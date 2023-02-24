- ISM Services (Feb) – 03/03 – while a lot of the attention last month was around the January payrolls report the January ISM report was almost a sideshow, but it could be argued it was just as important in shaping the narrative of a resilient US economy. This saw a big jump from 49.6 in December to 55.2. Not only that, new orders also surged to 60.4, from 45.2, and their highest level since August. Prices paid remained steady at 67.8, while employment was steady at 50. The resilience of these numbers along with bumper retail sales showed the US economy surged in January with the only question being as to whether this was sustained in February. A modest slowdown to 54.4 from 55.2 is expected with the employment component also likely to be a leading indicator for next weeks delayed payrolls report.
- EU Flash CPI (Feb) – 02/03 – much was made of the fact that January CPI saw a sharp drop from 9.2% in December to 8.6% in January with many taking the view that we could well continue to see sharp declines in the headline numbers over the course of the coming months. It is certainly an encouraging development, along with the sharp declines also being seen in headline PPI, however these sharp falls aren’t being reflected in core prices, and as far as wages are concerned these are still rising. When the January CPI numbers were released core CPI went up to a record high of 5.3%. This is likely to be a bigger concern for the European Central Bank and any lack of progress here is going to be the probable driving force going forward, and not any continued weakness in headline inflation.
- Services PMIs (Feb) – 03/03 – the most recent January PMI numbers all pointed to an improvement in economic activity at the start of the new year. The slightly improved economic outlook in Europe and the UK is expected to continue to be reflected in the latest services PMI numbers from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the UK, which are all expected to show an improvement on the back of the recent decline in energy prices, which has eased the pressure on consumer wallets. Germany managed to see a rebound back into expansion territory in January, while the UK also saw an improvement albeit still in contraction territory. The hope is that all of these improvements continue into this week’s February numbers.
- Associated British Foods Q2 23 – 27/02 – we’ve seen strong gains in the Associated British Foods share price since the September lows, with an over 50% rally since those 10-year lows. At its last set of full year numbers, annual revenues rose by 22%, to just shy of £17bn, while adjusted profit before tax rose 49% to £1.35bn. For the new year, Primark said they expected their adjusted operating margin to fall to lower than 8%, on the back of higher costs and keeping prices unchanged for both the winter and summer ranges. In January, the ABF reported that total group revenue increased 20% to £6.7bn, with the retail business reporting a 15% increase in revenues to £3.14bn. The business also saw strong growth in its food business with sugar and ingredients seeing gains of in excess of 30%, with the strength of the US dollar in relation to commodity prices helping boost the underlying numbers. Cost pressures have continued to exert downward pressure on margins. The Primark business was helped by a strong UK performance with the retailer saying it had increased its market share to 7% of the total clothing market. European trading was also strong with new stores in Romania and Italy said to trading strongly. Performance across all of the retail markets was said to be ahead of expectations which bodes well for a strong performance in this week’s Q2 numbers, although with the shares at one-year highs a lot of the good news could already be in the price.
- ITV FY 22 – 02/03 – back in September the ITV share price hit its lowest level in two years but has since undergone a decent recovery of over 50%, helped by anticipation of a pickup in advertising revenue due to the World Cup in Qatar. In November ITV reported total revenue year to date rise by 6% from a year ago to £2.95bn, however the advertising business proved once again to be somewhat of an Achilles heel. The Q3 numbers were expected to be disappointing, and were, falling 2% for the year to date at £1.56bn, with July down 9%, August down 21% and September down 14% compared to the same period in 2021. TAR is expected to decline between 1% and 1.5% over the full year, with October down 9% and November expected to be up 3%, while December is expected to be 5% to 10% higher with the World Cup expected to offer a decent pick me up. The underperformance in advertising was offset by the outperformance of ITV Studios, which saw a 6% increase in revenues to £1.39bn, offering encouragement as the production part of the business looks to generate almost 50% of total revenues. The outperformance of this business has prompted some speculation that ITV, or more to the point its studios business might be in the crosshairs of possible bid speculation earlier this year. We will also find out how well ITV’s new ITVX ad-funded offering has performed after rolling out on December 8th. In January ITV announced that its revamped ITVX service delivered a 55% increase in viewing in December, as well as a 65% increase in online users. ITV says it hopes to deliver at least £750m in digital revenues by 2026.
