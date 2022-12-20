Outlook: The data today is mainly about housing, with ongoing softness still in view. You still can’t afford a house in San Francisco but the price won’t give you a heart attack (although the nearby earthquake might give pause). Today it’s starts (-1.8% forecast) and permits (-2.1% expected). We get existing home sales tomorrow, with a drop by 5.2% m/m expected. New home sales come on Friday, forecast down 5.1%.

Whether the US really does head into recession or expectation of inflation falling to 3.5% becomes entrenched, the dollar is softer. It “should” be stronger on some other aspects, like GDP growth consistently better than anyone else, but never mind. The weak dollar story has grabbed imaginations and we need to live with it. After all, it had become tremendously overbought. See the chart showing the dollar index. It’s a terrible proxy for “the dollar” but it’s what we’ve got. From the May 2021 low to the peak in Sept 2022, the dollar has retraced less than 50%. If it goes to 62%, we are looking at about 102.25.

As this narrative grows legs, the other thing in finance is the BoJ decision to raise the 10-year JGB cap by 25 bp to 50 bp, which was met at lightning speed overnight. Kuroda denies it’s a real change of mind, but the move is seen as his paving to way toward normalization before he leaves office in April. Nobody wants to be viewed in the history books as a stubborn old geezer ridiculously hanging on to a non-working policy. That leads almost seamlessly to China, which is the only other country with purported fairly low inflation and a strong stance of yield control.

US Politics: Yesterday was a splendid day for those seeking punishment for the nightmare that was Trump’s presidency. The Jan 6 committee, which had done a masterful, meticulous and error-proof case, recommended to the Justice Dept that he be charged with four federal felonies. One of them, insurrection (not used since the Civil War), if proved beyond a reasonable doubt and resulting in conviction, means he cannot run for office ever again, an outcome devoutly to be desired. This is a historic first and watched around the globe. The committee named two more federal crimes the Justice Dept might consider once it uses its superior subpoena power, including seditious conspiracy. The DoJ has already convicted several of the rioters on this exact charge. Trump’s place in the history books will not be as a president, but as the worst president ever and the only one charged, if not convicted, of federal crimes, including trying to run a coup without any management skills.

The Justice Dept can throw the whole thing out and is under no obligation to take up the cases, but public opinion matters even to the apolitical Justice Dept and besides, the committee organized their information like a prosecutor organizes a case. Now the Justice Dept has to turn information into evidence. The only problem is it’s going to take so long before it goes to trial. Four other names went to the Justice Dept, too, and a notable exception is the chief of staff, who may have turned on Trump. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question–none–that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” Pity the Republican party, still infested in the House with over 100 Trump supporters.

The other problem runs far deeper and won’t be fixed by indicting and convicting Trump–the hundreds of thousands (millions?) of misinformation and conspiracy theory-befuddled, all of whom have guns. Their grip on the concept of patriotism is peculiar and their grammar is worse.

Still, it’s wonderful TV for another few days.

Note to Readers: Because markets will be thin and squirrelly around Christmas, there will be no reports on Friday, Dec 22 and Monday, Dec 26, a holiday in London.

