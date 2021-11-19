US Q3 GDP – 24/11 – the first iteration of US Q3 GDP was a bit of a mixed bag when it was released a few weeks ago. It was widely expected that we’d see it weaken from 6.7% in Q2, however instead of slipping to 2.6%, it slipped back to 2%. Various adjustments should see this revised up to 2.2%. A combination of rising delta variant cases, weaker demand, and supply chain disruptions acted as a brake on the economic rebound during the quarter. One notable takeaway from the first two quarters of this year has been the resilience in personal consumption which rose 11.4% in Q1 and 12% in Q2. This slowed sharply in Q3 to 1.6%, which was still slightly better than the 0.9% expected but was still indicative of how higher prices and falling consumer confidence are starting to affect demand in an economy that extremely prices sensitive where consumers are concerned.

US PCE Deflator (Oct) – 24/11 – the recent headline CPI and PPI numbers aren’t good news for the Federal Reserve’s transitory inflation narrative, which they have used to justify their decision to start slowing their bond-buying program. There are increasingly strident voices urging the central bank to taper faster than the current $15bn a month which is due to start this month. If this week’s core PCE similarly surges to 31-year highs in the same way that the recent headline CPI numbers did earlier this month we can expect these voices to get louder. In September the PCE Deflator hit a 30 year high of 4.4% and is expected to move above 5% in October, while the core deflator pushed up to 3.6%, and is expected to edge even higher above 4%, and levels are last seen in 1990. With the latest Fed minutes also due out a few hours later the debates around the pace of tapering are likely to become a little clearer.

Fed minutes – 24/11 – as widely expected the Federal Reserve announced an initial monthly reduction of $10bn in Treasuries, and $5bn in mortgage-backed securities, starting this month at its November meeting earlier this month. In the subsequent press conference Fed chair, Jay Powell went on to push back on the expectation that a rate rise would soon follow. He went on to insist that policymakers were united in thinking that inflation was still very much transitory in nature, and while prices were expected to rise further, they would soon fall back without undermining the recovery. We’ll get to see how much truth there is in this narrative, with the release of this week’s minutes. Recent comments from some Fed officials would appear to suggest a growing uneasiness at the pace of price rises, and some might suggest there is significant disagreement about how persistent some of these price pressures are. While the initial reduction of asset purchases was widely expected, it will be interesting to find out how many FOMC members wanted to go faster. This week’s minutes should give us an insight into how that discussion might have played out, and whether more Fed policymakers are inclined to move their dot plots when they meet in a few weeks’ time for the last time this year. These show the committee is currently evenly split on raising rates next year, however, the maths has changed somewhat since then with the departure of both Rosengren of the Boston Fed and Kaplan of the Dallas Fed, both of whom were probably more to the hawkish side of the debate.

Germany, France flash PMI (Nov) - 23/11 – while it’s become increasingly apparent that we’ve seen peak PMI in Europe over the past few months, it’s also been surprised that the numbers have remained in expansion territory when related to industrial and manufacturing production numbers have come in so poor. Germany which has a huge automotive industry and where its biggest market in China has seen a big slowdown has seen resilient PMI numbers, despite weak factory orders data. With infection rates in Germany starting to head higher in recent weeks, there is increasing anxiety about the need for further lockdowns, which could hit services sector activity as well. Manufacturing PMI is expected to slip back from 57.8 to 57, while services PMI, which was 52.4 in October is also expected to fall back to 52. In France, services saw a bit of a pickup in October to 56.6, while manufacturing slowed to 53.6.

UK flash PMIs (Nov) – 23/11 – UK manufacturing and services activity has also seen moderate weakness in the past few months but has shown some evidence of stabilization, although rising power prices are now starting to become a headwind. In October we saw a decent-sized pickup suggesting that the Q3 slump was turning into a Q4 rebound. Services rebounded strongly from 55.4 in September to 59.1 in October. Some of this rebound may well have been because of last-minute half-term breaks, as well as a large-scale return to the cinemas, which saw Cineworld report a 127% increase in revenues from 2019 levels during that month. Manufacturing has also seen an improvement despite the various supply chain headwinds rising to 57.8 in October, however, how much stock can be set in the manufacturing numbers is open to question when you consider the travails of the UK automotive industry and the sharp declines in sales due to various parts shortages. This week’s November numbers could see a modest fall back to 57 in manufacturing and 58 in services.

