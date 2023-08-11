- UK CPI (Jul) – 16/08 – will the Bank of England be forced to hike rates again in September? Much will depend on this week’s July CPI numbers, as well as the inflation numbers for August which get released just prior to the September meeting. With several MPC members already saying that interest rate policy is already restrictive there is a sense that we could be done on the rate hike front, whatever market swap pricing is indicating. That does not mean we should be starting to price in rate cuts, given current levels of inflation, although the sharp fall from 8.7% to 7.9% in June does offer hope that we could see further sharp falls in this week’s July numbers when the energy price cap reduction gets included in the headline number. This badly designed policy has been one of the main reasons UK inflation has proved to be so sticky despite PPI inflation falling rapidly and which is now even in negative territory when it comes to input costs. This week should see a further sharp fall in headline inflation, to 6.7% although core prices are expected to be stickier at 6.8%.
- UK Wages/Unemployment (Jun) – 15/08 – since the end of last year the UK unemployment rate has risen from 3.7% to 4% in the 3-months to May, as more people return to the work force as the cost-of-living squeeze pushes people out of retirement. While the unemployment rate has risen from the lows of 3.5% back in August wage growth has also risen quite sharply over the same period, hitting a record high of 7.3% at the most recent set of numbers. The Bank of England has consistently expressed concern at this sharp rise, an almost 2% year on year rise since August last year. Various policymakers have expressed concern that higher wages are making it more difficult to rein in core inflation, and that workers should refrain from asking for large pay rises. This somewhat ignores the Bank of England’s role in this in that the reason people are asking for these pay rises is because of the central bank’s failure to nip inflation in the bud when it became apparent to almost everyone except them that the rise in prices was anything but transitory. There is a sense now, however that inflation has peaked, although still elevated, and that upward pressure on wages should start to slow, although it’s not likely to happen quickly, with inflation still over 3 times the central bank’s target.
- Fed minutes – 16/08 – as expected the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25bps at the July meeting after pausing in June. There were no real surprises from the statement or for that matter from chairman Jay Powell’s press conference, as he reiterated his comments from June that additional rate rises will be needed, although he also insisted that the Fed would be data dependant. In the statement it was restated that inflation remained elevated, and that the committee was highly attentive to the risks that prices might remain high. Powell was non-committal on whether the Fed would raise rates again at its next meeting in September, merely restating that if the data warranted it the central bank would do so. Recent commentary from several FOMC policymakers would appear to suggest growing splits between those who think that a lengthy pause is appropriate now, and those who want further tightening. It will be interesting to see whether these come to the fore in the minutes given how they are already manifesting themselves in recent commentary. Hawks like Fed governor Michelle Bowman continues to push the line the Fed needs to do more, contrast with those like Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who think the Fed needs to pause.
- China Retail Sales (Jul) – 15/08 – after a strong start to the year Chinese retail sales have struggled to match the performance seen in April when retail sales rose 18.4%. Since that solid gain spending patterns have struggled despite the weak comparatives of an economy that was, for the most part subject to lockdowns and restrictions. The May numbers saw a gain of 12.7% when the same rules applied, while June saw another slowdown to 3.1%, as the Chinese economy showed lacklustre growth of 0.8% in Q2, a sharp slowdown from the 2.2% seen in Q1. As Q3 gets underway we can expect to see a modest improvement of 3.8%, however it’s quite clear that demand continues to remain weak. This is supported by recent inflation numbers that showed PPI inflation in June falling at its fastest rate since 2015, at -5.4%, while CPI in July slipped into deflation and a two year low of -0.3%
- UK Retail Sales (Jul) – 18/08 – while we’ve heard plenty of alarmist headlines over the effects of global warming in the past few months, at least the weather gave UK consumers a reason to go out and spend in June, beating expectations of a gain of 0.2% by some amount, with a rise of 0.7%. Not only did sales in supermarkets and food outlets see a decent rebound, but we also saw a strong showing from department stores and furniture outlets. Retail sales have proved to be remarkably resilient in the past few months with gains over the course of April, May, and June. The resilience in wages growth over the past few months may also have played a part in this resilience, however heading into Q3 the big question is whether this can be sustained. Recent spending data from Barclaycard showed entertainment spending rose 15.8% in July on the back an uptick in spending for live events including Taylor Swift, as well as bookings for holidays after a warm June. We also saw the release of 4 big movie releases, including Indiana Jones, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Barbie, and Oppenheimer. On the flip side, spending on clothing saw a decline due to the wet weather. If we see another positive month for July retail sales, could we call it a Barbie bounce? July retail sales are expected to fall by -0.7%.
