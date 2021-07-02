Fed minutes – 07/07 – the last Fed meeting sent quite a few ripples through equity markets in the days afterwards, initially pushing yields higher across the curve, and equity markets tumbling. This proved to be somewhat short-lived but the comments that day afterwards from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard clearly spooked a few people as he made the case for a rate rise in 2022, much sooner than the changed “dots” of two by the end of 2023. While it is easy to dismiss Bullard’s comments as he’s not a voting member this year, he is a voting member next year, and as such his vote will count. This intervention appeared to muddy the message further as to when the Fed will move in response to inflation concerns. It fell to Fed chairman Jay Powell, and the New York Fed’s John Williams to put out the fires by saying that while inflation was likely to increase further and is a little higher than expected, policymakers still feel it will be largely transitory and that their main focus is the labour market, where the participation rate has shown little signs of rebounding. With that in mind the Fed’s main focus is on that, and less so on inflation. This week’s minutes will give us a clearer insight into the discussions that prompted the moving of the dots, as well as the committee’s concerns about possible hysteresis in the labour market.

European Services PMIs (Jun) – 05/07 - the gradual easing of restrictions is slowly making itself felt in the latest PMIs and ISM reports that we’ve been seeing over the past two months, albeit with some exceptions. The UK and US have seen the punchiest numbers in terms of an economic rebound, though we did see a slowdown in the recent flash PMI numbers the falls have been from very elevated levels. The French and German numbers are also now starting to show signs of rising economic activity as their economies slowly ease restrictions, which in turn should help Italy and Spain, which, due to their bigger reliance on tourism has been lagging behind. This is likely to continue with risks rising that Italy and Spain could well continue to lag unless travel restrictions start to get eased further. One of the main takeaways from previous reports has been sharp rises in prices paid or input costs which for now don’t appear to be completely being passed on. Employment components have also seen a recovery as well, although business activity in Europe has been more subdued due to higher infection rates. Spain services saw a decent improvement in May rising to 59.4, and should climb further to 59.5. Italy has lagged behind rising to 53.1 in May, the first expansion since July last year, and only the second expansion since February 2020. Germany and France have been much more positive with France services activity expected to rise to 57.4, and Germany expected to come in at 58.1. UK services PMI is expected to see a modest slowdown to 61.7, from 62.9, after the reopening was push into July, while the US ISM services expected to slip slightly from 64 in May to 63 in June.

UK GDP (May) – 09/07 – having seen Q1 GDP confirmed at -1.5% last week, the monthly GDP numbers have proved to be a useful bellwether of how the UK economy has been playing catchup after a poor start to the year, as the January lockdown and the Brexit transition period came to an end. Starting with a -2.9% contraction, we’ve seen a slow and steady pick-up to economic activity with a 0.4% rebound in February followed by 2.1% in March and then a 2.3% expansion in April as the first set of restrictions were eased. With the May unlocking proceeding as expected and with services PMI hitting a 24 year high the latest monthly GDP for May could well see another decent jump in economic activity as the UK economy continues to accelerate out of the traps and into the summer.

UK Industrial/Manufacturing Production (May) – 09/07 – when we look at the recent PMI activity in this sector, you could be forgiven for think that the ONS numbers would be equally as robust. This isn’t always the case given that the PMIs don’t cover all the manufacturing sector. It also helps explain why in April we saw big declines in both manufacturing and industrial production of -0.3% and -1.3% respectively, largely as a result of plant closures and a slip in mining and quarrying, while manufacturing slowed due to weakness in the pharmaceuticals sector. Construction activity also slowed, falling 2%, though this needs to be put into the context of a big 5.8% rise in March. Despite this weakness the May numbers are expected to be much better with gains expected for both, with recent industry surveys showing output at record levels. Industrial production is expected to rebound by 1.6% and manufacturing by 0.9%

UK Services PMI (Jun) – 05/07 – In May the reopening of the UK economy took another leg to the upside building on the resilience seen in the April numbers, as optimism built up over a Q2 economic rebound that has continued to gain traction. In May the UK composite PMI hit a record high, while prices paid also surged, showing that while prices are looking a little on the hot side, they aren’t for now acting as a brake on the reopening trade. Subsequent data has shown us that price pressures have continued to remain elevated, with services PMI hitting a 24-year peak in May. The recent flash numbers two weeks ago showed that June activity had subsided somewhat however it still remains robust. The biggest worry remains around inflation and an element of cost-push inflation. Demand for jobs appears to be less of a problem with labour shortages in some areas with firms being encouraged to take on extra staff at a rate not seen in over three and a half years. All in all, optimism is high with the only question being whether or not what we are seeing is sustainable. This week’s June numbers will be weaker than the numbers in May, largely as a consequence of the extension of some restrictions into July, prompting a bit of a drop off, with the flash number seeing a decline to 61.7.

