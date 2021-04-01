1. FOMC Minutes (Mar)– 07/04 – at its most recent meeting the Federal Reserve faced a tricky balancing act when it came to managing the message over its optimism around a US economic recovery, while at the same time not giving markets the impression that they might look to rein back on their monetary policy stimulus too soon. There was a concern that markets might take the wrong message from some Fed officials moving their dot plot estimates for a possible rate rise from 2024 into 2023 on the back of optimism over upgraded economic forecasts, due to the newly signed off fiscal stimulus, and an accelerated vaccination program. This still remains a real risk, and while US 10-year yields are higher now than they were at the time of the last meeting, Fed officials do seem to be fairly comfortable with this for the time being. Powell was clear that the Fed was happy to tolerate an overshoot before taking any action pre-emptively and this appears to have soothed concerns in this regard for now, however the real risk is likely to come from the shorter end of the curve. For now, 2-year yields are well anchored down near 0.15%, and while that remains the case, we can probably see higher longer-term yields in the short term. The nature of any discussions by various FOMC members will be closely parsed to see where, if any splits on the timing of a taper or rate rise are likely to come from, with particular attention likely to be on next year’s voting members, rather than this year. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has already suggested that the Fed could well start to look at rates rises in 2023 if the data supports it, and while that is a minority view it is unlikely to remain so if the US labour market continues to improve.

2. Global Services PMIs (Mar) – 07/04 - China and the US aside, which have seen their services sectors hold up well, the services sector continues to bear the brunt of the global pandemic, and even where we are seeing outperformance, the jobs recovery in these sectors has struggled to match up to the headline numbers. The slow rollout of the vaccine program in France and Germany is hampering economic activity there with last month’s flash PMI’s pointing to a February slowdown from January’s levels. France slipped to 43.6, while Germany slipped back to 45.9, however economic activity in the UK showed a sharp rebound to 49.7, from 39.5 in January. While the UK government is outlining a roadmap out of lockdown, albeit on a very slow basis, there is little talk of that thus far in Europe. If these numbers are confirmed it will also reaffirm the continued divergence between the services sector and manufacturing which continues to show fairly decent economic outperformance. The latest Spain and Italy services numbers are also expected to remain subdued with services activity to remain sub-50. With restaurants and bars in France set to remain closed until Easter, and Germany still in various states of tightened restrictions it is hard to see the case for any type of decent recovery any time soon, which means February is likely to see the sixth conservative month of contraction. Despite the positive vaccine news, lifting the mood from a markets point of view, the various delays in the vaccine rollout mean that it is clear that there will be no significant uptick in economic activity until such times as restrictions start to get eased, perhaps sometime in the late spring. The manufacturing sector is managing to hold its own despite the tighter restrictions.

3. UK Services PMI (Mar) – 07/04 – as the UK economy heads towards an unlock this month, we’ve already seen evidence that businesses are gearing up for this economic reopening in the flash numbers we saw at the end of last month, which saw services activity surge to 56.8 from 49.5 in February, and a low of 39.5 at the beginning of the year. This rebound in activity suggests that businesses are building up inventory as well as preparing for a coiled spring rebound in Q2. Non-essential retail reopens on 12 April, with pubs also reopening for outdoor business as we get ready for a long-anticipated beer, as well as a haircut, though not necessarily in that order.

4. RBA rate decision – 06/04 – at its last decision the RBA kept rates unchanged at 0.1%, against a backdrop of concern about rising property prices, after February 2021 saw the biggest rise in house prices for 17 years. This isn’t a unique problem for Australia given that the likes of the US and UK have a similar problem, with RBA Governor Philip Lowe more concerned about the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the unemployment rate, which has fallen back to 5.8%, after peaking at 7.5% in the middle of last year.

5. Saga PLC – FY21 – 07/04 – when Saga was first floated on the stock market back in 2014 hopes were high that the pursuit of the so called “grey pound” would reap enormous benefits in the years ahead. As a travel and insurance business the company appeared to be well diversified with annual revenues of £1.25bn and profits of just over £109m. Since then, the share price has quite simply tanked as the company lurched from one crisis to another, while the pandemic hasn’t exactly helped with the shares finally appearing to bottom out in October last year. In January the firm said it expects to generate a pre-tax profit largely on the back of an improvement in its insurance business with policy sales up 1% year on year. Its biggest problem remains around its cruise and travel business, which is seeing fairly limited activity. Fortunately given that the UK is its home market the outlook is promising for some prospect of a summer season, however the slow vaccination response in Europe may well limit the upside here, in terms of a return to normal this year.

