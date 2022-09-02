- ECB rate meeting – 08/09 – it had been widely expected that the European Central Bank would increase rates by 50bps this week, pushing the headline rate into positive territory for the first time since 2014. This follows in the footsteps of the 50bps we saw in July which was higher than expected and saw the ECB unveil its new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) or anti-fragmentation tool. The tool would deal with “unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics”. The central bank also said that all future rate decisions would be decided on a meeting-by-meeting basis, thus signalling the end of forward guidance. In her press conference President Lagarde said that the governing council would decide on the eligibility of each member country on an individual basis for TPI implementation, and that conditions contained an element of discretion and judgement. We did manage to establish that any country must comply with EU fiscal rules, fiscal and debt sustainability, sound and sustainable macro policies, and an absence of severe macro imbalances. On any measure there is no way Italy complies with all of these, which is a problem, because if it did it wouldn’t need to use TPI. Against this backdrop and weakness of the euro, which in itself is inflationary, the ECB is in a difficult position given that a number of governing council hawks have got a lot louder in their pronouncements for much more aggressive rate moves, with the recent news at the end of last month that the ECB is looking at 75bps at this week’s meeting. This expectation has managed to prevent the markets from pushing the single currency significantly below parity, however the bigger problem for the ECB is likely to come when the market tries to push Italian 10-year yields back above 4%, and their highest levels since late 2013. We’ll know then whether TPI has any teeth or whether it’s just jawboning.
- Services PMIs (Aug) – 05/09 – a couple of months ago the likes of Italy, Spain and France were seeing a decent tourism boost through the services channel of their economies, however the recent hot weather has proved to be somewhat of a double-edged sword with the forest fires across Europe along with reports of widespread travel disruption starting to act as a drag. In June Italian services sector activity was at 53.7 but has cratered since then, dropping to 48.4 in July, while in Germany the picture is even worse with a drop to 48.2 in July. France has managed to come across as more resilient at 51.6 but even here we are seeing evidence of a sharp slowdown. In the US we are seeing a divergent picture with a more resilient ISM services survey contrasting with the S&P survey which on the flash survey fell to 44.1 in August. For an economy that is seeing so much pessimism the UK services sector has been more resilient with only a slight moderation expected to 52.5.
- RBA rate meeting – 06/09 – having been behind the curve on rates in the first quarter of this year the RBA has spent all of Q2 playing catchup and still remains slightly behind the curve relative to some of its peers, notably the RBNZ. In August the Australian central bank hiked rates for the fourth meeting in succession, and by 50bps for the third meeting in a row, pushing the headline rate up to 1.85%. There is still plenty of scope for the RBA to go further in the coming months, after Q2 CPI rose to 6.1% in data released last week, and the most recent Melbourne Institute inflation numbers for July jumped to a record high of 5.4%, from 4.7% in June. The next numbers for this inflation measure are due the day before the RBA is due to meet. Inflation expectations are for a peak of 7.75%, with further rate increases dependant on the data, as the RBA outlined a similar stance to other central banks, by indicating it will work on a month-by-month basis. The biggest risk for the RBA remains the Australian housing market which is looking increasingly wobbly as home loan values decline and building approvals tanked in July by 17.2%. This week’s meeting looks set to see another 50bps rate hike.
- Bank of Canada – 07/09 – the Bank of Canada shocked the market in July by taking the unexpected move of hiking rates by 100bps from 1.5% to 2.5%, as well as saying that there was more to come. There is already increasing evidence that wages are starting to rise in response to this recent inflation surge. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business last month said that several members of their organisation were planning on raising wages significantly in response to worker shortages. BOC governor Tiff Macklem also indicated that more rate increases are coming, and with the Federal Reserve set to lay down another marker later in the month we can probably expect to see another 75bps move by the Canadian central bank. Wages are already rising at an average of 5.4% against a headline CPI rate of 7.6%, although that is down on the recent peak of 8.1%.
- China Trade (Aug) – 07/09 – the most recent China trade numbers in July appeared to show that the Chinese economy is continuing to struggle to deal with the government’s zero-covid policy. While exports continued to recover in July, jumping to 18%, and beating expectations after a weak Q2, pushing the trade surplus ever higher, imports are still struggling. These rose by 2.3%, up from 1% in June, and below expectations of a 4% rise. This lack of impetus is being held by a lack of confidence on the part of Chinese consumers, as well as a slowdown in the property sector. The Chinese government already appears to have thrown in the towel on its 5.5% GDP target, with reports last month saying that it should now be considered a guide. In reality the target has been wishful thinking since April when Shanghai, as well as most of the country, was locked down as Covid rippled out across the country. With little sign that the Chinese government is prepared to relax its current covid policy, stop start restrictions are likely to continue to throttle the rebound in domestic demand. This lack of demand is no better illustrated in the retail sales numbers which have remained soft. August exports are expected to rise by 12.3%, while imports are expected to slow to 1.1%, as rolling lockdowns continue to suppress internal demand.
