- China Q2 GDP/Retail Sales (Jun) – 17/07 –. after stagnating in Q4 China’s economy rebounded in Q1 to the tune of 2.2% as economy bounced back from its Covid lockdowns with a strong performance. Retail sales spending also rebounded strongly, however the rebound seen in Q1 has shown little sign of being sustained in recent months with economic activity domestically and externally slowing sharply in the wake of Chinese New Year. The April retail sales numbers saw an impressive rise of 18.4%, however the gain also needs to be set in the context of the Chinese economy being subject to various restrictions at the same time last year, when retail sales crashed by -11.1%, so the bar was quite low. The May numbers saw a gain of 12.7% when the same rules applied so while we’ve seen an improvement the gains have been tepid. Recent inflation numbers also suggest that demand is weak with PPI inflation falling at its fastest rate since 2015, at -5.4% while CPI slipping to a 2-year low of 0%. This week’s Q2 GDP numbers is expected to see the Chinese economy slow on a quarterly basis to 0.6%, although on a year-on-year basis we could see a rise to 7%. Retail sales are expected to slow to 3%, while industrial production to slow from 3.5% to 2.5%, reinforcing the case for further stimulus.
- UK CPI (Jun) – 19/07 – UK inflation slowed less than expected in May, coming in at 8.7%, while core prices confounded expectations by rising to a new 30 year high of 7.1%. The key drivers were a big jump in recreation and culture and specifically fees to live music events, which some put down to higher ticket prices for the likes of concerts by Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Restaurants and hotels also saw a lift during May, and this could have been down to the Coronation and the two bank holidays which provided a lift to that sector. Food price inflation slowed to 18.3%, however we already know from the most recent Kantar survey that in June this slowed to 16.5%, although the process remains glacial, but should continue to slow. A lot of this increase in services price inflation will be down to the paying of higher wages to staff, but we can also blame the energy price cap, which has meant that consumers haven’t seen sharp falls in the cost of their energy costs straightaway, forcing them to push for higher wages. This should start to become more apparent in the July numbers when they are released a month from now, while there is also optimism that slowdowns being seen in PPI should start to feed through into the headline CPI numbers in the back half of this year. This week’s numbers probably won’t alter the calculus around a 25bps rate hike by the Bank of England in 2 weeks’ time, however a strong number could increase the pressure to go bigger and hike by 50bps, which for now looks the most likely outcome. Expectations are for June CPI to slow to 8.2%, with core prices set to remain unchanged at 7.1%.
- UK Retail Sales (Jun) – 21/07 – retail sales in May surprised to the upside when the numbers were released just over a month ago, despite inflationary pressure rising to its highest levels since the 1990’s. The two bank holidays appeared to prompt a rise in consumption spending, while the warmer weather prompted spending on holiday breaks, as well as other leisure activities as people booked tickets for music events. In April we saw retail sales excluding fuel rise by 0.8%, partially reversing a sharp -1.4% decline in March, which in turn reversed a 1.4% gain in February. May saw a rise of 0.3%, against an expectation of a decline of -0.2%. This appeared to be in line with recent retail updates which have been for the most part better than expected. Consumer confidence has also been improving despite the stickier nature of inflation, although the continued rise in mortgage rates is likely to start to act as a major drag as fixed rate mortgage deals roll off and consumers become more constrained. In some part higher savings rate have helped to boost consumer spending, given the delay in seeing the effects of the roll off in fixed rate loans. This is likely to change in the coming months, although June retail sales are expected to climb by 0.2%.
- US Retail Sales (Jun) – 18/07 – US retail sales growth has been broadly steady for the most part during Q2, rising 0.4% in April and 0.3% in May. All the while consumer confidence has been increasing while inflation expectations have been falling. All of this should make for a more positive headwind for US consumer spending. Expectations for June retail sales are for a gain of 0.4%, against a backdrop of a still resilient jobs market, despite concerns that the manufacturing sector slowdown will start to act as a significant drag on the more resilient services sector.
- Ocado H1 23 – 18/07 – having narrowly avoided being relegated to the FTSE250 in the last reshuffle Ocado shares recently jumped to their highest levels in March, as chatter about a possible Amazon bid drove speculation in the share price. One of their largest shareholders Lingotto Investment Management increased its stake in the business to 5% fuelling speculation that something might be afoot, especially given the lack of any pushback on the speculation by either Amazon or Ocado. In Q1 Ocado reported revenues of £584m a rise of 3.4% on last year, while average orders per week have risen 3.6% to 381k. Average basket value remained flat, despite a fall in basket size and a rise in active customers to 951k, a rise of 13.8% year on year. This trend continues to show that with ever rising prices Ocado customers, like a lot of other retailers, are spending more money and getting less. Ocado kept its full year guidance unchanged.
