- US CPI (May) – 10/06 – the recent weakness in the US dollar, as well as yields would appear to suggest that US CPI may have peaked. There is some evidence that core PCE inflation has peaked having fallen from 5.2% to 4.9% in May, the second month in succession it has fallen, having hit 5.3% back in February. Of course, no two inflation measures are alike, and PPI has remained resilient, while US CPI did show signs of slowing in April, it didn’t slow as much as had been expected. Core prices slipped back to 6.2% from 6.6%, while headline prices fell to 8.3% from 8.5%. The increases in prices in other areas of the economy suggest that pricing pressures are much more widespread than just in energy, raising concerns that it may take a little longer to get under inflation under control, with the one silver lining being it didn’t increase from March. This stickiness is expected to prevail in the May numbers with headline inflation expected to slow from 8.3% to 8.2%, while core prices are expected to come down quicker, from 6.2% to 5.9%.
- ECB rate decision – 09/06 – headline inflation across the EU has continued to move higher over the past few months, increasing the pressure on ECB President Christine Lagarde, as well as other members of the Governing Council, to look at the prospect of raising rates at the July meeting. ECB policymakers have had to be dragged kicking and screaming to this point, with the Northern members of the EU area cranking up the pressure as headline CPI moves to levels last seen in the 1990’s. It always seemed a little fanciful for the ECB to rule out the prospect of no rate rises this year at the end of last year, and even without the Russian invasion of Ukraine inflation in the Baltic states was already much higher than the EU average. This week’s June meeting should offer the opportunity for the ECB to outline a policy path that markets have already priced in, with a 25bps rate rise expected in July and September. There won’t be a move this week, given Christine Lagarde has already suggested a July move is a slam dunk, which means the focus this week will be on whether she thinks a move to zero is possible in or before September. She has a difficult path to navigate given that inflation in the euro area has accelerated further. Last week EU CPI rose to a new record high of 8.1%, while in Spain and Germany its Spain CPI rose to 8.5%, while in Germany its even higher at 8.7% and at its highest since the early 1990s. That’s still low compared to levels in places like Estonia where its 18.8%, and 16.8% in Lithuania, however the calculus now appears to be shifting towards a 50bps rate move in July, and not 25bps which is what is currently priced. This presents a huge problem for the ECB because if they signal a more aggressive tightening path, bond spreads in countries like Italy may start to rise to levels that are hugely problematic for debt funding purposes.
- RBA rate decision – 07/06 – back in May, the Reserve Bank of Australia, felt the need to set aside concerns about influencing the 21st May Federal election by raising its own headline rate from 0.1% to 0.35%, in a move that was already long overdue. The move, the first time the RBA had raised rates in over 10 years was a response to concerns over rising prices, while the bank also raised its inflation forecasts, and reduced its GDP forecasts. Of course, it wouldn’t have had to face this difficult decision if it hadn’t procrastinated at the start of the year about inflation being transitory, when it was increasingly obvious that rising inflationary pressure was anything but. At the risk of being too critical they weren’t the only ones, however the RBNZ appeared to recognise quite early on that not all was as it seemed. It started its hiking cycle back in October last year and has been hiking steadily since then from 0.25% August last year, to the current 2% now, with the prospect of another 50bps in July. The current rate differential of 165bps is likely to be narrowed when the RBA meets later this week and having seen the central bank raise rates last month it seems a nailed-on certainty that we’ll see them go again this week, with the only debate being over whether they do 50bps or move the cash rate up to 1%, and a move of 65bps. Australian Q1 GDP came in above expectations in the most recent numbers, rising to 0.8%, while unemployment is at 3.9%.
- China Trade (May) – 09/06 - China’s zero-covid policy is set to make it increasingly difficult for it to meets its 2022 GDP target of 5.5%. We’ve already seen the effects in the Q1 GDP numbers, and the various lockdowns and restrictions being imposed in Shanghai and latterly Beijing are set to slow the economy further in Q2. In the April numbers we saw the continued effects of the various supply chain disruptions, productivity slowdowns and restrictions laid bare on economic activity. The numbers in March were disappointing, and April’s were little better, with imports down 0.1% in March, and unchanged in April. Exports were also disappointing coming in at 3.9%, down sharply from 14.7%, as transportation difficulties and port stoppages impacted the flow of goods and services. While we’ve heard that there may have been some modest loosening of restrictions in some parts of Shanghai the various backlogs are still likely to take some time to clear, which suggests that Q2 for the Chinese economy is likely to see an even worse performance than Q1.
- UK Services PMI (May) – 07/06 – economic activity in the UK services sector plunged in May after the flash reading slipped to a 15-month low, from 58.9 in April to 51.8. It doesn’t take a magician to work out why, as the combined effect of surging energy prices, and tax rises starts to curtail economic activity. The increase in energy prices by 54% would have been bad enough, but the decision to raise taxes is very much a self-inflicted wound on the part of the government. The decision to restore VAT rates on business to 20% from their covid-reduced rates would have been difficult enough, under normal circumstances while supply chain issues are adding to the problems facing businesses in the UK. These problems have been compounded by the inexplicable decision to go through with the decision to increase NI tax rates, thus adding further to the burdens being faced by the UK economy.