Germany IFO (Nov) – 24/11 – having peaked in the summer months German business climate confidence has been on the decline, and although it is only back at levels last seen in April, dropping to 97.7 in October, the various supply chain disruptions, political uncertainty over a new government and a slowdown in one of its key export markets in China, has hit sentiment. The summer floods also haven’t helped, although the recovery process there does have the potential to raise economic output. Other clouds on the horizon are reports of higher hospitalization rates which could prompt localized restrictions in the coming weeks, as well as rising factory gate prices, which are already at record highs. In September these rose to 14.2% year on year and in October rose again to an eye-watering record high of 18.4%. The business climate index is expected to fall to 96.7.

Johnson Matthey H1 22 – 24/11 – a couple of weeks ago Johnson Matthey shares tanked after the company issued a profits warning, while also announcing it was looking to exit its battery materials business, due to the difficulty in generating decent returns. The net assets of the battery business are approximately £340m. This seems a rather surprising decision given the global economy’s transition to a more electric-powered future. The company cited increased competition from alternative technologies, and other manufacturers, as well as lower margins for its decision to exit the business. Management also said that it would allow them greater flexibility in pursuing investment in hydrogen technologies. It went on to say that its H1 results would be in line with expectations, but that that the trading outlook for the full year would be towards the lower end of market expectations, due to labor shortages in the US which are affecting its health business. Consensus full-year underlying profit is expected to come in at £581m, range of £550m to £636m.

Severn Trent H1 22 – 23/11 – when Severn Trent reported its last full year numbers it was clear that the pandemic had hit revenues and profits. Revenues fell back to £1.83bn while profits declined by 17% to £471m. This seems rather odd given that with people staying at home domestic water usage increased, however, this was offset by declines in commercial and business usage. The business also benefited from performance rewards of £79m due to outperformance rewards on (Outcome Delivery Incentives) ODIs. ODIs are measures used by Ofwat to determine whether utility companies are meeting their commitments to customers, and are measured against supply interruptions, internal sewer flooding and pollution. The share price has also recovered well from the big declines seen when the pandemic first hit, to make new record highs back in August. Back in July when Severn Trent reported its Q1 numbers it said that it was on course to meet its current full-year outlook of revenue of between £1.78bn and £1.81bn, which was outlined at the end of its last financial year. It also said it was confident of achieving at least £40m in outperformance payments as part of its ODI incentives. In November the company came more than halfway to achieving that when Ofwat announced a £25m outperformance payment for the business.

Best Buy Q3 22 - 23/11 – another US retailer, whose share prices has gone from strength to strength this year, the shares hit record highs this month, and has been performed consistently well over the last ten years after a less than successful dabble in the UK market over a decade ago. In Q1 Best Buy said they expected same-store sales to grow between 3% to 6% this year, although the optimism was tempered by an acceptance that H2 might be slower than H1. Q1 revenues came in at $11.64bn, with a big jump in online sales of 37.2%, which prompted the retailer to pare back jobs across its store footprint. Q2 saw even better performance, with revenues coming in at $11.85bn, above expectations while profits came in at $2.98c a share, crushing expectations of $1.85c. The company also raised its full-year guidance to between $51-$52bn in annual revenue, with Q3 revenues expected to come in at $11.5bn. Profits for Q3 are expected to come in at $1.87c a share

Deere & Co Q4 21 – 24/11 – Deere & Co is a US manufacturer of agricultural, forestry and heavy plant equipment that reported back in August that it earned more in the first 9 months of this year than it earned in the whole of 2013, when it last reported a record year, the shares have underperformed somewhat. The shares hit record highs back in May this year and since then have slipped back. Net income for the nine months to August was $4.2bn, well above the $3.5bn reported back then. The big rises we are seeing in the price of corn and soybean look to be instrumental in driving up demand for new agricultural equipment, while the prospect of increased spending in infrastructure projects is also helping to underpin the shares. Global sales so far this year have come in at $32.7bn with Q3 sales rising to $11.5bn. It says it expects to see full-year earnings to come in at between $5.7bn to $5.9bn when the company reports later this week. Q4 profits are expected to come in at $3.99c a share.