1) Fed rate decision – 28/04 – when the Federal Reserve last met in March their biggest concern was trying to balance the optimism of a strong economic rebound, against rising expectations that the US central bank might start to look at tapering its bond purchase program, or start to raise rates well before 2024, in the face of rising inflationary pressures. With another set of stimulus payments about to hit the doormats of US consumers in the days following the March meeting these were very natural concerns, and the big rise in March retail sales bore that out. The big jump in March payrolls has also shown that the US jobs market is in a much better place than was the case previously, so the economic picture has changed markedly since the FOMC last met. Despite this the messaging from Fed officials has been fairly consistent, and while yields have gone as high as 1.77%, they have since slipped back on a belief that the data from here on in is unlikely to be as good. This seems a little naïve, and while the Fed will be pleased at how the economy is looking now and with another bumper payrolls report expected next week, they will be keen to temper any enthusiasm or foster any expectation of a change in stance, even if Fed officials do alter their dot plots to signal a slightly earlier taper, it’s more than likely that the message will remain the same, with respect to outcome-based guidance. This adherence to what the Fed now calls “outcome-based guidance” is now part and parcel of the US central bank’s new policy of not reacting to perceptions of a direction of travel, but waiting until both goals of higher inflation and full employment has been achieved.

2) US Q1 GDP – 29/04 – this looks set to be a bumper number if recent data is any guide, though this first iteration may not be as good as markets might look at pricing in. This is because a lot of the March data may well be missing. This may mean it is susceptible to upward revisions in the coming weeks. Irrespective of whether the number is at the lower or upper end of expectations the US economy looks set to start 2021 very much on the front foot with expectations of an annualised expansion of 6.5%, with personal consumption expected to drive that with a 10.3% rise.

3) US Personal Spending/Income (Mar) – 30/04 – if the retail sales numbers for March are any guide, then the March spending number could well be significant, with personal income also set to see a big jump as the March stimulus payments hit the mat. In February we saw personal income decline -7.1% after a 10% rise in January. The March stimulus payments are expected to see personal income rise by 20%, however regarding spending the estimates appear to be much more conservative, with an expectation of a 4.2% rise, after a February decline of -1%. This seems rather conservative and begs several questions. It could be that rather than go out and spend the stimulus money a lot of consumers may have held back on spending; however, the huge jump in March retail sales would appear to belie that. What we do know is that the personal spending numbers are likely to be very strong.

4) BP Q1 21 – 27/04 – having overseen a $5.7bn annual loss at the end of last year, BP CEO Bernard Looney set an ambitious target of cutting output by 1m barrels a day over the next decade, as well as growing renewable energy output by a factor of 20. He is also looking at developing low carbon technologies for carbon capture and storage to lower the company’s carbon footprint. The company’s deal with offshore wind company Equinor is expected to complete this year, and its Chargemaster business is expected to deploy over 1,000 charging points for Police Scotland. Its Lightsource business has also continued to expand acquiring the responsibility for a 1.06gw portfolio across Spain, from RIC Energy. As part of this reorientation process the company has been divesting a few core assets in an attempt to get its net debt down to more manageable levels. We’ve seen further progress on this front with the sale of a 20% stake in its Oman gas block program for $2.6bn in February, bringing net debt down to £38.9bn with the intention to get it down to £35bn by year end. In April it was announced that this number could well be reached by the end of Q1, with the addition of $1bn from INEOS, as well as $400m from the sale of an interest in Palantir, and $700m from the sale of a 49% interest in a controlled affiliate holding in the US. BP also said that a strong trading performance in this quarter has been instrumental in helping to achieve this target. This sets the bar high for a decent set of numbers given that it was also suggested that BP would look at restarting share buybacks, subject to maintaining its investment grade rating. The resilience of the oil price this quarter will no doubt have helped in terms of this week’s numbers, however with gasoline and distillate demand in Q1 set to be weak due to lockdown restrictions, investors will be hoping for further indications of what other measures the company is looking to take to steer itself towards a greener future. The shares have risen over 15% since those full year numbers back in early February.