- British American Tobacco Q2 22 – 07/06 – British American Tobacco share price has performed well this year, up over 25% year to date. In February, the company reported full year revenue of £25.7bn, which came in slightly short of expectations, falling back below last year’s numbers by 0.4%. The shortfall on the revenue front wasn’t helped in H1, with reduced sales at airports and transport hubs, which saw lower tobacco sales. On the plus side, revenue from new categories rose by 42.4% to just over £2.1bn, keeping it on course to meet its target of £5bn target of New Category revenue by 2025, and 50m consumers of non-combustible products across their operations by 2030. The business is still loss making; however, the losses have continued to reduce, falling 9% to £100m. Vapour revenue was up 59%, with Vuse the leading vapour brand by value share globally. Full year pre-tax profits came in at £9.16bn, with the company saying it was going to buy back £2bn of its shares. In March the company announced it was withdrawing from Russia, starting the process of transferring its assets to a local distributor. They also cut their annual revenue growth outlook to between 2% to 4%. At the recent AGM, it was reported that in Q1 the consumer base for non-combustible products has increased by another 1.1m to 19.4m, keeping it on target with respect to its New Category revenue target.
- Workspace Group – FY 22 – 07/06 – the last 12 months has seen real estate company Workspace Group go on a bit of an acquisition spree, even as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic on its occupancy rates and rental income. At the end of H1 the London flexible office space provider said trading profit was up 42.5% year on year, helped by a 12.3% increase in net rental income. The return to profit was welcome after a loss of £110.4m a year before. The company reported a significant increase in customers returning to their offices with utilisation rates up to 60% of pre-Covid levels. The company also announced the acquisition of The Busworks in Islington for £45m, which adds another 104k square feet of lettable space to its portfolio. A former Victorian Bus factory was already a multi-let business centre, 65% let with a net income yield of 3.4%. In March the company went on to acquire REIT McKay Securities for £272m, with McKay shareholders owning 5% of the new share capital of the enlarged group. McKay owned a number of smaller residential and commercial real estate developments in an around London and the Thames Valley corridor, including Portsoken House in the City, as well as properties in Reading and Newbury. Having completed the transaction Workspace management said they would be looking to spin off some of McKay assets that don’t fit within its wider ambitions for the new business. These assets have been described as the light industrial assets, which include industrial parks near Gatwick Airport in Crawley and the Poyle Trading estate near Heathrow Airport. Workspace also completed the disposal of Highway Business Park for £23.7m. In the second half of the year, as working patterns returned to normal, occupancy rates have continued to improve rising to 89.6% in Q4, and back to pre-Covid levels. Pricing has also improved with rent per square foot up by 1.3% on a like for like basis. Full year revenues are expected to come in above £130m, still well below pre-Covid levels, although with the new acquisitions over the last 12 months this should see a significant improvement over the next 12 months.
- Brown-Forman Q4 22 - 08/06 – Brown-Forman shares have been on a slow decline over the last 12 months, despite increasing sales on a quarterly and year to date basis. For Q3 net sales rose by 14% to just $1.03bn, while EPS rose to $0.54c a share. On a nine-month basis, net sales were up by 11%, to $2.94bn, however it would appear that rising costs driven primarily by supply chain disruptions and rising input costs related to grain and agave are impacting profits. Profits fell back from last year by 12% primarily as a result of the fact that they were boosted due to the sale of Canadian Mist and Collingwood brands a year ago. For the full year organic income growth is expected to rise by 12% to 16%. Rising costs are also expected to see organic operating expenses to rise by 7% to 9%. Profits are expected to come in at $0.27c a share.
- DocuSign Q1 23 – 09/06 – another example of a pandemic winner where the wheels have come off in spectacular fashion since the record highs from August last year. In December the shares plunged after the company downgraded its Q4 forecasts for revenue to $557m and $563m. In March the shares fell further despite posting Q4 revenues that beat forecasts by $20m, coming in at $580m. Full year revenues rose to $2.1bn, a rise of 45% year on year. The issue was once again guidance with the company saying it expected to see flat revenue growth for Q1 of $580m, which was below estimates of $594m. For the full fiscal year DocuSign said it expects revenues to grow at a much slower percentage rate, rising to $2.47bn, which while still a decent clip, is a much smaller jump than was expected. As with most earnings reports while DocuSign has a decent chance of beating expectations it is more than likely to be judged on its guidance, even with the shares now back at pre-pandemic levels. Profits are expected to come in at $0.46c a share.
- FuelCell Energy Q2 22 – 10/06 – for a company that has not turned a profit since 1997 it is perhaps surprising that FuelCell Energy saw its share price surge over 2800% during 2020, before peaking in early 2021 just above $29. As with anything that can be described as in any way renewable or low emission, the shares benefitted from a surge of interest, however one look at the fundamentals would tell you that this company is showing little in the way of progress in terms of revenue growth since 2016. Since then, the shares in this fuel cell power company that runs on renewable biogas or natural gas, are still well below the levels that they were six years ago, while revenues since 2018 have shown little if any improvement. It’s even harder to believe that twenty years ago the share price of this business was sitting at the stratospheric heights of $7,800, and while the valuation of the business has become more realistic since then, if the last five years are any indication it remains further away from making a profit now than it did in 2000. Revenue since 2015 have more than halved from $163.1m to $69.6m in 2021. Could 2022 be the start of a long road towards profitability? In Q1 the company got off to a decent start with revenues of $31.8m, a decent improvement on this time last year of $14.88m. This augurs well for the rest of the year on the revenue numbers, if these sorts of levels can be sustained, and would put the business on course to exceed the 2016 annual revenues of $108.3m. In Q1 the company still posted a gross loss of $2.89m, with the improvement in revenues being driven by $18m of product sales to the Korean market. Full year revenues are estimated to see an increase to 134m, although this doesn’t appear to be being reflected in the share price performance so far year to date, with the shares down over 15% year to date, rebounding from 18-month lows in mid-May. Losses are expected to come in at $0.05c a share.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!