- easyJet Q3 23 – 20/07 – having got off to a flying start to the year easyJet shares have plateaued and have settled at a steady altitude just below one-year highs. While there has been steady optimism that the travel sector will have its best year since 2019 as travel returns to normal there is also concern that higher fares could mean that capacity levels may never return to the levels, we saw pre-Covid. Travel disruption continues to be a factor determining, as well as deterring, a return to normal, nonetheless optimism remains high that easyJet will be able to see a return to profit this year. Its H1 numbers saw the airline report revenues in line with forecasts at £2.69bn, and a pre-tax loss of £411m, while costs were confirmed at £3.1bn. Airline ancillary revenue saw an improvement, rising 67% to £767m, with total revenue per seat rising 40% to £66.4m, although costs per seat were also higher at £77.6m, a rise of 19%. The airline's load factor was 87.5% over the half year, up from 77.3% a year ago with an expectation that this would move into the 90% during H2. Its H2 guidance of 56m seats, a rise of 9%, was left unchanged with Q4 capacity expected to come in at around pre-pandemic levels of 94%. The growing holidays operation continues to improve and expand, with customer numbers increasing to 0.6m during H1, a 0.4m increase on the same period last year. Revenues in this part of the business also improved, rising to £173m, with an expectation that the business will see an annual profit in excess of £80m. In the first half of this year the business generated a profit of £10m. EasyJet said it will also be expanding its holiday package market, with Switzerland being added this summer with a view to starting in early 2024. With the summer season well under way consensus forecasts for Q3 revenues to rise to £2.27bn, with passenger revenue rising to £1.75bn, with a load factor of 89.8%. This target might need to be revised given the amount of disruption seen so far this year due to French industrial action which also caused easyJet to cancel 1,700 flights earlier this month over the summer period.
- Bank of America Q2 23 – 18/07 – despite a solid set of Q1 numbers the Bank of America share price has struggled for gains, languishing just above its lows this year. Q1 revenues and profits comfortably came in ahead of forecasts at $26.39bn and $0.94c a share respectively. Unlike some of its peers, the bank managed to increase its revenues from last year with FICC performing well, although equities trading was disappointing falling from $2bn last year to $1.62bn. Net interest income drove most of the improvement, rising by almost $3bn to $14.58bn as net interest margin rose from 1.69% to 2.2%. As we look towards this week’s Q2 numbers revenues are expected to slow from Q1 to $25bn, while profits are expected to come in at $0.85c a share. The recent bank stress test results have prompted Bank of America to push back on the Federal Reserve’s findings when it comes to the central banks findings in an adverse economic scenario, with the bank querying the Fed’s more optimistic outlook. The improvement in NIM has prompted some pushback on the banks reluctance to pass on interest rate increases to savers, at a time when mortgage costs have been rising more quickly.
- Goldman Sachs Q2 23 – 19/07 – share price wise it’s not been a good 6-months for Goldman Sachs, with the shares down near their lowest levels this year, with all the optimism over higher rates at the end of last year, the entire banking sector has become susceptible to concerns over the wider impact when it comes to economic stability. When the bank reported in January there was a mixed reaction to the numbers. For the second quarter in succession revenues came in below expectations when the company reported in Q1, coming in at $12.22bn, although profits were above forecasts at $8.79c a share. Q4 revenues came in at $10.59bn, below expectations of $10.7bn. On the various business units, equities trading revenue fell 7% to $3.02bn, while FICC slipped back to $3.93bn, a fall of 17% from a year ago. Investment banking was also disappointing, falling 26% to $1.58bn. The bank also announced that it was selling its GreenSky unit, as it looks to withdraw from its foray into retail banking. The partial sale of its Marcus loan portfolio incurred a loss of $470m, with the rest of the loans set aside to be offloaded at a later date. The bank’s costs also went up during Q1, rising to $8.4bn, and this is an area which the bank is struggling to come to terms with, along with what to do about its struggling retail business which is acting as a drag on profitability. As we look towards this week’s Q2 numbers, revenues are expected to fall to $10.75bn and profits forecast to slide to $4.72c a share, with the focus remaining very much on the guidance for Q3, after last week’s warning that profits and revenues are likely to be lower than expected.
- Netflix Q2 23 – 19/07 – despite a minor setback after releasing their Q1 numbers Netflix shares have continued to make gains, pushing to one-year highs earlier this month. Having delivered Q1 revenues of $8.16bn, and profits of $2.88c a share, the shares slipped on the Q2 guidance which was for $8.24bn. Subscriber numbers were also disappointing rising 1.75m to 232.5m, below forecasts of 2.41m, however Netflix has made it clear that the numbers are less important than the revenue generated. In every region bar one, subscriber numbers fell short of market expectations, none more so than in Latin America which saw a decline of 450k, although this was more than offset by a gain of 1.46m in the Asia Pacific region. On guidance, Netflix said they expected to deliver Q2 revenues of $8.24bn, with an expectation of profits of $1.28bn or $2.84c a share. Netflix could see a drop in subscriber numbers on this quarter as it rolled out paid sharing in the UK and US. If current trends are any guide this could prompt some initial cancellations which could slow subscriber growth, however, if the name of the game is to maximise revenue, then there’s every chance that won’t unduly slow the overall trend to sustainable cash flow and steady margin. Netflix says it expects to generate $3.5bn free cash flow for the full year 2023, up from the prior expectation of $3bn.
- Tesla Q2 23 – 19/07 – when Tesla reported back in April the share slipped back after missing on revenues and profits, along with a miss on total gross margins, before finding a base at $150 for another move higher. Like he did in Q1 CEO Elon Musk has continued to tweak prices up and down in response to market forces, with the result that Tesla was able to deliver another record quarter of deliveries in Q2 of 466k, as well as producing 479k cars. Nonetheless the fall in gross margins to 19.3% in Q1 was still a big fall from a year before, which Tesla blamed on higher raw material, commodity, logistical and warranty costs. Tesla also mentioned the cost of ramping up production of 4680 cells. During the last quarter Tesla shares went on a record run of 13 successive days of gains, helped by reports that many of its peers like Ford, GM, Volkswagen and Mercedes would adopt its US charging standard. Tesla’s full year production guidance was kept unchanged at 1.8m vehicles.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
