- Bank of England rate decision – 22/06 – this week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers, with the usual suspects of Tenreyro and Dhingra expected to dissent once more, despite UK core inflation surging in April to 6.8% and its highest level since the early 1990’s. With this being Tenreyro’s last meeting, she is being replaced by Megan Greene next month, the dissent on the MPC is likely to be much less over the coming months. With average wages surging by 7.2% in the 3-months to April, we saw yet another blow to the central bank’s tattered credibility, prompting concern that the MPC might have a lot more to do on the rate front in the coming months. The current terminal rate being priced by markets is for the UK base rate to top out at 5.75%, 125bps higher from where we are now, after the April wages and unemployment data. While that is probably overpriced, the fact we are at these levels is further evidence of the Bank of England’s failure on the policy front. The day before this week’s decision we will be getting the latest inflation numbers for May which are expected to show headline inflation decline further from the 8.7% we saw in the April numbers. While this was the lowest level since March last year, it remains painfully high when compared to the likes of the US and in Europe. Core prices are also higher, as wages continue to exert upward pressure on service cost inflation. For months now Bank of England policymakers have consistently underestimated the persistence of current inflationary trends, consistently hiding behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as commodity prices have fallen well below the levels they rose to in the aftermath of that invasion. While they are not completely to blame, they have made any number of mistakes, which they seem incapable of acknowledging. Offering mea-culpas appears to be beyond them, with officials showing little indication that they would have done anything different. This is especially worrying given that an acceptance that they might have got things wrong might require some introspection with a view to making changes to ensure a better outcome the next time. If a central bank can’t acknowledge its mistakes, how can it learn from them and do things better the next time.
- UK CPI (May) – 21/06 – when the April inflation numbers were released there was a widespread expectation that headline inflation would fall back sharply below 10% and to the lowest levels since March last year. That did indeed happen, although not by as much as markets had expected, falling to 8.7%. It was also encouraging to see PPI input and output prices slow more than expected in April on an annual basis, to 3.9% and 5.4% respectively. Unfortunately, this is where the good news ended as while we saw inflation fall back in April it wasn’t as deep a fall as expected with many hoping that we’d see headline inflation slow to 8.2%. The month-on-month figure was much hotter than expected at 1.2% and core prices surged from 6.2% to 6.8%, and the highest level since 1990. The areas where inflation is still looking hot is around grocery prices which saw an annual rise of 19.1%, only modestly lower than the 19.2% in March, while services inflation in hotels and restaurants slowed from 11.3% to 10.2%. Since then, food price inflation has slowed to levels of around 17%, while this week’s headline number is forecast to slow to 8.5%. More worryingly core prices aren’t expected to change at all, remaining at 6.8%.
- UK retail sales (May) – 23/06 – for an economy that is wrestling with food price inflation of close to 20% the resilience seen in the UK consumer has been even more surprising so far this year. Consumer confidence has improved as petrol prices have come down and certainly helped with some of that, however we also can’t ignore the recent rising in interest rate costs that could well start to act as a drag in H2 of this year. In April we saw retail sales excluding fuel rise by 0.8%, partially reversing a sharp -1.4% decline in March, which in turn reversed a 1.4% gain in February. The gain in April was even more surprising given the rise in tax rates, including council tax and other utility bills that kicked in at the start of the fiscal year. For May estimates are for retail sales to fall by a modest -0.2%, even with recent updates from a few UK retailers pointing to continued resilience when it comes to spending patterns.
- Fed chair Powell testimony on Capitol Hill – 21/06 and 22/06 – having absorbed the details of the last Fed meeting US lawmakers are likely to have questions about how the Fed believes that it still needs to hike rates by another 50bps to tackle an inflation problem that appears to be subsiding. Powell is likely to also face further questions from his nemesis Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren who is likely to further press the Federal Reserve Chairman on the costs that further rate hikes might have in terms of higher unemployment. Her dislike for Powell is well documented calling him a “dangerous man”, however despite these comments her fears of higher unemployment haven’t materialised despite 500bps of rate hikes in the past 15 months. We could also get further insights into last week’s discussions with a raft of Fed speakers from the likes of Christopher Waller, Michelle Bowman, James Bullard and Loretta Mester.