6. Dunelm Q3 21 – 08/04 – has managed to ride out the Covid-19 pandemic fairly well, despite the various store closures it had to contend with. In its last full year numbers, the company saw its Q4 numbers hit hard by the first lockdown, as total sales fell by 28.6%. The performance of its on-line sales helped to compensate to some extent, with a rise of 105.6% on the year. This in turn helped stem the decline in full year sales to a mere 3.9%, which given the store closures was a fairly decent result. In February, the company reported in its H1 numbers, a 23% rise in total sales to £719.4m driven by a 111% rise in digital sales, despite stores being closed for most of Q2. Profits before tax saw an increase of 34.4% to £112.4m with management taking the decision to pay an interim dividend of 12p per share. This figure included the repayment of the furlough money, reinforcing the success the business has had in being able to adapt to the challenges that have come its way. As we look to this week’s Q3 numbers it’s quite likely that we could well see a similar pattern, as the result of the same store closures seen in Q2. On the plus side the company will also be gearing up for the reopening of its store real estate next week, and a potentially stellar final quarter as we come to the end of what has been a difficult fiscal year for the retail sector.

7. ASOS H1 21 – 08/04 – at its last trading statement in January ASOS reported a 24% rise in total retail sales, for the four-month period to date, with the UK market driving those gains with £554.1m, a rise of 36% from the same period a year ago. In terms of its outlook the company was bullish on the outlook, despite higher costs as a result of Brexit, to the tune of £15m. The company retained a cautious outlook for the first half despite a 90bps decline in gross margin. Since then, management has been busy picking through the ruins of a devastated retail landscape. In February the company confirmed it had acquired the brands of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands for £265m, fully funded from cash reserves. Further costs included the acquisition of £30m of stock to support initial trading as the new brands migrate into the product cycle. There was also a £20m one off integration cost, which could well get added to January’s guidance upgrade which saw that increased to £190m, when the company said it was accelerating its US strategy with its partnership with Nordstrom.

8. Carnival Q1 21 – 06/04 – Carnival’s cruise business has been decimated as a result of the pandemic, as revenues disappeared overnight. In its last fiscal year total revenues fell from $20.8bn to $5.6bn, with the prospect of little improvement in this new fiscal year. The US CDC last month dealt a blow to the cruise industry by saying there was little prospect of the lifting of the no cruise order before the end of November this year. Having seen the shares almost double since their October lows last year, this news pulled the shares down from their highest levels in a year. Despite these setbacks there are pockets of hope with the company offering localised cruises to vaccinated customers in specific areas. In March Cunard announced that they would be offering “Summer at Sea” luxury voyages around the UK on board the Queen Elizabeth. These cruises will take the form of round trips out of Southampton, lasting between 3 and 12 nights, and will include the Jurassic Coast, Cornwall and Lands End as well as the Scottish Islands. They will only be available to UK resident vaccinated guests only. Its other brands are also offering UK “Summer Seacations” which could well help with the company cashflow in the short term, however in the absence of a more general resumption to normal service the cruise industry is likely to remain on life support for quite a while longer yet.

9. Constellation Brands Q4 21 – 08/04 – the closure of bars, pubs and restaurants will have hit sales across all of its brands, even accounting for increased sales from supermarkets, off-licences and liquor stores, as a result of the various lockdowns. The company is also behind Corona beer, which initially saw sales fall over its name association with the virus, but where sales have since recovered. In Q3 the company saw decent growth in its beer portfolio with 12% growth, up from 5% in Q2. This is expected to slow a little in Q4, with the company also hoping to start reaping dividends from its stake in Canadian cannabis company, Canopy Growth. In January CEO Bill Newlands expressed confidence that the company would achieve 7% to 9% in net sales growth for the current fiscal year with an 8% to 10% increase in operating income growth. Current consensus estimates are for profits of $1.53c a share for Q4.

10. Levi Strauss Q1 21 – 08/04 - when Levi Strauss reported its Q4 numbers back in January it was a familiar picture of decent digital sales while store traffic struggled as people stayed at home. Global digital sales rose 15% from the year before, while total holiday sales fell 12%. This shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise given the slowdown in US retail sales in the final quarter of 2020, however it does offer hope of a strong rebound in Q1 as these various stimulus payments trickle down into higher consumer spending in January. Its European operations are still expected to be a drag, with around 50% of its stores in Europe closed. In Q4 the company made a profit of $0.2c a share on revenues of $1.39bn, and this latest quarter is expected to see an even better return, as US consumer confidence returns, with expectations of $0.24c a share.