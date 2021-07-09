The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.68 levels and traded in the range of 74.58-74.68 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.64 levels. The rupee remained up against the dollar in a lackluster trade as foreign banks continued to sell the greenback likely for overseas inflows into Indian companies which are raising funds through initial public offerings.
As per National Securities Depository Ltd's data, foreign portfolio investment stood around $350 mln, so far this week. However, sentiment for most emerging market currencies, including the rupee, was dampened due to growing COVID-19 curbs across Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, month-end dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.48% versus 4.44% recorded in the preceding day. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.64 levels.
The British economy grew a less-than-expected 0.8% MoM in May, well below the 1.5% forecast. April's GDP reading was also revised to 2.3%. Oil prices rose today, pushing higher for a second straight session following inventory data. G-Sec auction for a notified amount of INR 260 bn was held today. The securities were 4.26% GS 2023, New GS 2031, and 6.76% GS 2061. The cut-off for the new 10-year G-Sec benchmark came in at 6.10%. The yield on the sovereign securities continued to rise amid worries around higher crude prices feeding into inflation. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 5.85% GS 2030 closed at 6.1855.