- Ocado FY 22 – 28/02 – it’s been a choppy few months for the Ocado share price, its traded in wide range since its 5 year lows back in October. The shares rallied strongly in November on the back of the deal it signed with South Korea’s Lotte Shopping, however since those peaks the air has come out of the recent rebound. In January Ocado shares got off to a flier, however the Q4 trading update took a lot of the fizz out of that strong start. Q4 revenues rose by 0.3% to £549.4m, well below the company’s estimate of mid-single digit sales growth. In its defence Ocado did warn in Q3 that Q4 sales were likely to be affected by energy cost headwinds, which would in due course weigh on profitability The news was still disappointing with the company warning that customer basket sizes would probably keep falling in 2023, with average basket value down 1.3% year on year. For the full year, revenue is expected to fall by 3.8% to £2.2bn, despite an increase in full year average selling prices of 4.4%, however a 12.1% annual decline in basket volumes has offset that. The company said it was still on target to break even on an EBITDA basis for the full fiscal year. Ocado also managed to grow its market share to 12.3%, from 11.7%, however it is clear that margins are likely to continue to get squeezed in what is an extremely competitive groceries market.
- Haleon FY22 – 02/03 – Since its launch on public markets in July it’s been a rocky start for Haleon, the consumer business that was spun out of GSK, and which saw GSK management reject a £50bn bid by Unilever a year ago. It was clear then that decision was likely to prove an expensive mistake and so it has proved, although we have finally managed to recover back to the IPO levels of 330p. The shares fell as low as 244p in September over concerns about litigation with respect to Zantac, an antacid drug, which is said to cause side-effects. Management has pushed back on the idea that they should shoulder liability over the antacid drug. In their Q3 trading update Haleon delivered a solid set of numbers with reported revenues rising 16.1% as well as a 12.2% rise in reported operating profit of £569m. The company also raised its full year guidance of organic revenue growth to an increase of between 8% and 8.5%. The quarterly outperformance was driven primarily by sales of cold and flu remedies, although margins slipped 70bps to 19.7%, despite the company increasing prices. This is likely to be a key area of focus as we get set for its first full year numbers as a public company as well as its guidance for 2023.
- AMC Entertainment Q4 22 – 28/02 – AMC Entertainment has gone from being a flavour of the month meme stock to a business which has seen its share price undergo a slow decline from the levels we saw back in August last year. In November the cinema chain saw Q3 revenues increase by 27% to $968.4m while losses also increased to $226.9m. The decision to split its shares and dilute its shareholders appears to have precipitated a wholesale cash out and while it has been able to cash in on the pick up in footfall from a summer of blockbuster films it is still carrying huge levels of debt. Furthermore, AMC is still spending more money than it is taking in revenue, to the tune of a cash burn of $179m in Q3. While this is expected to improve in this week’s Q4 numbers, with increased footfall as a result of the new Avatar film, as well as Wakanda Forever, the company is still expected to see losses of $0.20c a share.
- HP Q1 23 – 28/02 – when HP reported its full year results back in November the shares saw an initial bounce after it announced the loss of 6,000 jobs over 3 years, due to a slowdown in the PC and laptops market. HP hasn’t been alone in this regard with Dell also announcing similar reductions in headcount in recent weeks. In Q3, revenues came in well below expectations due to weaker demand for PCs with that trend continuing into Q4, revenues coming in at $14.8bn, although profits did beat slightly at $0.85c a share. For the new fiscal year 2023 the company offered an uncertain outlook with Q1 profits expected to come in at $0.70c a share, and full year adj. EPS between $3.20 and $3.60c a share. Will Q1 offer more of the same in terms of further downgrades?
- Target Q4 23 – 01/03 – having warned on profits back in May last year, when it published its Q1 numbers, Target shares have struggled to recover their lost ground in subsequent quarters since then. In Q3 the underperformance continued with Q3 profits coming in at $1.54c a share, well below expectations of $2.13c a share. On revenues the company was able to beat expectations, with $26.52bn, however profits halved from the $3.04c a year ago. Inventory levels were also high, as consumers pared back spending on discretionary items like apparel and electrical items. Having missed on profits Target also cut its guidance for Q4, projecting a modest single digit decline in sales, while expecting operating margin of around 3%.
- Rivian Q4 22 – 28/02 – when Rivian reported back in Q3 there was optimism that the share price had stabilised as the business started to ramp up its output capacity. In Q3 the electric car company managed to produce 7,363 vehicles, delivering 6,584 of them. This put its total production year to date to over 15k, which means Q4 will need to deliver at least 10k vehicles to meet its 25k annual target. The addition of a second manufacturing shift at Normal should go some way to help achieve that, and will need to be given that the company has 114k pre-orders which it needs to meet. Q3 revenues did fall slightly short of expectations, coming in at $536m, while the net loss for the quarter was $1.7bn, or $1.57c a share. Full year losses are still expected to be in the region of $5.4bn, and while it still has plenty of cash, the rise in costs is likely to be a problem, unless they look at raising prices in the months ahead. Since those November numbers were released the share price has fallen sharply to new record lows, not for any other reason that with US interest rates on the rise the case for investing in loss-making businesses has become less compelling. Q4 losses are expected to come in at $1.91c a share.
