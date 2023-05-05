- Bank of England rate decision – 11/05 – it has become abundantly clear over the last few months that the Bank of England’s stewardship of monetary policy over the last 12 months has been about as useful as a chocolate teapot. From tone-deaf utterances from the likes of Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey about wages, and his chief economist Huw Pill, who recently said that UK consumers would have to get used to a lower standard of living because of persistently high levels of inflation, or risk rates staying higher for longer, its likely we will see another 25bps rate hike this week given headline CPI is still above 10% and core prices are at 6.2%. While all the above maybe true, if the Bank of England hadn’t been asleep at the wheel when it became apparent that inflation was starting to accelerate at the end of 2021 and been more aggressive in raising rates perhaps inflation wouldn’t be as high or as entrenched as it is now. Of course, we will never know what the counterfactual would have been but if rates had matched the pace of the US Federal Reserve there is a chance, we would be a lot nearer to the prospect of cutting rates than we are now. Under current conditions it’s hard to see rates coming down much before the middle of next year, which is bad news for those who are about to come off fixed rate mortgages. We’ll also get the banks updated projections for inflation, as well as their view on the outlook for the UK economy. We’ve certainly come a long way from their bleak outlook of the worst recession since the 1930’s at the end of last year. This week’s meeting is expected to see another 25bps rate hike, and another split decision.
- UK Q1 GDP – 11/05 – the UK economy managed to eke out growth of 0.1% in Q4, confounding expectations that the economy was in the midst of a technical recession. The first 3 months of this year has seen the economy perform much better than even the most optimistic of forecasts leaving lots of egg on the faces of those who were predicting all manner of disasters during the twilight weeks of last year. The OBR, IMF, OECD and Bank of England were all proved to be unduly pessimistic in their assessments of the UK economy last year on inflation as well as growth. The unexpected weakness in commodity prices, namely oil and gas prices, as well as the milder weather has certainly helped, while consumer spending has proved to be much more resilient. That’s not to say that the UK economy doesn’t have its challenges, with its current stewards, as well as political opponents seemingly intent on strapping a ball and chain around its ankle with higher taxes and incoherent economic policies. Despite still eye-wateringly high inflation and a central bank that appears to be afflicted by consistent foot-in-mouth commentary about how the economy is performing we should see an improvement on the economic performance seen at the end of last year. With retail sales and the services sector showing solid signs of an improvement we should see a modest expansion in Q1, with the monthly GDP numbers for the first 3-months of this year showing growth of 0.4% for January, 0% for February, and an expectation of 0.1% for March, despite the banking turmoil seen during that month. Expectations are for 0.2% for Q1.
- US CPI (Apr) – 10/05 – with the Federal Reserve having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Federal Reserve hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes. While headline CPI fell to 5% in March from 6% in February, the picture for core prices did little to offer encouragement that inflation would continue to fall sharply. On the core measure, prices rose on an annual basis to 5.6% from 5.5%, putting core inflation above headline inflation for the first time since January 2021. It is this stickiness in core prices as well as the resilience in the US jobs market that is making the Fed’s job so difficult, however having seen the Fed hike rates at every meeting over the last 12 months, irrespective of how this week’s inflation numbers come out perhaps now is the time for a pause given that comparable US PPI is falling quite sharply and is already down at 3.4%, having been as high as 9.6% a year ago. Expectations for April CPI are for inflation to remain steady at 5%, while core prices are forecast to slip back from 5.6% to 5.4%.
- China trade (Apr) – 09/05 – In an encouraging development for the global economy last month the March China trade numbers showed that the Chinese economy started to gain momentum in the aftermath of Chinese New Year, as exports surged by 14.8%, the first rise since September, while imports declined a less than expected -1.4%, suggesting that domestic demand was starting to recover after months of lockdowns. Recent sales data has also shown strong demand for luxury goods with strong numbers from several European retailers. The wider question is whether this trend is sustainable or simply a case of catch-up demand or rebound spending. Recent PMIs have suggested a modest slowdown in April, which might see a slowdown. Exports for April are expected to slow to 10.1%, while imports are expected to come in flat.
- Rolls-Royce Q1 23 – 11/05 – has been a standout performer so far year to date, the shares are up over 60% with most of the gains coming since February when the company reported its full year results and raised their profit guidance for the year. Ignoring the comments from new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic that the company was a “burning platform” the shares have surged higher after the company returned to a modest profit before tax of £206m, after the £1.5bn losses of the previous year. Underlying revenues rose to £12.69bn, helped by a stronger than expected performance in its civil aerospace division, which saw revenues rise by 25%, coming in at £5.69bn. Large engine flying hours were at 65% of 2019 levels, with the company expecting this to return to 80-90% of 2019 level in 2023, as China continues to reopen, while new engine orders were received from Malaysia, Aviation, Qantas, Norse Atlantic Airways and Air India. Power systems also saw a solid increase, rising 23% to £3.35bn, while defence saw revenues rise 2% to £3.66bn. Free cash flow returned to positive territory of £505m. In New Markets, specifically the new Electric and Small Modular Reactors, this continues to run at a loss, as the company continues to await its first order from the UK government, or elsewhere. As far as 2023 is concerned the company has laid out that it expects to see profits increase to between £800m and £1bn, which was above expectations, while free cash flow is expected to improve to between £600m and £800m. After recent share price moves there is some optimism that after the travails of the last 3 years that the path to a return to some sort of pay out may become that much closer.