- France/Germany flash PMIs (Jun) – 23/06 – One of the more notable trends we’ve seen in recent months has been an ongoing divergence between services sector activity and manufacturing activity. This trend has also started to manifest itself in China which is seeing its manufacturing sector start to struggle. In France manufacturing activity remained steady at 45.7, while Germany slipped back to 43.2 from 44.5. Services continues to remain resilient but even here activity is cooling off a touch, with France slipping to 52.5 from 54.6, while Germany improved to 57.2 from 56. In the UK the picture appears to be more upbeat, although even here manufacturing is struggling coming at 47.1 in May, while services also slowed to 55.2 from 55.9. Lower fuel costs may offer some support here; however, most services providers are struggling with higher costs, which by and large they are able to pass on.
- Whitbread Q1 24 – 22/06 – Premier Inn owner Whitbread has seen some notable gains this year, it’s been one of the best performers on the FTSE100 year to date. When the company reported its full year results back in April the shares popped higher and have continued to go from strength to strength rising to 18-month highs earlier this month. Full-year revenues came in at £2.62bn, a 27% increase on 2020. Statutory profits after tax also saw a solid increase, rising to £279m, a 28% rise on 2020 levels, with the UK business outperforming. The Premier Inn business saw revenue per room increase by 27% from 2020 levels, along with a rise in revenues to £2.5bn, despite occupancy rates in the low 80%. The German business has continued to underperform with an occupancy rate of 59.4% and is still operating at a loss, despite a sizeable increase in revenues. On the outlook, Whitbread said that UK sales at Premier Inn were 17% higher than the same period last year. On the inflation outlook management said they expect 7-8% in 2024, expressing confidence that higher sales and cost efficiencies would offset this. A final dividend of 49.8p was announced as well as a £300m share buyback to be completed in H1 of 2024.
- FedEx Q4 23 – 20/06 – the FedEx share price has seen some modest gains since the company published its Q3 results. Managements main focus over the past few months has been on costs, which has helped improve profits, but done little to boost revenues, even as the company upgraded its full year earnings forecast to between $14.60 and $15.20 a share, a sizeable upgrade from the previous $13 to $14 range. Q3 revenue came in at $22.2bn, below forecasts of $22.7bn, while profits came in at $3.31c a share or $771m. FedEx has been focussing on reducing the number of flights, grounding planes and reducing office space along with the intention to reduce headcount in the US by 25k. Cost savings for Q4 are expected to be in the region of $50m, while in April the company outlined plans to consolidate its express package and ground delivery units in an attempt to make a further $4bn in savings. A dividend hike of 10% was also announced. Q4 revenues are expected to come in at $22.75bn and profits of $4.89c a share. On an annual basis revenues are forecast to fall from $93.5bn to $90.96bn while profits are expected to fall to $14.86c a share.
- Darden Restaurants Q4 23 – 22/06 – if ever there was an example of how resilient the US consumer is it’s in the performance of Darden Restaurants after the share price plunged to its lowest levels since 2009 in the wake of the covid lockdowns. The recovery off the $26 lows has been extraordinary with the shares hitting another record high of $164 earlier this month. In its Q3 numbers the owner of the Olive Garden and Longhorn Steak House brands posted an increase in net sales of 13.8% to $2.79bn, while raising its revenue outlook for the full year to between $10.45bn and $10.5bn. On costs the company projected a range of 7% to 7.5% while forecasting profits of between $7.85 and $8 a share. All of the company’s brands set record sales numbers during Q3, with little sign of slowing demand. For 2024 the restaurant chain said it intends to open another 50 to 55 new outlets in addition to the 35 new restaurants it opened during Q3.