5) Lloyds Banking Group - Q1 21 – 28/04 – having bid adeus to outgoing CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio, at the end of the last quarter, signing off with a decent set of numbers, Lloyds Bank’s share price has continued its slow move back towards its pre pandemic peaks, though it still has some way to go. Nonetheless its Q4 numbers were encouraging despite concerns about how the current lockdown might affect its non-performing loan provisions. There was a concern that the current lockdown and various restrictions that have been in place since November might impact the loan loss provision, especially given the bank revised its loan loss provision lower in Q3. These concerns proved to be wide of the mark with Q4 provisions increased by £128m, taking the total set aside for 2020 to £4.2bn. While statutory profits were impacted by the effects of the pandemic and declined 54%, they still came in at £1.54bn. Net interest margins, while also lower, also showed signs of picking up and expectations were for them to remain steady above 240 basis points over the next 12 months. With the dividend also getting reinstated and the outlook for this year becoming more positive, we could start to see some of the provisions that were set aside last year being added back if the economy proves to be more resilient than initially projected. US banks have already started down this road, and while UK banks might be more hesitant, we should still see better numbers given the recent rise in longer term yields which have improved lending margins. Loan demand is also likely to be a key bellwether of business confidence as well.

6) NatWest Group - Q1 21 –29/04 – it’s been a roller-coaster start for new CEO Alison Rose this year as she looks to steer the rebadged bank into the next decade. While Rose has done a good job of giving the bank a makeover and given the paintwork a bit of a buff up; unless you fix what’s under the bonnet, you’re still left with the same old banger underneath. In September last year, the NatWest share price hit fresh record lows, but since then the shares have rebounded strongly to a post pandemic high, as the prospect of a resumption of dividends and a decent set of quarterly numbers showed that the pessimism priced into NatWest’s share price was probably a little overdone. The bank set aside a total of £3.24bn in impairments for 2020, which was below expectations. On the wider concern regarding its margins NatWest has the thinnest in the UK banking sector at 1.71% and given how the yield curve has steepened over the last three months we should expect to see an improvement here. The bank has been on a cost cutting spree cutting £277m in costs last year, while also announcing its departure from the Republic of Ireland, while the Northern Irish division of Ulster Bank will remain in the NatWest Group. With Brexit completed it was felt that the Ulster Bank operation was too much of a drag to be considered viable. There has been interest in the loan book, but as for the rest of the business, they are struggling to give it away. Only a few weeks ago NatWest was fined €37.7m for serious failings in the Irish mortgage market. NatWest announced a dividend of 3p, at the end of last year with the intention to return at least £800 million per year to shareholders until 2023. The shares have performed much better in recent weeks, rising nearly 10% in the past two months, though we’re still over 15% down from the 2020 peaks.

7) Royal Dutch Shell Q1 21 – 29/04 – when Shell reported its full year numbers back in February, there was disappointment at how poor they were, with an 87% fall in Q4 adjusted pre-tax profits. This reflected in how the share price has performed since then with only modest gains, despite a resilient oil price. What was particularly notable was a 39% fall in cash flow as various lockdown restrictions translated into lower production volumes. In terms of its debt levels, while the company has taken steps to reduce it from the levels a year ago when it was at $79bn, the levels edged back up in Q4 to $75.4bn, from $73.4bn at the end of Q3, pushing the gearing up to 32.2%. This is higher than the 29.3% a year ago. All in all, we saw lower production volumes, reduced cash flow and a rise in net debt, so the hope is that this week’s Q1 numbers will paint a more positive picture. At the beginning of April Shell announced that the winter storms in Texas would have a $200m impact on earnings, with refinery utilisation expected to be between 71% and 75%. The upstream effect is expected to account for $40m, with downstream accounting for $80m.The company has made progress in moving its business model away from fossil fuels with its purchase earlier this year of Ubitricity, owner of the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in the UK, with a 13% market share. Shell already has electric charging points at 430 of its service stations around the UK, with this purchase expanding that network into street infrastructure, like lamp posts, but it needs to do more, and is under pressure to do so. Its recent climate plan received significant pushback from some shareholders who said it doesn’t go far enough. One also has to question the reasoning of raising the dividend by 4%, while at the same time cutting back on capex. It’s all very well trying to keep shareholders sweet in the short term, but when cash flow is tight and demand is difficult, there must be a better use of that cash.

8) Barclays – Q1 21 – 30/04 – Barclays has been one of the better performers for UK bank shareholders over the last 12 months, earlier this month the bank reversed all of its post pandemic declines, hitting its highest levels since late 2019, on the back of rising optimism over the health of the UK economy, as well as the outperformance of US investment banks and their recent strong numbers. As one of the few UK banks with an investment banking division, the failure of activist shareholder Ed Bramson to force the slimming down of the business, has resulted in a much better outcome for the bank, given the recent increases in volatility, and steepening of the yield curve. This hasn’t stopped Bramson from continuing to bang that particular drum, however he’s on much shakier ground by suggesting the bank goes down the Deutsche route, given the litany of problems there. Whatever the views about trading businesses in general, managed correctly they have helped the larger banks operate a diverse business model, as well as increase profitability. This was reflected in its last set of numbers when Barclays reinstated the dividend with a 1p pay-out as well as a £700m share buyback, despite setting aside over £4.8bn in non-performing loans. Pre-tax profits for 2020 fell to £3.1bn from £4.4bn, while investment bank profits rose to £4bn. CEO Jes Staley was also bullish about 2021, citing the prospects for the economic reopening. With US banks rotating capital out of their loan loss provisions, we could well see banks in the UK do something similar, while barring a setback, in the form of a new variant or another lockdown the outlook looks much brighter now than it did at the beginning of the year.