- ITV Q1 23 – 11/05 – since ITV reported its full year numbers back in march the shares have slipped back after trying and failing to overcome the 90p area. There had been optimism that its new streaming service ITVX would help consolidate ITV’s position in the competitive streaming market as they bring all of their content under a single branding umbrella. Since its launch, ITVX has attracted 1.5m new registrations, pushing total subscriptions to 37m, while total streaming hours grew by 69%, compared to the same period a year ago when users were on other ITV streaming platforms like ITVHub. ITV’s main strength has been ITV Studios which is getting closer to contributing to 50% of total revenue, and which rose 19% to £2.1bn. Media and Entertainment, or the advertising part of the business saw a decline of 1% in total advertising revenue (TAR) to £2.25bn. This was at the lower end of expectations, and remains the key challenge going forward. Advertising has proved to be challenging over the last 12 months, however, the launch of ITVX does appear to have helped mitigate some of the worst effects of that slowdown. Total digital revenues rose by 18% to £411m, while total viewing hours also increased, as did UK subscribers. Adjusted full year pre-tax profits fell by 13% to £672m, with ITV warning that the outlook for Q1 was likely to remain challenging and that TAR in Q1 was expected to see a decline of 11%. One thing in its favour is that Q1 is a key quarter for holiday travel advertising. ITV also said they remained committed to increasing ITV Studios’ adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to between 13% to 15%.
- Balfour Beatty Q1 23 – 12/05 – having seen their shares slip back sharply in the aftermath of their full year numbers in March to 3-month lows, UK construction company Balfour Beatty shares hit their highest levels since 2008 last month. It’s been a long road back for a business that was on the brink back in 2013, and also got caught up in the Carillion fallout 5 years ago when it had to take millions of pounds of write-downs. Under the stewardship of CEO Leo Quinn, the company refocussed its efforts on higher margin work in all of its markets, primarily in the US and UK, while disposing of underperforming or non-performing assets. Underlying revenue came in at £8.93bn, up from £8.28bn in 2021, while underlying profits rose to £279m, while the order book rose to £17.4bn, £8.5bn of which is UK work, and over £6bn in the US. The company paid a final dividend of 7p per share, pushing the total dividend to 10p. On the outlook Balfour Beatty said it expected to see a lift because of the $1.2trn Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act, and the Inflation Reduction Act in the US. For 2023 the company says it expects to generate £15-£30m in disposal gains, as well as intending to buyback a further £150m in shares over the course of the rest of the year. The risks to the outlook included elevated inflation levels and increased recession risk which might prompt delays to current projects.
- Disney Q2 23 – 10/05 – Disney shares have slipped back from 5-month highs since the company beat expectations on its Q1 numbers back in February. The slide appears to have been part and parcel over concerns about CEO Bob Iger’s plan to turn the business around, particularly its loss-making Disney+ operation. Revenues came in at $23.51bn, a rise of 8% from a year ago, while profits came in at $0.99c a share. The streaming side of the business saw subscriber numbers decline to 161.8m, in contrast to Netflix who saw streaming numbers surge in their latest quarter. Losses in this “direct to consumer” part of the business came in at just over $1bn, although revenues were higher at $5.3bn. The parks business helped to offset the weakness here, with revenues of $8.74bn and profits of over $3bn. New CEO Bob Iger also outlined a turnaround plan to maximise profits as well as announcing the loss of 7,000 jobs in an attempt to save up to $5.5bn. The cuts are taking place mainly in the unit which was developing metaverse strategies. The company will be split into three divisions, entertainment which will include Disney+ and the TV and studios business, the ESPN business and the parks and holidays business. Other costs savings are likely to come in the film and TV businesses, which is where the low hanging fruit are likely to be. Share price reaction since then suggests that investors are far from convinced. Profits are expected to come in at $0.92c a share.
- Rivian Q1 23 – 09/05 – it seems a long time ago now when back in November 2021 Rivian came to market with a $70bn valuation, and the shares briefly push above $150. With the shares now at record lows, dropping below $12 in April the company still shows little sign of being able to turn a profit. Back in March its shares continued to slide after missing on Q4 revenues which came in at $663m, as the electric car company slumped to a full-year loss of $6.7bn. Total production in Q4 came in at 10,020, delivering 8,054 of them, meeting its 25k annual target for full-year production. For 2023 guidance Rivian said it expects to double this output to 50k, which was below what many had been expecting while narrowing its losses to $4.3bn. The company said it expected to spend $2bn on future capex, at Normal as well as its Georgia facility, but that gross margins were likely to remain negative. The company also said it was looking to raise extra capital in the form of $1.3bn in green bonds to help boost the launch of its R2 electric vehicles. Losses are expected to come in at $1.64c a share.
