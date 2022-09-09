Outlook: Today we get speeches from another slew of Feds and the wholesale inventory data, neither likely to move the dial. Canada reports August job figures.

The puzzling dollar sell-off is across the board and not confined solely to the euro. Sterling, the yen and the peso all rose, too. This is confounding right after Fed chief Powell said “we need to keep at it until the job is done” and the market took that to mean yet another 75 bp hike on top of the one in September. Such an expectation should have been a buttress. Instead it was ignored.

And underpinning the robust dollar is food and energy self-sufficiency when it’s not at all clear Europe can devise a crisis work-around, not to mention overly rosy ECB forecasts of growth and inflation that basically deny recession. You might think recession-denial from the central bank would alone suffice to drive the euro down. And while it looks like Ukraine is getting an upper hand here and there, the war is still a huge drag on the European economy in multiple ways, not just the Russians pulling natural gas. Everyone seems to have forgotten the many essays on the dozen drawbacks that the loss of supplies from Ukraine creates for Europe. And Russia itself is likely about to face “food insecurity.”

Sterling is a flash-point, with some saying it’s so oversold it’s probably a buy now. As the FT reports, Deutsche Bank suggested earlier this week that the UK is “at risk of an emerging markets-style balance-of-payments crisis” that will drive the pound down further. NYU prof Edward Price has an essay in the FT today saying the fresh disdain for sterling is in sharp contrast to the UK’s many virtues (The City, law, etc.).

“It all comes down to narratives…. Now, however, there are two competing tales – two competing pounds if you like.

“The first story is simple. The City is screwed. And so is the pound. Assessing the post-Brexit UK, investors will see only the UK’s market size (small). Meanwhile, the Continent’s regulatory permissiveness (shrinking) suggests the UK will see reduced access to the EU over time. Capital markets won’t want to mess with that.

Add in a browbeaten central bank, runaway inflation, a cost of living crisis, strikes, reasonable questions over the balance of payments and, well, the pound is the easiest left swipe ever. Dollar parity, and below, must surely beckon.

“The other tale? London can now supercharge its original position. Global market size (big again) and Anglo-Saxon permissiveness (unleashed baby) will result in a Bacchanalian investment splurge. A pro-growth government will induce Big Bang 2.0, harnessing fiscal policy and the central bank to enliven domestic activity. Energy prices will be controlled, domestic inflation will fall, GDP will grow, investors will invest and, later on, with Russia defeated, the UK’s public finances will be fixed. Britannia will arb the waves. No need to think. Just swipe right.

“Rationally, the pound is not finished. And nor is the UK. The world is a very long Great Power game, and all countries go through tricky patches. But here’s the immediate point. Whenever were capital markets entirely rational?

“One cheeky little assassination somewhere, one messy tank battle, an unexpected debt crisis, and a whole new story will emerge. Some currencies will benefit from events. Other currencies will fall. That’s the whole point of the absolutely bonkers FX market. It’s a game of not firm calculation but convictions fleeting.

“And on that basis, any currency could very quickly ignite.”

Boy, is this guy right! Price’s work is a close relative or perhaps offspring of Edward Chancellor’s Devil Take the Hindmost, the best one-volume description and analysis of speculation of all time. Chancellor has a new book (The Price of Time) that we are halfway through. The topic is the history and fate of interest rates. It’s utterly engrossing.

Notice that the writer doesn’t mention current data as driving the currency but rather the narrative. That raises doubt about all our forecasts for recession next year. Oxford Economics has a revised outlook that is dependent on China emerging from lockdown and again saving the global day, but without enough muscle to get all the job done.

“Overall, our latest forecasts now assume that much of Europe falls into recession as the northern hemisphere moves into winter. While growth in the remaining advanced economies will remain mediocre at best, the headline GDP figures for H2 will look solid at a global level, but this will be entirely down to a short-lived burst of growth in China as it emerges from lockdown. With Chinese growth likely to slow in early 2023, and the advanced economies collectively set to reach their low point in Q1 2023, the beginning of next year will be a weak point for the global economy.

“After that, things should somewhat improve. But with little significant policy support likely around the corner, it is hard to see the global economy springing back to life next year.”

Ah, but if we believe the Fed, rates will not be taken back down next year. Therefore the dollar gets support from relative differentials, a continuing story. The current pushback really is just positioning, if on a more heroic scale than usual. Keep the faith.

Tidbit: Everyone is a bit distracted by dominance in news coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth, the very embodiment of “duty in public service.” The criticism is yet to come–never speaking out on human and civil rights in colonies, hidebound and anachronistic stances toward Princess Margaret’s divorced beau and Diana.

It’s a little interesting that Americans are so enchanted by royalty (the FT uses the word “besotted”) when the war of independence was specifically a rejection of monarchy, maybe because the UK has the last monarchy standing in Europe. (Japan and Thailand still have kings.) Some of the commentary is actually interesting–American interest in the royals is inspired by the tabloid-headline stuff–Wallis Simpson, Lady Diana.

We continue to think “constitutional monarchy” is a contradiction in terms, but never mind–this Queen was a model of dignity and honor, a mile above the sleazy immodest, money-grubbers (think Kardashian) serving as female “models” these days. Australia, which periodically considers becoming an independent republic but rather likes the Commonwealth, is thinking about it again, according to the FT. We shall see how King Charles performs. He has one important virtue–a long-standing embrace of environmentalism. We see fireworks ahead.

