- ECB rate decision - 14/09 – the ECB Governing Council is likely to see further splits when it comes to its rate hiking cycle this week. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has been vocal in insisting that further rate rises are needed to combat German inflation of 6.4%, completely ignoring the fact that the German economy is on its knees. You also have Belgium national bank governor Pierre Wunsch echoing similar sentiments, while on the other hand you have the more dovish members of the ECB Governing council, like National Bank of Greece’s Stournaras and Italy’s Visco pushing for restraint. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments at the July press conference were particularly telling when she undermined the central message of optionality in keeping the ECB’s options open when it comes to a September hike, and being data dependant, by concluding that she doesn’t think that the ECB has more ground to cover when it comes to further hikes. The economic data since those comments were made has been disappointing, while in Germany the data is bordering on horrific. With PPI still mired in negative territory recent data does beg the question whether further hikes are needed. If we do get a hold on rates, rather than a 25bps hike, it is likely to be spun as a pause and not the end of the current cycle, although given how bad recent data has been that might be a tricky pitch to sell.
- US CPI (Aug) – 13/09 – last month saw US CPI increase for the first time in 12 months, rising from 3% to 3.2%, while core prices slowed slightly to 4.7% from 4.8%. Having slowed every month since peaking at 9.1% in June last year, last month’s July numbers were a reminder that the path to 2% is unlikely to be a straight one when it comes to slowing inflation, and with PPI inflation also edging back higher it suggests that rates are likely to remain higher for longer, as the Federal Reserve looks to push inflation back to its mandated target levels. With the US central bank due to meet next week, this week’s CPI numbers could create further uncertainty over whether a pause is appropriate. Expectations are for headline CPI to rise to 3.6% to 3.2%, however further weakness in core prices could offset concern about another increase here, with forecasts expected to see further weakness to 4.3% from 4.7%.
- UK wages/unemployment (Jul) – 12/09 – there was some rather unwelcome news for the Bank of England when the June wages numbers were released last month after average weekly earnings for the 3-months to June rose to a record 7.8%, while May was revised up to 7.5%. When bonuses were included, wages rose by 8.2%, in the process pushing well above core CPI inflation. This move to 8.2% was primarily due to NHS bonus one-off payments made in June, which is unlikely to be repeated. The rise in wage growth saw public sector pay rise by 6.2%, while private sector wages rose 8.2% for the 3-months to June. On the broader employment picture there was a 97k increase in hiring during July as payrolled employees increased. On the overall UK employment rate, this fell back to 75.7%, and is still 0.8% below its pre-pandemic peak, with the economic activity rate also falling slightly to 20.9% on the quarter. Total hours work also declined, while unemployment rose to its highest level since October 2021 at 4.2%. With CPI starting to slow the Bank of England is having to contend with navigating an outlook where wages growth is likely to remain sticky for some months, at the same time as inflation that is starting to slow. They also need to be mindful of the fact that the 14 rate rises already implemented have yet to make themselves fully felt and could take quite a few more months before their effects are fully realised. This perhaps help explain why BOE Chief economist Huw Pill has suggested he might be minded to consider a pause in September to allow more time to assess the economic outlook. Wages for July are expected to remain steady at 7.8%, while unemployment is expected to edge higher to 4.3%, as more people return to the workforce.
- UK GDP (Jul) – 13/09 – earlier this month the Office of National Statistics made a host of revisions to how it calculated UK GDP which revised away the main plank of critic’s arguments that Brexit had severely damaged the UK economy. Not only did the economy not fall as much as previously thought in 2020, but it rebounded more strongly in 2021, regaining its pre-pandemic size at the end of 2021. It also showed the UK recovery was well ahead of Germany, and not at the bottom of the G7, with the extent of the rebound since 2021 only behind the US and Canada. The ONS also revealed that the services sector led the rebound in 2021, with food services and hotels leading the way, the sector growing by a staggering 31.3%. Of course, all of this is good news, with the economy much larger than a lot of the doomsayers had initially claimed, however that doesn’t mean the economy doesn’t face huge challenges now and over the next 6 months. In June the economy showed strong growth of 0.5% driven by services as the hot weather prompted consumers to go out and spend money on travel, hotels, and restaurants, as well as other leisure pursuits. The wetter weather in July is likely to have put a dampener on that, although it’s not as if consumers didn’t have other things to do. A full slate of film releases will have helped with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, with the start of the school holidays likely to have prompted an uptick in leisure activities. Manufacturing and construction could also prove to be a laggard. Expectations are for economic activity to drop to 0%.
