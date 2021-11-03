Could we be going in any more opposite directions.
US Economic Optimism Index lowest in 6 years. Stocks at record highs.
Trust you enjoyed our super-computers picking third place in the Melbourne Cup yesterday. Spanish Mission. Letting profits run with a stop loss each way bet will always deliver dividends.
The IDB/TIPP Economic Optimism Index just came in below the worst period of the Covid-crisis. An unbelievably unsettling result. The reason being confidence is what the modern economy is all about.
Consumer confidence has been in renewed crisis for quite some time. US citizens are clearly worried about their future. The two biggest sub-index drops were in the areas of personal finances, even with stocks at record highs, and a sharp drop in belief in federal economic policies.
There is a general loss of faith occurring in Main Street USA. Wall Street thinks it is smarter and is simply looking straight past any clearly obvious problems. It is as though there are plenty of deer on the roads, but rather than becoming cautious, fund managers and investors see themselves in a bullet proof Mac truck and just keep ploughing forward over everything. No thinking. Just go. Earnings do help but are not necessarily the big picture ahead of us.
The Wall Street to Main Street divergence is at dangerous levels. It could be that Wall Street is right, and the economy has a miraculous turnaround, though something has to give, as the elastic band between the two becomes ever more stretched.