9) AstraZeneca – Q1 21 – 30/04 – AstraZeneca has taken a great deal of flak in recent months somewhat undeservedly over reported side-effects for its Covid-19 vaccine, which is said to cause rare blood clots in a small cohort of patients. This has prompted various European nations to put forward differing guidance in respect to who it is offered to. This uncertainty has translated into limited vaccine take-up and a third wave of infections in several European nations, as they wait for delivery of mRNA jabs instead. It’s also not particularly helpful that the EU in their wisdom is preparing legal proceedings against Astra for shortfalls in their production deliveries. At a time when optics are everything, biting the hand that feeds you is never wise, furthermore neither side is without blame in this sorry saga. When AstraZeneca reported its full year numbers back in February it was notable that while profits after tax came in at $3.14bn, a decent increase on the year before, investor response was somewhat underwhelming, with the shares drifting lower. With respect to product sales there were some shortfalls, however that is probably down to lower demand for some of its products due to the pandemic, with Brilinta revenue, its blood thinning product, coming in short, however on most other products, revenue came in above or in line with expectations. As far as this quarter is concerned, and this fiscal year AstraZeneca said it expects total revenue to rise by a low-teens percentage, adding that it will be including revenue or profit impact from the sale of its Covid-19 vaccine, in this quarter. The guidance didn’t include any impact from its recent acquisition of Alexion which is due to close in Q3 2021.

10) Microsoft – Q3 21 – 27/04 – when Microsoft reported in Q2 the company posted a 17% rise in annualised revenues, driven by its Intelligent Cloud business which saw a rise in revenues of 23% year on year. This outperformance saw quarterly sales rise above $40bn for the first time ever, to $43.1bn, while profits came in at $15.5bn, a rise of 33%. Microsoft’s web services product Azure, which competes with Amazon’s AWS, saw a particularly impressive performance with a 50% increase in sales. Personal computing also performed well, helped by the move to home-working, as well as a new Xbox Series X and Series S which saw sales of $15.1bn. Microsoft said it expected demand for these new boxes to remain high, chips shortages notwithstanding, however they are chunky beasts relative to the old Xbox X and Xbox S’s which may limit their appeal. Microsoft's focus on its Microsoft 365 and Team’s rollout has also seen a big jump in subscribers to 47.5m a 28% jump. This week’s Q3 numbers are going to be a big test and will be interesting to see if Microsoft can post another quarter of revenues in excess of $40bn. Profits are expected to come in at $1.77c a share.

11) Apple Q2 21 – 28/04 – Q1 generally tends to be a bumper quarter for Apple, however with the challenges facing the global economy over the past 12 months there was some scepticism on my part they would be able to beat the record revenue of $91.8bn seen in 2020, with the iPhone responsible for 60.9% of that number. With consumer spending in the US, as well as Europe much weaker in the lead up to Christmas it would have been an extraordinary achievement to get even close to $100bn let alone generate more than that. Apple didn’t just hit $100bn they obliterated it, with revenues of $111.4bn, an absolutely spectacular outcome, with the new 5G iPhone 12 accounting for $65.6bn of that number, while profits rose to $28.7bn, and operating margins rose to 30.1%, driven by strong demand in China. Despite these record numbers the shares fell back and are still below those record highs. It wasn’t just about iPhone sales in Q1 with a strong performance across its other businesses, with services contributing an ever-higher number on a quarterly basis, a rise of 24% to $15.76bn. Apple Watch and Mac sales also saw decent advances, as operating margins increased here as well. Services margins also increased, rising to 68%, with investors speculating as to whether this sort of outperformance can be sustained. Apple seems to think so with revenues projected to see a 21% increase this year alone, and with both China and the US seeing strong retail sales in the first part of this year, expectations around a strong Q2, which tends to be one of Apple’s weaker quarters, are quite high. This time last year Apple reported $58.3bn for Q2, while this year expectations are for a number of around $77bn, with the new 5G iPhone expected to drive sales, along with the reopening of a lot of its stores which have been closed. Services are also expected to do well, with its new Apple One subscription likely to be a key focus, as it looks to take on Amazon Prime, and other streaming providers. Profits are expected to come in at $0.98c a share. Guidance for Q3 will also be interesting in light of the new products, and upgrades that were announced earlier this month, with the launch of a new iPad Pro, an iPad Mini, a new iMac as well as AirTags, which are Bluetooth tracking devices which can be attached to other objects and then be located using the Find my App from another Apple device. .

