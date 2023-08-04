Markets
US stocks skewed lower Thursday but ended primarily flat as investors remained non-committal ahead of NFP. At the same time, a combination of the US downgrade earlier this week and rising Treasury supply amid a weaker fiscal position continues to push yields higher, negatively for stocks.
The toxic combination of debt market information we received this week highlights the unique challenges markets face this time compared to previous cycles. Specifically, more debt, higher refunding costs with fewer buyers
10-year US Treasury yields are up another 10bps today to ~4.17% -- at the very top of the past decade's range -- and the swift move is starting to cause more indigestion at the index level. The curve-steepening trade that some have gravitated towards in the rates market may be playing out by longer-term yields moving higher rather than shorter-term yields being pushed lower by Fed cuts, which is far more damaging for long-duration assets and growth stocks.
And mixed data overnight provides little steer ahead of today's US jobs report. ISM Service Index came in lighter than expected -- falling to 523.7 from 53.,9 a month ago, while the labour data released points to a firmer growth picture.
Where to from here? While the move in rates remains a crucial focus -- the equity pricing of the growth/inflation mix has been much swifter, if not a tad extended. And outside of oil, which is moving to the beat of its own OPEC intervention drummer more broadly, this heightened optimism, where even well know year-long bears have turned bulls, increases the risk of disappointment and vulnerability to big data misses or forbid another market shock.
August is commonly perceived as a quiet month. Still, this week's risk-off tenor reminds you that the market can swing big on unexpected events due to the low liquidity and tepid trading activity. August is well known as the month big bank traders at major centers take summer holidays.
NFP
With Chair Powell emphasizing data dependency in his press conference last week, Friday's employment report will be heavily scrutinized by market participants. And while US CPI has been supplanting NFP as the high-risk news event in recent months, this week implied higher rates in response to the robust labour estimate from ADP, suggesting that today NFP importance shifted exponentially, notwithstanding that implied monetary policy is still a dominant yield driver.
Oil
Oil is higher after Saudi Arabia and Russia( OPEC+) remain committed to supply discipline through August and possibly September but extend current production cuts. The key takeaway is that OPEC is prepared to lean into the rally until convinced of a sustained rise in prices and positioning.
However, as Brent moves sustainably to the $90 OPEC sweet spot, OPEC output will likely recover. Beyond the direct revenue boost from higher volumes, OPEC may also want to avoid sharp rises in shale supply and declines in global demand, especially from China, from very elevated prices, as happened during the 2022 energy crisis.
Forex
Over the past month, the FX price action has shifted from mainly being hostile towards the Dollar in July to becoming more positive against many major currencies recently. The big question is whether the market will return to a "Goldilocks" supporting cyclical currencies or risk markets will take a more pessimistic turn and support the US dollar due to risk-off sentiment. Indeed in times of high yields and lower equities, the Dollar remains the go-to safe-haven currency.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery toward 6600 after RBA Monetary Policy Statement
AUD/USD is extending recovery from two-month lows toward 0.6600 early Asia this Friday. The Aussie shrugs off the dovish RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) amid a fresh decline in the US Dollar across the board. China policy measures and US NFP data awaited.
EUR/USD trades with a mild positive bias, lacks bullish conviction ahead of the US NFP report
EUR/USD attracts some buying for the second straight day, though lacks bullish conviction. A positive risk tone prompts some USD profit-taking and lends some support to the major. Elevated US bond yields should limit losses for the buck and cap the pair ahead of the NFP.
Gold licks its wounds above $1,900, eyes on United States Treasury bond yields, NFP
Gold price portrays the typical pre-data consolidation as market braces for the United States employment report for June, up 0.10% intraday near $1,935 during early Friday. The XAU/USD price recovers from the lowest level in three weeks, marked the previous day.
US SEC discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions
Ethereum and Hinman are two of the most popular names in crypto that have been mentioned as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions.
NFP pivotal to the direction of the Dollar
The stronger than expected US GDP data supported the dollar higher . The US Dollar Index (DXY) over the short term is expected to remain above 100.00 unless NFP comes in below its forecast.