, as it looks to return to the record highs seen in November 2021. Nvidia, along with Meta Platforms has helped to drive a lot of the gains seen in both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P500 so far year to date with the shares up over 100%. The sharp rebound appears to be being driven by demand for higher specification AI chips, where Nvidia is a key supplier. At the end of last year Q4 revenues came in line with expectations at $6.05bn, while profits saw a beat at $0.88c a share. On guidance, the company was more bullish contrasting with the pessimism that characterised its Q3 downgrades, projecting Q1 revenue of $6.5bn +/- 2%. With the increasing popularity of AI, the company appears to be banking on the push towards AI to drive its revenue growth given the slowdowns in other areas of its business, like gaming. Profits are forecast to come in at $0.92c a share.
- Snowflake Q1 24 – 24/05 – another company that benefitted from the pandemic lockdowns as more businesses moved into the cloud. The recent numbers from Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet have shown that their cloud business has continued to grow, and as a relative minnow in this space there is no reason why Snowflake can’t do something similar. The shares haven’t moved much since February when the company posted strong Q4 numbers and solid guidance. In Q4 revenues rose 54% to $555.3m, while projecting that revenues for 2024 would rise by 40% to $2.7bn. Snowflake management went on to project Q1 revenues of between $568m to $573m, though consensus has seen this rise to $609.5m and profits of $0.05c a share.
- Williams-Sonoma Q1 24 – 25/05 – this high-end retailer has seen its shares struggle over the past few months, the shares have sunk towards the November lows of last year, despite retail sales in the US remaining relatively robust. In Q4 revenues came in at $2.45bn, which was 5% below consensus with all areas of the business missing forecasts. The mood didn’t appear to be helped by weak Q1 guidance, even allowing for the fact that Q1 tends to be a weak quarter for the owner of Pottery Barn. Q1 revenues are projected to decline from last year to $1.79bn, although e-commerce is expected to do well, and generate a good proportion of that number. Given the low-ball expectations here there is scope for an upside surprise, with profits also expected to be lower at $2.38c a share.