12) Amazon Q1 21 – 29/04 – Amazon has been one of the big gainers from the shift to home working over the past 12 months, its full year numbers for last year seeing a big jump in revenues. In Q4 alone the company reported revenues of $125bn, a rise of 44%, with retail ecommerce seeing a similar percentage rise of 43%. Earnings of $7.22bn blew away expectations, for Q4 and $21.3bn for the year was an 84.1% increase on 2019. This was despite a huge increase in costs with 175k new employees in Q4, as it expanded its grocery delivery capability by 160%. The increase in sales still managed to outstrip rising costs as a result of safeguarding measures for its staff, with total costs for 2020 coming in at $11.5bn for the year. Amazon Web Services has also driven some of the gains seen in revenues and accounted for $45.37bn last year, which when looked at through the prism of total revenues is still quite a small slice of the overall pie. Its retail business still accounts for the lion’s share of total revenue, with a 37.6% increase from the previous year to $386bn. Amazon is also ramping up its Prime Video offering in an attempt to take on Netflix, with recent reports it is spending $500m on a new Lord of the Rings TV series, while also adding Starz, Britbox and Discovery+ as add-ons. As far as this year is concerned Q1 operating income is expected to come in anywhere above $3bn, to as high as $6.5bn, with another $2bn of costs. The numbers are still expected to compare favourably to last year, due to the drag effect of last year’s shutdowns impacting its numbers then. The company’s guidance for Q2 will be key with anything less than 20% revenue growth expected to be received badly. In the UK, Prime memberships saw another decent rise, with over 50% of UK households now Prime members. Revenues are expected to rise 35% to $102bn for Q1 with profits expected to come in above $5 a share.

13) Facebook – Q1 21 – 28/04 – Facebook shares have developed a Teflon like quality when it comes to shrugging off negative headlines, with the shares hitting record high earlier this month. In Q4 the company reported revenues of $28bn, despite concerns in Q4 that it was becoming too political in how it dealt with some of the content on its platform. Being an arbiter of who can and can’t be on its platform as well as what is considered acceptable the company’s actions have generated a lot of heat and light in recent months. These concerns prompted a number of advertisers to cut back spend on social media sites at the end of Q4 and into Q1, and these decisions could show up in a drop in revenue in the upcoming numbers, though the comparatives from last year may mitigate some of the impact. As we look ahead to the upcoming year companies like Facebook are likely to come under increasing scrutiny from lawmakers with increasing calls for them to be regulated on the grounds, they are purveyors of so-called “fake news”. Facebook warned of a tougher 2021, due to the slowdown in advertising revenue, as well as privacy changes in the latest iOS14. They also mentioned the risks around future regulation, with the company already facing two antitrust investigations., one from the Federal Trade Commission, and another from a host of local state attorney generals.

14) Tesla – Q1 21 – 26/04 - last year Tesla only just missed out on meeting its target of selling 500k cars in a single year. It was helped in this by the addition of extra capacity in its new Chinese factory. The company has done well in managing to post consistent profits on a quarterly basis over the past 12 months, though this has only been achieved by sleight of hand in the form of the sale of regulatory credits, and energy storage sales. Tesla made a profit of $331m in Q3, and $271m in Q4, though on car sales alone the company is still losing money. With a market cap in excess of the entire automotive sector, the shares have an almost cult like status amongst its devotees, however questions are now being asked as to whether this sort of valuation can be sustained at a time when the likes of GM, Ford and Daimler are starting to ramp up their electric vehicle offerings, and have the ability to scale much quicker. The shares have held up fairly well so far this quarter but that appears to have more to do with CEO Elon Musk talking up bitcoin and extolling the virtues of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, than for their ability to sell cars. Gross margins on Tesla’s fell to 19.2% in Q4, the lowest in 12 months, though on the plus side we did see positive free cash flow of $2.79bn. In Q1 the company said it had delivered 185k vehicles, with most of them being Model 3 and Model Y. The Model S and X saw about 2k deliveries in Q1, with the hope that production and then deliveries can be ramped up further. Looking ahead Tesla said it hoped to start producing its new crossover SUV Model Y at new plants in Austin, and Brandenburg in Germany this year.