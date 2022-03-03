The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game

Outlook: No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.” He named 25 bp but added the Fed can be flexible and change its mind later. So there. The CME FedWatch tool adjusted accordingly. Those expecting 50 bp are now exactly zero from 33.7% a week ago.

We get a ton of data today, including unit labor costs, the final PMI inputs, factory orders, and final durables. We argue that none of this information helps us forecast the US economy and/or the dollar because we await the inflationary effects of the Russian war, which could well be vast.

The big data this week is payrolls. See the Econoday forecast below. Bloomberg has 418,000 for the median forecast. As we wrote yesterday, this is one time the reverberations should be muted. The ADP forecast yesterday had surprised on the upside at 475,000 when 375,00 was the median Bloomberg forecast. Note that services dominate the new jobs at 417,000 (“leisure and hospitality,” transportation, etc.). Trading Economics writes “The goods-producing sector added 57 thousand jobs, boosted by rises in manufacturing (30 thousand) and construction (26 thousand). Large companies added 552 payrolls and midsized 18 thousand while small companies cut 96 thousand.

Figures for January were revised higher to show a 509,000 job gain instead of the 301,000 loss previously reported. That last sentence is a clue—jobs are a messy thing to count, let alone forecast. And don’t forget that gray economy. If 475,000 jobs were created officially, how many were created unofficially with wages paid under the table?

The top war story is Russia’s central role in the oil and gas industry and Europe’s dependence on it. Nobody wants to sanction Russian energy supplies out of fear of the backlash, and “EU natural gas prices soared to a fresh all-time high of €199 per megawatt-hour, before capping gains around €180 on Thursday, as fears over sanctions and supply disruptions continued to dominate market sentiment. As of now, the imposed sanctions don’t explicitly target Russia’s energy sector but they were being considered, according to the White House. Also, current sanctions make it harder for Russian vessels to supply energy products, as access to ports in Europe was restricted.” That’s Trading Economics.

But the FT reports that “many western banks, refineries and shipowners are in effect “self sanctioning” — behaving as if Russian oil has already been placed under sanctions. ‘Russia’s oil has effectively become toxic,’ said one banker. Some of the biggest buyers of Russian crude have cancelled shipments and orders as companies from banks to insurers and shippers retreat from Russian business.

“Roughly 70 per cent of Russian crude was ‘struggling to find buyers’, according to consultancy Energy Aspects. As proof, Russia’s flagship Urals crude, a staple for refiners in north-west Europe and the Mediterranean, was quoted at a record discount of more than $18 a barrel on Wednesday.”

We don’t need a formal oil embargo—not with about two-thirds of crude buyers already boycotting Russian oil. Russia needs the money, about “$235bn in 2021, according to the Institute of International Finance, generating close to half of Russia’s export revenue.” Russia can still sell to the likes of China and others not joining the near-universal condemnation of Russia. An interesting point—Russia lacks the storage space to wait it out. This becomes “death by a thousand cuts.” Gas is harder. “But there is no source of alternative gas supply big enough to replace Russian flows in the short term.”

We see three things developing. First, the West is getting supply-side inflation and central banks cannot put off raising rates for much longer. The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game. Powell even hinted at it yesterday and can say so more openly today in the second round of Congressional testimony. The ECB is thought to be stubborn and holding out, but we bet it will break and start guidance toward hikes. This is the world we know and can evaluate, mostly. It still favors the dollar and given some pushback from BoE MPC members, likely the pound, too.

Secondly, the Russian economy is heading for worse than tatters—extinction. When conditions get this bad and there is no escape hatch, citizens resort to barter—and to crime. Putin may be a smart intelligence officer and strategist, but he is not an economist or finance expert. Supposedly the only person he fears is the head of the Russian central bank, a most accomplished and scary lady. The oligarchs and generals can be rode over roughshod, but Putin cannot ignore his central bank chief. There is a scintilla of hope that the central bank can turn the tide. Note it didn’t work in Turkey.

Third, everyone is wringing his hands about Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy supplies. Well, this is what happens in war. Any fiction that Europe is not at war with Russia is silly. Europe has a lot of experience with war and is about to come to accept it needs to be on a war-footing. That means shopping for energy (Mr. Draghi already sent a mission to N. Africa). They will muddle through, if with some suffering. The euro can recover and surge here and there as this issue becomes clearer and alternative supplies emerge, but the euro is toast. The currency of a country at war is always toast. Poland seems to be the only country that acknowledges and accepts it (not surprisingly). France will be the last. But it’s coming.

Tidbit: Sky news yesterday reported that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports 5700 dead Russians, information that is already two days stale. Russians are getting the "Cargo 200" telephone call, referring to “the military identifier for transportation of dead bodies from the battlefield. It sunk [sic] into the national consciousness during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, when thousands of Soviet troops returned home in zinc coffins…. Ukraine has set up a website and telegram channel called 200rf.com - in reference to Cargo 200 - so Russian families can track down and identify their sons.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!