- Apple event – 07/09 – despite the bearish narrative around some parts of the US market Apple’s share price has held up reasonably well. Apple’s last set of numbers were still impressive, while the decision to offer discounts in its highest spec iPhone 13 in China raised a few eyebrows. This makes more sense if you consider that perhaps the company might want to run down inventory ahead of a new product launch, which is where this week’s Apple event comes in. Every year Apple rolls out a series of new updates as it looks towards what tends to be its most positive quarter heading into the Thanksgiving and Christmas period. That said this year’s pre-Christmas trading period is likely to be its most challenging yet given the current economic backdrop. These events, which have been held every year since 2012, usually unveil new iPhone, with this year expected to see the unveiling of its new iPhone 14, a new Watch and new iPad models. These new products are expected to be powered by a new upgraded chipset, along with longer lasting batteries, and more powerful cameras. There is also an expectation of new iPad models from a new iPad mini, and iPad Pro.
- Darktrace – FY 22 – 08/09 – back in August, Darktrace shares jumped sharply on reports that it is in talks with private equity fund Thoma Bravo, although no figure has been attributed to the discussions. The shares are still below their post IPO peaks of last year with the jury split on whether they can live up to expectations. In July Darktrace upgraded its forecasts for profits for this year, with revenues expected to see a rise of 48% to $417m, while profit margins are expected to reach 19.5%, as companies look to bolster their cyber defences. The company said it expects to see recurring revenues rise between 31% and 34% for the upcoming financial year. Total customers have risen to 7,400. This week’s update should offer further insight into the Thoma Bravo bid and whether there is an appetite amongst Darktrace management to consider any offer, with the private equity company having until 12th September to either formalise an offer or withdraw.
- Barratt Developments FY 22 –07/09 – UK house builders have struggled share price wise for all of this year, despite a housing market that has continued to look resilient. Despite this resilience, pessimism about the outlook for the UK economy, as well as rising costs, along with concerns about what a sharp increase in interest rates will do to housing demand has prompted a slide in valuations. Barratt’s share price is already back close to levels last seen in September 2020, despite a positive pre-close update back in July. Adjusted profit before tax is expected to come in ahead of forecasts between £1.05 and £1.06bn. Total home completions have returned to pre-pandemic levels with 17,908 this year, an increase on 2021’s 17,243. For the next fiscal year Barratt says it expects to grow total home completions by between 3% to 5%, with forward sales of 13,579 homes worth a total of £3.62bn. It would appear that investors don’t share this enthusiasm about the sustainability of its margins at a time when incomes look set to get squeezed sharply, in the face of double-digit inflation.
- GameStop Q2 23 – 07/09 – when GameStop reported its Q1 numbers back in June losses widened to $157.9m, despite an improvement in revenues to $1.38bn, however it is notable that sales of hardware including games consoles saw a fall from a year earlier, highlighting the challenges facing the industry with life starting to return to normal and the sales of games starting to slow. The company said it planned to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by the end of the current quarter. This looks a tall order given the recent implosion of this area in the last few months. Since its last update the path has continued to be a rocky one with the company announcing a 4-1 stock split, which completed in July, the departure of its CFO Mike Recupero, as well as saying it was cutting a number of jobs across the business. Losses are expected to come in at $0.35c a share.
- DocuSign – Q2 23 – 08/09 – another example of a pandemic winner that has seen the wheels come of its share price in a remarkable fashion. An earnings downgrade in December last year saw its share price plunge, and since then the shares have continued to fall, and are down over 60% year to date. In June the shares slumped again despite posting a 25% increase in revenues to $588.7m, however adjusted profits fell short of expectations. For Q2 DocuSign said it expects to see revenues of $600m to $604m, and for all of this fiscal year revenues are forecast to rise to $2.48bn. There appears to be a lot of scepticism about the direction of travel for the company’s growth prospects with the shares at levels last seen in late 2019, pre-pandemic, when revenues were much lower. This would suggest a lot of negativity is priced in. DocuSign’s recent deal with Microsoft within its Teams, Office 365 and other Office applications should add to its potential growth prospects in the coming months. Profits are expected to come in at $0.42c a share.