- China retail sales (Aug) – 15/09 – Despite a strong start to the year Chinese retail sales have struggled to match the performance seen in April when retail sales rose 18.4%. Since that solid gain spending patterns have struggled despite the weak comparatives of an economy that was, for the most part, subject to lockdowns and restrictions. Any hope that we’d see a recovery in consumption patterns with the start of Q3 were dashed with the release of a poor set of numbers for July. A rise of 2.5%, was especially disappointing given the expectations of a 4% increase. Industrial production also came up short, rising 3.7% instead of the 4.3% expected. In a sign that the economy was slowing more sharply than they would like to admit, the Chinese statistics bureau also didn’t include the figures for youth unemployment, which have risen sharply in recent months, with the 16-24 cohort reaching 21.3% in the June numbers. Will this prove to be a one-off or will these stats continue to be withheld? As we look ahead to this week’s August numbers, we have seen some policy easing take place over the last few weeks, with a few piecemeal rate cuts, which it is hoped could help to provide a boost. As we saw from the August trade numbers last week demand has remained weak, although there is some optimism that we might see an improvement with retail sales expected to rise by 2.9%. Industrial production is expected to rise by 4.1%.
- Apple “Wonderlust” event – 12/09 – every year at around this time of year Apple sets out its stall for new product launches and upgrades ahead of what tends to be its strongest quarter as we head towards year end. Despite a slowdown in smartphone sales this year Apple has managed to set itself apart when it comes to share price performance, with the shares up over 40% year to date and a market cap of over $3trn. As is normal with these events there has been a lot of speculation as to what Apple might announce with rumours of new iPhone 15 up there along with a new Apple Watch, Series 9. The “Wonderlust” event is also expected to announce a new standard iPad with upgrades to the chipsets most likely. While a new iPhone 15 will probably take up most of the headlines any upgrades are likely to be confined to the chipsets, and the cameras. One other change is likely to see the new USB-C charging connector replace the old lightning connector in line with recent EU legislation that adopted USB-C as a common charging standard. We could also get an update on the Vision Pro headset which was unveiled at the WWDC in June.
- ARM Holdings IPO – 13 and 14/09 – this week we can expect to learn how well the ARM investor road show has gone as SoftBank looks to test the appetite of the market for new issues at a time when sentiment remains cautious as well as a little fragile given current trends of rising interest rates. Earlier this month the company set a price tag of between $47 to $51 a share, assigning a valuation of between $50bn and $54bn. This is a slightly lower valuation than was originally estimated with some forecasts predicting a valuation of up to $70. The lower pitch would appear to suggest that SoftBank harbours some doubt as to whether there will be significant appetite for a company that does face some significant near-term challenges, particularly with respect to its China business which accounts for about 25% of its revenue. In its most recent trading update, total net sales declined 10.8% in the quarter ended 30th June, coming in at $641m, with most of the fall being down to a 19.3% fall in royalty revenues. The reason for the slowdown in sales can be explained by the fact that ARM generates a lot of its revenues from licensing its IP and the slowdown in mobile phone and other electronic device sales impacted its revenues. As the chip sector becomes even more strategically important with the development of AI, ARM is looking to develop new chipsets targeted at machine learning. Earlier this year it introduced two new products, a CPU called Cortex-4, and a GPU called G720, which uses 22% less memory bandwidth than the chip it is replacing as well as better performance. As a fully functioning business there appears little risk that the company won’t do well when it comes to generating cashflow. The bigger question is what appetite there is for a company that is coming to market at a time when revenues have declined, and stock markets look toppy. Investors will certainly want a piece of a business that could see its revenues grow quickly, as the enthusiasm for AI increases. The key factor will be getting the price right this week, as new investors won’t want to pay an ARM and a leg for it. The pricing will be determined on the 13th with trading set to start on the 14th.
- Associated British Foods Q4 23 – 12/09 – despite the challenging retail outlook Primark owner Associated British Foods share price has been one of the better performers so far year to date, although for the most part the gains this year have only served to reverse the losses of 2022. In Q3 ABF upgraded their full year guidance after announcing Q3 revenues of £4.72bn, with the food business showing resilience across all areas. Total food revenue rose by 18% to £2.7bn, while the Primark business saw revenues rise by 13% to just shy of £2bn, helped by strong performance across all its regions. Like for like sales in the UK for the quarter rose by 6%, and 7% in Europe. Total revenue year to date has seen an increase of 17% to £14.29bn with operating profits for the current year expected to come in moderately ahead of last year.
- Adobe Q3 23 – 14/09 – it’s been a solid quarter share price wise for Adobe, with the shares up at their best levels since January 2022, the progress has been buoyed by a solid set of numbers in Q2, followed by optimism that the AI side of the business could help power the shares up by another 25%, towards $660, according to Morgan Stanley. In Q2 the company reported a 9.8% rise in revenues to $4.82bn while profits came in at $3.91c a share. For Q3 the company said it expects to see revenues of $4.83bn to $4.87bn and profits to come in between $3.95c and $4 a share, driven by growth in its AI products. On an annual basis Adobe expects to see revenues to come in between $19.25bn and $19.35bn, and profits of $15.70c a share.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair's action could be driven by week-end flows.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar limit its corrective losses in the early American session and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,920 but finds it hard to extend its rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% following Thursday's pullback, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of the weekend.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.