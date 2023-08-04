Share:

Markets

US stocks skewed lower Thursday but ended primarily flat as investors remained non-committal ahead of NFP. At the same time, a combination of the US downgrade earlier this week and rising Treasury supply amid a weaker fiscal position continues to push yields higher, negatively for stocks.

The toxic combination of debt market information we received this week highlights the unique challenges markets face this time compared to previous cycles. Specifically, more debt, higher refunding costs with fewer buyers

10-year US Treasury yields are up another 10bps today to ~4.17% -- at the very top of the past decade's range -- and the swift move is starting to cause more indigestion at the index level. The curve-steepening trade that some have gravitated towards in the rates market may be playing out by longer-term yields moving higher rather than shorter-term yields being pushed lower by Fed cuts, which is far more damaging for long-duration assets and growth stocks.

And mixed data overnight provides little steer ahead of today's US jobs report. ISM Service Index came in lighter than expected -- falling to 523.7 from 53.,9 a month ago, while the labour data released points to a firmer growth picture.

Where to from here? While the move in rates remains a crucial focus -- the equity pricing of the growth/inflation mix has been much swifter, if not a tad extended. And outside of oil, which is moving to the beat of its own OPEC intervention drummer more broadly, this heightened optimism, where even well know year-long bears have turned bulls, increases the risk of disappointment and vulnerability to big data misses or forbid another market shock.

August is commonly perceived as a quiet month. Still, this week's risk-off tenor reminds you that the market can swing big on unexpected events due to the low liquidity and tepid trading activity. August is well known as the month big bank traders at major centers take summer holidays.

NFP

With Chair Powell emphasizing data dependency in his press conference last week, Friday's employment report will be heavily scrutinized by market participants. And while US CPI has been supplanting NFP as the high-risk news event in recent months, this week implied higher rates in response to the robust labour estimate from ADP, suggesting that today NFP importance shifted exponentially, notwithstanding that implied monetary policy is still a dominant yield driver.

Oil

Oil is higher after Saudi Arabia and Russia( OPEC+) remain committed to supply discipline through August and possibly September but extend current production cuts. The key takeaway is that OPEC is prepared to lean into the rally until convinced of a sustained rise in prices and positioning.

However, as Brent moves sustainably to the $90 OPEC sweet spot, OPEC output will likely recover. Beyond the direct revenue boost from higher volumes, OPEC may also want to avoid sharp rises in shale supply and declines in global demand, especially from China, from very elevated prices, as happened during the 2022 energy crisis.

Forex

Over the past month, the FX price action has shifted from mainly being hostile towards the Dollar in July to becoming more positive against many major currencies recently. The big question is whether the market will return to a "Goldilocks" supporting cyclical currencies or risk markets will take a more pessimistic turn and support the US dollar due to risk-off sentiment. Indeed in times of high yields and lower equities, the Dollar remains the go-to safe-haven currency.