J Sainsbury Q1 22 – 06/07 – grocery retail has been one sector of the UK economy that has underperformed as a result of the pandemic despite being able to adapt fairly well to the changing supply and demand challenges by UK consumers shopping habits in the last 15 months. This underperformance appears to have been as a consequence of much higher costs that have been incurred to the upscaling of delivery costs, as well as safeguarding measures for staff, which has raised costs and cut into profits. While this a valid concern these costs are likely to diminish in time in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions. Nonetheless the value in UK grocery retail appears to have caught the attention of private equity firms with the recent bid for Morrisons by US buyout firm Clayton Dubilier and Rice, which has also prompted speculation about Sainsbury being subject to a similar bid. Over the years Sainsbury has been no stranger to buyout speculation, with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky increasing his stake in the business over the past few months. A few years ago, there was also speculation about the Qatar Investment Authority who are currently the biggest institutional shareholder with a 15% holding and who were supportive of the failed Asda deal. Back in April Sainsbury slumped to £280m loss after tax despite seeing an increase in group revenues to just over £29bn. The main reason for the loss was a big increase in costs, as the company spent £485m on various safeguarding measures, as well as other costs related to the restructuring of its Argos business. Underlying profits before tax fell to £356m, a 39% decline from £586m in 2019. In terms of other areas of the business, digital sales rose by 102% to £12.1bn, with retail sales seeing an increase of 7.3% to £28.84bn. Sainsbury was more optimistic about the outlook stating it expects to see profits in 2021 to come in above pre pandemic levels, with expectations of £620m. This week’s Q1 update will tell us a great deal as to whether this optimism is justified, and that the gains seen so far this year are justified.

Ocado H1 21 – 06/07 – at the start of February Ocado’s share price almost put it within touching distance of Tesco, the UK’s number one food retailer, despite full year revenues that were a mere fraction at £2.33bn. Since then, the shares have undergone a bit of a reassessment, falling around 30%. The declines appear to have coincided with the expectation of the easing of restrictions and steady reopening of the UK economy. The company has continued to invest in its automation technology paying a combined £287m to acquire Kindred Systems and Haddington Dynamics at the end of last year, both companies that specialise in robotics manufacture. These types of deal and capex are part of the company’s strategy to streamline the picking functions in its automated fulfilment centres in order to improve efficiencies across the business. In April the company took this further investing £10m into Oxbotica, a company that specialises in software for driverless vehicles, which would be used in and around its warehouses and distribution sites. This investment in new technology is a key plank in the company’s desire to optimise its growth potential as it continues to sign new deals and gets the benefit from the deals it signed with the likes of Marks and Spencer. The main concern for shareholders is the gap currently between its current valuation and its prospects for future revenue growth, however given recent declines in the share price this is less of a problem than it was bac in February. This week’s Q2 numbers will be an early indication of how well the business is shaping up in this current fiscal year.

Persimmon Q2 21 – 08/07 – in April Persimmon said it had made a strong start to the year, with forward sales 23% ahead of last year at £3bn, and also ahead of the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. Average selling prices for orders was £252k, ahead of £244.5k at the same period last year, with the board pledging to pay two dividends of 55p each later this year, one in August and the other in December 2021. This week’s Q2 update should tell us whether that August dividend is on track. In terms of the outlook Persimmon says it expects new home completion volumes this year to match levels seen back in 2019, and given the level of demand being seen in the housing market, you wouldn’t bet against it, particularly since outside the city centres prices, have been rising much faster as more people look for properties with more space. Since those Q1 numbers the shares have slipped back from their recent peaks with the whole sector underperforming. In the most recent Halifax house price survey UK prices rose on an annualised basis, by 9.5%, while month on month prices rose 1.5%, pushing average prices up to £261,743.

Levi Strauss Q2 21 – 07/07 – the last two quarters have seen a familiar narrative for Levi Strauss with decent digital sales, while store traffic struggled as people stayed at home. In Q1 the company reported a double-digit sales decline due to the various store closures across Europe. Despite the weak quarter the company still managed to beat expectations on both revenues and profits, with $1.31bn in revenues and profits of $0.34c a share. Management was more bullish about the outlook raising their outlook for the first half of the year, largely predicated on restrictions being eased as the weather warmed up and more people get vaccinated. For the first half of the year sales are expected to grow 25%, with earnings expected to come in at $0.42c a share, which would equate to a $0.08c a share profit for Q2.