- Aviva H1 23 – 16/08 – it’s not been a great year so far for the Aviva share price with the shares just above one-year lows despite reporting a strong start to the year back in May when they reported their Q1 results. The performance was driven by higher demand for private health solutions due to the NHS strikes, helping to drive strong gains in general insurance and health. Private healthcare sales rose by 25%, while Workplace pensions also performed well; however, a 15% decline in wealth net flows, along with a decision to leave its full year guidance unchanged, underwhelmed with a sense that shareholders were looking for a better performance.
- Balfour Beatty H1 23 – 16/08 – one of the UK’s biggest construction companies Balfour Beatty is a useful bellwether of the UK economy and has been a significant success story over the past few years under the careful stewardship of CEO Leo Quinn. In refocussing its efforts on higher margin work in its core markets of the UK and US the shares hit their highest levels since June 2008 back in May, although we have slipped back to the lows of the year since then. When the company reported back in May management reaffirmed their full year guidance, saying that trading was in line with expectations, with profits expected to be in line with 2022 levels. At the end of March, the order book was at £17bn, down from £17.4bn at the end of last year, with new orders added including a £297m road maintenance project in East Sussex, and a $230m design build for a data centre operation in the US Northwest
- Walmart Q2 24 – 17/08 – trading close to record highs, after hitting 5-month lows in the March sell-off the US no 1 retailer has managed to not only maintain healthy sales growth but also returned record revenues at the end of last year. In its Q1 numbers there was little sign that the US consumer was feeling the pinch from higher prices. Q1 revenues rose by 7.6% to $152.3bn and profits came in at $1.47c a share, against a forecast of $1.30c. ecommerce saw solid growth of 27% in the US, while international sales also saw a strong performance, with an increase in gross margin by 12bps, led by Flipkart and China. Walmart also beat on its quarterly comparable sales forecast of 5%, with a sales increase of 7%, while also raising its full year profit guidance from $6.05c a share, to $6.20c a share. For Q2 Walmart said it expects adjusted EPS of between $1.63c to $1.68c a share
- Target Q2 24 – 16/08 – while Walmart has managed to go from strength to strength despite the squeeze on consumer incomes, Target has struggled over the last 18 months, the shares falling to their lowest levels since mid-2020 back in June. Over the past few months there have been several cuts to guidance, with management warning of “shrinkage” impacting its margins at its last set of numbers, which is a euphemism for theft. When the retailer reported in Q1 revenues came in at $25.32bn, while profits beat consensus at $2.05c a share. Target went on to warn that theft was running rampant in certain areas, and that it could cost the business up to $1.1bn over the year. The company went on to say that the problem could prompt store closures in those problem areas. For Q2 Target said it expects to see profits slip to between $1.30c and $1.70c a share, although its full year profit guidance of $7.75c to $8.75c a share was kept unchanged.
- Home Depot Q2 24 – 16/08 – DIY retailer Home Depot share performance so far year to date saw the shares 6-month lows back in May, however they’ve seen a modest rebound since then, with US consumers taking the view it’s better to spend money on their existing property than move and have to pay a higher mortgage rate when they refinance a move to a new property. The slide to the May lows came in the wake of a disappointing set of Q1 numbers after the retailer downgraded its full year outlook again. In February, the retailer downgraded its outlook to forecast flat sales growth for 2023, and in May they moved the bar even lower, predicting a full year sales target of between -2% to -5%, while Q1 revenues also came in light at $37.26bn. The underperformance over the quarter was blamed on poor weather and lumber deflation, however with the bar so low for Q2 there is a chance that the numbers could see a substantial improvement. Q2 revenues are expected to come in at $42.08bn, down from $43.8bn, with profits expected to come in at $4.45c a share.
